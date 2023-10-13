Diablo 4 Season 2 Lord Zir loot table

Diablo 4 Season 2 will see the arrival of Lord Zir as the seasonal storyline boss. This vampire lord is the reason behind the new corruption spreading across the Sanctuary. His motives are unclear, but players will have to find and defeat him, along with Erys, a young vampire hunter. Just like the other endgame bosses in the Season of Blood, Zir will drop Uniques once players defeat him.

Considering that the Season of the Malignant campaign was fairly short, Blizzard has confirmed that S2 will be longer in terms of its storyline. With that said, what are the Uniques that Lord Zir drops in the Season of Blood?

All Diablo 4 Season 2 Lord Zir Unique drops

Given that Zir is a seasonal boss, you will have to fight him at the end of S2's campaign, which will ideally be before you hit World Tier 3 — unless you're doing the side quests and everything else that the Sanctuary has to offer. However, if you're looking to farm this boss for Uniques, then you will have to make your way to World Tier 4. That said, here are the items that he drops:

Uniques

General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Penitent Greaves Ramaldi's Magnum Opus Mad Wolf's Glee Blood Artisan's Cuirass Grasp of Shadow Staff of Endless Rage Razorplate Rage of Harrogath Vasily's Prayer Deathless Visage Eyes in the Dark Iceheart Brais Temerity Gohr's Devastating Grips Greatstaff of the Crone Greaves of the Empty Tomb Skyhunter Raiment of the Infinite Overkill Fleshrender Lidless Wall Asheara's Khanjar Esadora's Overflowing Cameo The Butcher's Cleaver The Butcher's Cleaver

How to summon and defeat Lord Zir in Diablo 4 Season 2

While you will come across Lord Zir during the Season of Blood's storyline, you won't get any of the aforementioned Uniques when you defeat him at the end of its campaign. To get those, you will have to first make your way to World Tier 4.

After that, you will have to complete Legion Events and defeat World Bosses. By doing so, you will earn Exquisite Blood. This is the currency that you need to summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4 Season 2.

After you've summoned him, you will have to defeat him just as you would with the other bosses in this game. However, considering that this foe isn't available in the game just yet, it's hard to say what kind of attacks he'll use. But given that he's a vampire, he might have life-draining abilities.

Not only that, but quite similar to the Blood Baron fights in the game, Lord Zir might also create blood orbs that deal extra AoE damage. Make sure you destroy them first before damaging him.

Furthermore, having a skill that makes you Unstoppable should come in handy when it comes to facing this boss in Diablo 4 Season 2. Most of the damage that he deals will ideally be physical damage, so make sure you have enough armor to resist that.