If you have already found yourself in World Tier 4 and don't know what reward is waiting for you, these Diablo 4 Uber Boss loot tables are for you. Although the Diablo 4 Season 3 Season Journey objectives are a great way to earn some unique rewards, they are nowhere near the loot you can get by defeating the Uber bosses. With the help of loot tables, you can also target farm the specific item to make your character more powerful.

Keeping this in mind, this article will explore all the Unique and Uber Unique rewards you can get from the Uber Bosses in Diablo 4. Furthermore, it will also include class-specific rewards to help you grind for the specific class.

Complete Diablo 4 Uber Boss loot tables for Season 3

In Diablo 4, there are five Uber Bosses available who will provide you with unique rewards for all of your classes. These bosses include:

Lord Zir, The Dark Master

Echo of Varshan

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint

Duriel, King of Maggots

The Beast in the Ice

However, if you want the highly sought-after items these bosses bring, you'll need to learn how to summon and defeat them.

Lord Zir, The Dark Master

Lord Zir, The Dark Master (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Although you'll encounter Lord Zir, The Dark Master, in the finale of the new Season 2 quest, you'll need to summon him again in World Tier 4. To summon this boss, all you need to do is gather Exquisite Blood from World Bosses and Legion Events. The rewards you can get from this boss include:

Class Reward General Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity Barbarian Ramaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher's Cleaver Druid Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher's Cleaver Necromancer Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall Rogue Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara's Khanjar Sorcerer Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora's Overflowing Cameo

Echo of Varshan

Echo of Varshan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is one of the bosses who you need to defeat before unlocking Duriel. To summon this boss, you need to gain parts of Varshan's body by completing Tree of Whispers. The rewards include:

Class Reward General Frostburn, Mother's Embrace Barbarian Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Ring of Red Furor Druid Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Airidah's Inexorable Will Necromancer Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker's Pendant, Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul Rogue Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Writhing Band of Trickery Sorcerer Staff of Endless Rage, Esu's Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite, Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint

Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is another boss that you need to defeat in order to summon Duriel, King of Maggots. However, to summon Grigoire, you need to collect five Living Steels from the Helltide Chests. The rewards for defeating this boss include:

Class Reward General Penitent Greaves Barbarian Ramaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher's Cleaver Druid Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher's Cleaver Necromancer Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb Rogue Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce Sorcerer Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator

Duriel, King of Maggots

Duriel, King of Maggots (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is the only boss in Diablo 4 that has Uber Uniques in its loot pool. You need items like Mucus-Slick Egg and Shard of Agony to summon this boss. These items can be found as a reward after defeating Echo of Varshan and Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in World Tier 4. The rewards include:

Class Reward General Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault's Will, X'Fal's Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord's Talisman, Melted Heart of Selig (Uber), Andariel's Visage (Uber), Harlequin Crest (Uber), Ring of Starless Skies (Uber) Barbarian Azurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty, Doombringer (Uber), The Grandfather (Uber) Druid Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone, Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber) Necromancer Black River, Blood Moon Breeches, Doombringer (Uber), The Grandfather (Uber) Rogue Cowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel's Leathers, Doombringer (Uber) Sorcerer Flamescar, Blue Rose, Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber)

The Beast in the Ice

The Beast in the Ice (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This boss was introduced with the Season 2 update in this game. To encounter The Beast in the Ice, all you need to do is get nine Distilled Fear from the Tier 30 or above Nightmare Dungeons. The rewards it comes with include:

Class Reward General Paingorger's Gauntlets, Frostburn, Mother's Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of the Dawning Sky Barbarian Ring of the Ravenous, Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer Druid Unsung Ascetic's Wraps, Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm's Companion Necromancer Mutilator Plate, Bloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker's Pendant, Ring of Mendeln Rogue Beastfall Boots, Condemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn Sorcerer Starfall Coronet, Staff of Lam Esen, Esu's Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus

This is all you need to know about the Uber Boss loot tables.