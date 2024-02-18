If you have already found yourself in World Tier 4 and don't know what reward is waiting for you, these Diablo 4 Uber Boss loot tables are for you. Although the Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives are a great way to earn some unique rewards, they are nowhere near the loot you can get by defeating the Uber bosses. With the help of loot tables, you can also target farm the specific item to make your character more powerful.
Keeping this in mind, this article will explore all the Unique and Uber Unique rewards you can get from the Uber Bosses in Diablo 4. Furthermore, it will also include class-specific rewards to help you grind for the specific class.
Complete Diablo 4 Uber Boss loot tables for Season 3
In Diablo 4, there are five Uber Bosses available who will provide you with unique rewards for all of your classes. These bosses include:
Lord Zir, The Dark Master
Echo of Varshan
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Duriel, King of Maggots
The Beast in the Ice
However, if you want the highly sought-after items these bosses bring, you'll need to learn how to summon and defeat them.
Lord Zir, The Dark Master
Although you'll encounter Lord Zir, The Dark Master, in the finale of the new Season 2 quest, you'll need to summon him again in World Tier 4. To summon this boss, all you need to do is gather Exquisite Blood from World Bosses and Legion Events. The rewards you can get from this boss include:
Class
Reward
General
Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity
Barbarian
Ramaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher's Cleaver
Druid
Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher's Cleaver
Necromancer
Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall
Rogue
Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara's Khanjar
Sorcerer
Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
Echo of Varshan
This is one of the bosses who you need to defeat before unlocking Duriel. To summon this boss, you need to gain parts of Varshan's body by completing Tree of Whispers. The rewards include:
Class
Reward
General
Frostburn, Mother's Embrace
Barbarian
Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Ring of Red Furor
Druid
Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Airidah's Inexorable Will
Necromancer
Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker's Pendant, Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul
Rogue
Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Writhing Band of Trickery
Sorcerer
Staff of Endless Rage, Esu's Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite, Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
This is another boss that you need to defeat in order to summon Duriel, King of Maggots. However, to summon Grigoire, you need to collect five Living Steels from the Helltide Chests. The rewards for defeating this boss include:
Class
Reward
General
Penitent Greaves
Barbarian
Ramaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher's Cleaver
Druid
Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher's Cleaver
Necromancer
Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb
Rogue
Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce
Sorcerer
Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator
Duriel, King of Maggots
This is the only boss in Diablo 4 that has Uber Uniques in its loot pool. You need items like Mucus-Slick Egg and Shard of Agony to summon this boss. These items can be found as a reward after defeating Echo of Varshan and Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in World Tier 4. The rewards include:
Class
Reward
General
Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault's Will, X'Fal's Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord's Talisman, Melted Heart of Selig (Uber), Andariel's Visage (Uber), Harlequin Crest (Uber), Ring of Starless Skies (Uber)
Barbarian
Azurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty, Doombringer (Uber), The Grandfather (Uber)
Druid
Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone, Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber)
Necromancer
Black River, Blood Moon Breeches, Doombringer (Uber), The Grandfather (Uber)
Rogue
Cowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel's Leathers, Doombringer (Uber)
Sorcerer
Flamescar, Blue Rose, Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber)
The Beast in the Ice
This boss was introduced with the Season 2 update in this game. To encounter The Beast in the Ice, all you need to do is get nine Distilled Fear from the Tier 30 or above Nightmare Dungeons. The rewards it comes with include:
Class
Reward
General
Paingorger's Gauntlets, Frostburn, Mother's Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of the Dawning Sky
Barbarian
Ring of the Ravenous, Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer