How to get the Treasure Beast Barding mount armor in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers plenty of loot with many rarities, most of which can be acquired by playing the game and defeating enemies. You can not only obtain gear for your character but also for your trusty mount. Some of them can be difficult to obtain, like the Treasure Beast Barding, an extremely good-looking mount armor in Diablo 4. It has an exquisite design, with the gold studded horns being the major highlight of this armor.

You must note that the Treasure Beast Barding armor doesn't lend your horse any stat boosts or buffs. It is simply a cosmetic item. You can obtain it by defeating one of the toughest World Bosses in Diablo 4.

How to obtain Treasure Beast Barding in Diablo 4?

If you wish to travel seamlessly from one place to another, Diablo 4 mounts are an ideal mode of transportation for you. Fortunately, you can customize their appearance by equipping them with various armor pieces that can be acquired from defeating some elite enemies. The pursuit of obtaining Treasure Beast Barding will also test your combat skill against a formidable foe.

Diablo 4 comprises many World Bosses which spawn at specific instances and are tough to beat. Ashava and The Butcher are some of the most prominent World Bosses in the game, and defeating them is a great source of acquiring powerful loot. You must focus on Avarice, the Gold Cursed World Boss, if you wish to secure Treasure Beast Barding mount armor.

You can find it in the Seared Basin area of the Kehjistan region. It is recommended that you first complete the game’s campaign and then tackle any of the World Bosses. You will then have the provision of a countdown timer which triggers around 30 minutes before the appearance of any World Boss.

This will make it convenient to keep track of Avarice, and you can promptly head toward the location when the timer appears. This boss is tough to beat as he wields a giant treasure chest in one hand and can also spawn some minions to aid him in the battle.

While Avarice can be beaten solo, having a group of friends with you is best to defeat him faster. The best tactic against it is to stay in its proximity and engage in close-range combat. You must also proactively help your friends if they are struggling since it is better to have all your teammates on your side to overwhelm this boss.

You must note that you obtain a random set of rewards for beating any World Boss, including Avarice. Therefore, you may require to face it multiple times until it eventually drops Treasure Beast Barding armor for your mount.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do. #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again! The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent https://t.co/JzUw3EnGG5

If you have progressed deeper into the main campaign and still not got a mount, you must play the game further and reach Act IV. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to get a mount which also outlines the dismount abilities.

Poll : 0 votes