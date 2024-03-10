Official Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes: All bugfixes and UI improvements

The Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes have gone live on the Blizzard website a few days ahead of the 1.3.4 update, bringing bug fixes mostly surrounding UI/UX and accessibility. The patch will go live on March 12 for users of all available platforms - Windows, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (now also Game Pass).

This update will likely be one of the last for Season of The Construct, as the de-facto start date for Season 4 is drawing near. Those enjoying the borderline broken Diablo 4 Barbarian builds can rest easy, as Blizzard has kept their promise of not nerfing the fun specs this time.

Full Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes (March 12th, 2024)

Without further ado, here are the official Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes.

Accessibility changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.3.4

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read out the View button when opening the Trials menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce all the information in the Trials menu unless the player was in World Tier IV.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce the Party Entry Trials and Weekly Result menus.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read options in drop-down menus in various instances.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce available points in the Skill Tree.

Change Specific to Season of the Construct

Fixed an issue where the Seneschal was considered a minion, which made the Sacrificial Glyph unusable.

Fixed an issue where the Next Rank description for the Seneschal ability Burning Support was inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where the barrier granted by the Seneschal ability Protect did not trigger the damage bonus from the Conceited Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Malphas' Meteor could still deal damage players after his defeat.

Fixed an issue where the Lapidarist Proficient objective could not be completed. The objective is also to gain progress from acquiring Murmuring Caches and Uncertain Stone Caches.

Fixed an issue Seneschal Stone Caches couldn't be crafted when only the Duration Support stone was left to get to max level.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where equipping multiple instances of the Aspect of the Moonrise would only use the first instance equipped instead of using the strongest version equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet Play Again button did not take the player to a new instance of the same Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where a Nightmare Dungeon could be reset using a Nightmare Sigil inside the Dungeon. Nightmare Sigils can no longer be used while inside an active Nightmare Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Tortured Gifts in Helltide could not drop at least one Equipment.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the Tomb Lord boss in the Carrion Fields would not re-appear if the player left the boss arena immediately after placing the last statue.

Fixed an issue where Spider Caller monsters could sometimes not spawn in the Sirocco Caverns, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where insufficient Animus Carriers could fail to spawn in the Dark Ravine, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet could be re-entered after leaving via a Scroll of Escape.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where Season Journey objectives would not display as completed when applicable.

Fixed an issue where swapping between menus and the world map while in a Vault could cause the map to default to the Gatehall map erroneously.

Fixed an issue where Hall of Ancients records did not denote if a character is playing on Hardcore difficulty.

Fixed an issue with no Dungeon exit icon on the map or mini-map in Gauntlet dungeons.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher's barrier would not show as being depleted.

Fixed an issue where filtering the leaderboard to All Platforms did not include PC entries.

Fixed an issue where the map icon for Pillars of Glory would only be visible when near it.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the Visual effect of Meteor did not match the damage radius of the ability.

Fixed an issue where the arrows fired from Rogue's Volley could appear invisible.

Various performance, visual, and stability improvements.

