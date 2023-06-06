Diablo 4 completion time: How long does it take to beat the campaign?

Diablo 4 was finally released across all available platforms and for all regions, allowing franchise fans to finally make their way into Sanctuary and take on multitudes of demon hordes. There is a lot to get done in Sanctuary, and it will require at least 150 hours to max a character to level 100 and optimize their build to help them take on the hardest of Nightmare dungeons.

Nightmare dungeons are reserved more for competitive players who are looking to sink in for hours on end in the game, and there are some in the community who are only making their way to Sanctuary to experience the compelling narrative.

For a more casual experience, players are enjoying the game at World Tier I and are quite curious as to how long it actually takes to just beat the story.

How long does it take to beat the Diablo 4 campaign?

For those wondering, Diablo 4 takes close to 35 hours if you are just looking to complete the story. The campaign is pretty extensive, and most of the time, it will revolve around you walking to your destination across the vast landscape of Sanctuary while taking on hordes of enemies.

As the world is filled with demon encounters, those who are playing the game for a more casual experience will be able to make progression easier by playing the title on World Tier I. However, those on World Tier II will be required to invest a fair bit of time completing some of the dungeons and World Events to take on the later encounters of the campaign.

In a previous interview regarding the progression in the game, General Manager Rod Fergusson commented:

“You can go anywhere you want within Sanctuary and go do dungeons or go do other things and take on a world boss or go do local events, so you have choice there.”

Hence, the way players approach the story is non-linear, and while they can just follow the story markers to complete all the Acts, they can opt to engage in a lot of side activities along the way.

Diablo 4 is non-linear and offers hours of content

Sanctuary has an open-world design with a lot of dungeons and world events that players will be able to complete to get their hands on more powerful gear.

Since it’s going to be a live-service title with seasonal Battle Passes and PvP modes, there is much more to it than just the story, and those who are looking to make the most of the title will be able to spend thousands of hours min-maxing all the classes.

It takes 150-plus hours to reach the Diablo 4 level cap of level 100 and even longer to obtain the right gear that fits your particular build and playstyle.

