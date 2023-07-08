All crowd control statuses in Diablo 4 and their effects, explained

Since Diablo 4 is a role-playing game (RPG), players will come across a lot of terminologies during their journey in the title. While some of them can be easily understood, a few can be difficult to comprehend, especially for players who aren't familiar with the genre. Without understanding what these terms mean, it can be hard for a player to navigate the in-game content.

In a game like Diablo 4, players tend to have multiple skills at their disposal. At any given time, these skills will apply a status effect on the enemy. With that said, this article takes a look at all the crowd control status effects in the game and how they function.

What is crowd control in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, you will be dealing with groups of enemies for the most part. While mini-bosses and bosses are an exception to this rule, there are times when you will come across groups of enemies during boss fights as well.

When you subject these groups to a particular debuff that hinders their movement or their ability to damage you, you're controlling the crowd. The status that allows you to inhibit them is known as a crowd control status effect. There are 11 different status effects that you will come across in Diablo 4.

All crowd control statuses in Diablo 4

Chill: Restricted to ice-based skills. Will slow down enemies and may cause enemies to take additional damage.

Daze: A dazed enemy will not be able to attack, but they'll still be able to move.

Fear: An enemy under the influence of fear will automatically run away and won't be able to do anything until the effect wears off.

Freeze: Repeatedly chilling an enemy will freeze them. A frozen enemy is completely immobilized and will not be able to move.

Knockback: The enemy gets pushed back a certain distance when they're attacked. It neither immobilizes them nor does it prevent them from attacking again.

Knockdown: The enemy gets knocked down to the ground. When down on the ground, the enemy can't attack.

Slow: The enemy moves slowly, and they're slow to attack as well.

Stun: The enemy is stunned for a brief duration. While stunned, the enemy cannot move or attack.

Taunt: When an enemy is taunted, they charge in the direction of the taunt.

When an enemy is taunted, they charge in the direction of the taunt. Tether: The enemy is bound to a certain location and has limited movement. Their attack distance is also reduced.

These are the 11 different status effects that you will come across in Diablo 4. Now, keep in mind that it's not just you who can you apply these statuses to your enemy; they can do the same to you.

It's wise to take into account at least two or more crowd control statuses while making your build in the game. This just makes dealing with large groups of enemies a lot easier.

