Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2 official notes: Resplendent Sparks, bug fixes, and more

Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2 went live this week, bringing a host of bug fixes and one big change that will make the end-game item economy much better for players in Season 3. The third minor patch for Season of The Construct, this change is not much to sway the middling consensus on the latest seasonal content, but it is a step in the right direction.

The key change added in this patch is, of course, the addition of Resplendent Sparks. You can now break down any Uber Unique into a Resplendent Spark, and five of these can let you craft any Uber Unique of your choice. In other words, this is a pity system that will hopefully simplify the grind for specific high-rarity Uber Uniques.

On the official blog post on Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2, a developers' note regarding how the Resplendent Sparks affect the item economy reads:

"Uber Unique items are highly sought after. With Season of Blood, we introduced target-farming Uber Unique Items with Uber Duriel to gives players another source of acquiring this type of item. However, we want to give players increased autonomy in obtaining their desired Uber Unique by addressing feedback that expressed how acquiring duplicate or undesired Uber Unique Items lessens that feeling of triumph."

It goes on to mention:

"A new system empowers players to make use of duplicate and undesired Uber Unique items by salvaging them for a new resource which can be used to eventually craft an Uber Unique of their choosing. Additionally, the chance for Uber Unique Items to drop everywhere but in Uber Duriel encounters has been increased."

Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2 official notes: Game changes

Uber Unique Items can now be salvaged to provide a new resource, Resplendent Sparks. Players can bring five Resplendent Sparks to the Alchemist and Transmute an Uber Unique of their choice.

The Refine Resources tab at the Alchemist has been renamed Transmute, and the option to craft an Uber Unique item can be found under that tab.

Note that the preview window for crafting an Uber Unique won't display the item’s affixes.

The drop chance of Uber Unique items acquired outside of Uber Duriel encounters has been increased.

Miscellaneous change: the Cursed Shrine event now gives the Shrine bonus at the start of the event instead of when it is finished.

Bug fixes in Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read the Claimed status for Lunar Awakening rewards.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read Ancestral Favor Tiers correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader misread Ancestral Favor upgrade text.

Fixed an issue where Vizier Wasp Constructs were not affected by Immobilizing effects.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Igneous Cores was missing information.

Fixed an issue where Journal pages didn’t drop during the Kulle's Heart Quest.

Fixed an issue where only the first person in the party would get credit for looting Obelisks Whispers.

Fixed an issue where Arcane Tremors in Hawezar and Scosglen could have Voltaic Brazier's that can't be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where attacks from Malphas could still damage players after he’s defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey Objective Keeper of Nothing still referenced Pearls of Warding to summon Echo of Malphas instead of Igneous Cores.

Bug fixes: Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2

Fixed an issue where the final quest for Lunar Awakening could not be started if the player already had maximum Ancestral Favor.

Fixed an issue where the Shrine related to the Cleanse the Northshore Shrine Whisper could be missing.

Fixed an issue where the Ancestral Favor window wouldn't automatically close when walking away from Ying-Yue.

Miscellaneous gameplay fixes in Diablo 4 patch 1.3.2

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins could fail to spawn while fighting Avarice.

Fixed an issue where enemies killed via an execute effect could not drop loot.

Fixed an issue where the Melted Hear of Selig was not always rolling the maximum value for its movement speed affix.

Fixed an issue where the Echoing Fury aspect didn't grant bonus Fury if Tactical Rallying Cry was learned.

Fixed an issue where Advanced Rapid Fire would incorrectly override the bonus Critical Strike Damage from other sources.

Fixed an issue where the damage increase and resource reduction cost from Ring of the Starless Skies was not calculating correctly.

Fixed an issue where the final Lieutenant failed to spawn in The Onyx Watchtower, preventing completion without a reset.

UI/UX fixes

Fixed an issue where adding a friend when playing with a controller would immediately re-open the menu for adding a friend.

Fixed an issue where setting a note on a friend would open the menu for adding a friend after adding the note.

Fixed an issue where icons for Animus were missing from the mini-map in the Betrayer's Row Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where a Socketed Gem in a Legendary or Unique Item could disappear if the item was dropped.

Fixed an issue where some players using NVMe Solid State Drives were experiencing instability.

Various visual, performance, and stability improvements.

