5 best mount armors in Diablo 4

Diablo 4's Sanctuary presents a massive open world for the Wanderer to traverse. There are a total of five regions in the game, and each one is divided into smaller sub-regions. Walking around all the time will get exhausting quickly, but thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment thought of the perfect solution. The developer added horses to the game that serve as mounts to aid in your travels.

Mounts will become accessible in Diablo 4 as you play through the game's story. Specifically, they become available at the very beginning of Act 4 once you've finished the quest Donan's Favor.

Just like your character, mounts can be customized once you acquire one in Diablo 4. You can change their saddle and hang trophies that were taken from enemies that you've defeated. You can also make your mount wear armor.

There are several armors that you can put on your horse, which you can get in various ways. Listed below are some of the best ones in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best mount armors in Diablo 4?

1) Sturdy Saddle

The Sturdy Saddle is one of the mount armors available in-game (Image via Blizzard)

If you are looking for a more down-to-earth or minimalistic cosmetic addition to your mount, the Sturdy Saddle is for you. It might not have all the intricate designs of all the other armors available in Diablo 4, but it is perfect for those who prefer a minimalistic aesthetic.

The Sturdy Saddle is available for purchase from in-game vendors that sell items for your mount. Its price scales depending on your character's level, so purchasing it at higher levels means it will cost more.

2) Bonemail

The Bonemail in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The Bonemail mount armor looks like the type of cosmetic that is perfect for the Necromancer. Of course, it can be equipped regardless of your class. The use of the bones for its design makes it look like death himself has come for your enemies.

This armor is part of the Death's Burden Bundle, which you can purchase in exchange for 800 Platinum. Platinum is the premium in-game currency in Diablo 4, and you can get it in exchange for real money.

3) Bloodmare Coat

Bloodmare Coat in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The Bloodmare Coat gives your mount a distinguished look that sets you apart from the regular denizens of Sanctuary. The gold and red finish makes it seem like your mount was reserved only for the most elite knights. It gives you a look that is both flashy and modest in all the right places.

This armor is part of the Bloodfiend Advent Mount Armor set. Similar to the Bonemail, you will need to shell out some Platinum to get it. However, this costs a little extra at 1000 Platinum.

4) Treasure Beast Barding

Treasure Beast Barding in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

The Treasure Beast Barding is a tough armor to acquire. It involves having to track down the World Boss, Avarice.

Facing Avarice once might not be enough since the drops from him are randomized. Be ready to battle him multiple times if you want to get your hands on this armor for your mount.

Once you do get it, however, you can equip your mount with armor that tells everyone that you are not one to be trifled with. The armor looks intimidating thanks to its horns and has just the right amount of flash courtesy of its gold trimmings.

5) Bloody Warlord's Barding

The Bloody Warlord's Barding can be purchased after earning enough Red Dust (Image via Blizzard)

The Bloody Warlord's Barding does not look as gory as its name suggests. However, it gives your mount an intimidating look that says you are ready to ride into battle at a moment's notice. Equipping it also suggests that you spent some time in PvP and absolutely dominated while you were there.

In order to acquire this armor, you will need to spend 85,000 Red Dust, which can be farmed by playing some PVP in Diablo 4. Once you've earned enough Red Dust, simply pay a visit to the Unconventional Mount Armor Vendor.

There are plenty of other cosmetics for you and your mount in Diablo 4, so feel free to explore which one is best suited to your style.

Poll : 0 votes