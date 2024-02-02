Diablo 4 Mahjoob boss guide: Strategies, quest guide, and more

Mahjoob, the boss of "The Only Cure" side quest, is one of the most challenging bosses in Diablo 4. Although this is just a side quest character, he can still deal a lot of damage if you're not quick enough. However, like any other boss, he also has weaknesses that players can use to defeat him alongside the right build and strategy. So if you're wondering how to beat this boss in Diablo 4 and complete "The Only Cure" side quest, this article will give you the information you need.

In this article, we'll delve deeper into the details of Diablo 4 Mahjoob boss and the ways to take him down. Furthermore, we'll also provide some tips and tricks to make the fight easier.

How to defeat Mahjoob Boss in Diablo 4

Mahjoob in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After you bring a Ghost Palm Flower and hand it to Mahjoob in "The Only Cure" quest, he will transform into a powerful boss and start attacking you. This boss has high resistance, armor, and a lot of health points. Furthermore, he can heal every 15 seconds, making it one of the most challenging battles of Diablo 4.

Transforming into Elite boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you're fighting the boss, there are two main moves you need to watch out for. These include:

Barrage of spikes - This is a long-range attack.

Melee attack - This is a close-range attack.

Both of these attacks can inflict massive damage and entirely decimate you. But dodging these attacks alone won't give you an easy win because he also has a life-steal ability. With this ability, Mahjoob can heal himself for 1/4 to 1/3 of his health every 15 seconds, stretching out the fight. Furthermore, this elite boss also boasts three Affixes. These include:

Summoner - Summons two minions to aid the Elite per cast. Can have a total of six minions summoned at once.

Plaguebearer - Leaves a pool of poison that explodes upon death.

Vampiric - Leeches health from the target using normal attack and other elite affixes.

However, the good news is that since this is a side quest boss, he doesn't have multiple phases like most boss fights.

Stay away from the red pools (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are some tips to defeat Mahjoob Boss in Diablo 4

The boss is now a Skittering Abomination, so he will be very fast and lethal. You'll need to continuously dodge his attacks, and circling the room is a great way to do so.

To counter his life-steal ability, use Crowd Control abilities when he starts to glow red. These abilities include Bash, Raging Pulverize, Corpse Tendrils, Methodical Shadow Step, and Charged Bolts.

While on the move, try to keep your eyes on his back for an opening. Upon noticing the opening, use your skills to dish out some severe damage.

Rinse and repeat this process of stunning and damaging the boss until you notice his draining without him healing himself. When the boss stops glowing red, that'll be your cue.

Once the boss stops healing, use all of your skills and strongest attacks until he falls.

How to complete "The Only Cure" side quest in Diablo 4

Quest rewards of "The Only Cure" (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you have finished "Unsafe Travels" and "Road to Ruin" quests, you can start "The Only Cure" quest. To get the quest, head to the Kehjistan region and pick it up from the Bounty Board in Westmarch. Once you have the "The Only Cure" quest, follow the quest marker to reach the safehouse towards the northeast of Kehjistan. Talk to the Mahjoob boss, and he will give you an objective to bring him the Ghost Palm Flower to cure his plague.

To find this Ghost Palm Flower, head inside Mahjoob's safehouse and find the chest containing this flower. Upon collecting the flower, go to the boss and give it to him. This will turn Mahjoob into an Elite Enemy and initiate the boss fight rather than heal him. Although the boss fight is more challenging than most others in Diablo 4, you can beat him with the tips mentioned above.

Once the fight is done, you will receive the following rewards:

+20 Kehjistan Renown

Gold

Experience

Elixir Cache

This is how you can defeat the Mahjoob boss and complete the "The Only Cure" side quest in Diablo 4. For more Diablo 4 guides, follow Sportskeeda.