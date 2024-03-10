Official Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes: All bugfixes and UI improvements

The Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes have gone live on the Blizzard website a few days ahead of the 1.3.4 update, bringing bug fixes mostly surrounding UI/UX and accessibility. The patch will go live on March 12 for users of all available platforms - Windows, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (now also Game Pass).
This update will likely be one of the last for Season of The Construct, as the de-facto start date for Season 4 is drawing near. Those enjoying the borderline broken Diablo 4 Barbarian builds can rest easy, as Blizzard has kept their promise of not nerfing the fun specs this time.
Full Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes (March 12th, 2024)
Without further ado, here are the official Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes.
Accessibility changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.3.4
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read out the View button when opening the Trials menu.
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce all the information in the Trials menu unless the player was in World Tier IV.
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce the Party Entry Trials and Weekly Result menus.
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read options in drop-down menus in various instances.
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce available points in the Skill Tree.
Change Specific to Season of the Construct
- Fixed an issue where the Seneschal was considered a minion, which made the Sacrificial Glyph unusable.
- Fixed an issue where the Next Rank description for the Seneschal ability Burning Support was inaccurate.
- Fixed an issue where the barrier granted by the Seneschal ability Protect did not trigger the damage bonus from the Conceited Aspect.
- Fixed an issue where Malphas' Meteor could still deal damage players after his defeat.
- Fixed an issue where the Lapidarist Proficient objective could not be completed. The objective is also to gain progress from acquiring Murmuring Caches and Uncertain Stone Caches.
- Fixed an issue Seneschal Stone Caches couldn't be crafted when only the Duration Support stone was left to get to max level.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where equipping multiple instances of the Aspect of the Moonrise would only use the first instance equipped instead of using the strongest version equipped.
- Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet Play Again button did not take the player to a new instance of the same Dungeon.
- Fixed an issue where a Nightmare Dungeon could be reset using a Nightmare Sigil inside the Dungeon. Nightmare Sigils can no longer be used while inside an active Nightmare Dungeon.
- Fixed an issue where Tortured Gifts in Helltide could not drop at least one Equipment.
Dungeons
- Fixed an issue where the Tomb Lord boss in the Carrion Fields would not re-appear if the player left the boss arena immediately after placing the last statue.
- Fixed an issue where Spider Caller monsters could sometimes not spawn in the Sirocco Caverns, which would block progression.
- Fixed an issue where insufficient Animus Carriers could fail to spawn in the Dark Ravine, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet could be re-entered after leaving via a Scroll of Escape.
User Interface and User Experience
- Fixed an issue where Season Journey objectives would not display as completed when applicable.
- Fixed an issue where swapping between menus and the world map while in a Vault could cause the map to default to the Gatehall map erroneously.
- Fixed an issue where Hall of Ancients records did not denote if a character is playing on Hardcore difficulty.
- Fixed an issue with no Dungeon exit icon on the map or mini-map in Gauntlet dungeons.
- Fixed an issue where the Butcher's barrier would not show as being depleted.
- Fixed an issue where filtering the leaderboard to All Platforms did not include PC entries.
- Fixed an issue where the map icon for Pillars of Glory would only be visible when near it.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where the Visual effect of Meteor did not match the damage radius of the ability.
- Fixed an issue where the arrows fired from Rogue's Volley could appear invisible.
- Various performance, visual, and stability improvements.
