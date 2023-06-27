How to avoid losing out on World Boss rewards in Diablo 4

Once you beat Diablo 4, you can start tackling World Bosses to unlock Grand Caches thrice a week. If you find yourself unable to open a cache due to level restrictions, you may be left frustrated. Leaving that chest in your inventory means you cannot earn another reward later when the bosses’ loot resets. However, there appears to be a minor solution you can take advantage of as you cross the dangerous wastes of Sanctuary in Blizzard Entertainment’s latest Action RPG.

If you have Grand Caches in your inventory, they could prevent you from unlocking further rewards. This ultimately wastes your time as you play Diablo 4 since farming World Bosses yields no further rewards. However, this guide explains how to save yourself some time in the game.

What to do with spare World Boss rewards in Diablo 4

You can defeat the three World Bosses in Diablo 4 once a week for a Grand Cache to earn various rewards, from mount barding to legendaries. The problem with this is you might not open it when you unlock it initially. Many players have picked up a level 80 Grand Cache when they aren’t quite there yet.

The problem is, if you defeat one of these foes and have a Grand Cache in your inventory, you cannot loot a duplicate. But there is a simple solution to this, no matter which World Boss you’re tackling.

Simply put the Grand Cache in your stash instead. That way, you can pick up another Grand Cache the next time you head out to defeat Ashava in Diablo 4.

Listen to Mother Lilith, for she is wise (Image via Facebook)

With that being said, you can farm up to three Grand Caches, put them in your stash, and then farm another three when the server resets. If you have one of these in your inventory for specific bosses the following week, you won’t receive a reward for killing them.

Are Grand Caches in Diablo 4 bugged?

Some players have reported a bug wherein they don't get drops from these bosses. This could be because they are not certain of how respawns work. Many players join from World of Warcraft, where everything resets on Tuesday morning/afternoon. Meanwhile, Diablo 4’s World Bosses reset on Thursdays.

If you go in expecting to pick up another Grand Cache from Ashava the Pestilient on Tuesday, you will likely be left disappointed. Thus, avoid doing so and mistaking the feature for a bug.

However, one cannot rule out the possibility of a persistent bug preventing players from securing Grand Caches. If there is one, Blizzard has not made any such announcements.

Thankfully, if you are farming World Bosses for rewards on a weekly basis, you can easily avoid the stress of not getting a loot drop. All you have to do is store them in your stash in Diablo 4.

