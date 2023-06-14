Top 5 Paragon Glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

There are plenty of ways for players to create awesome builds in Diablo 4, and once you’ve reached level 50, you’ll be introduced to Paragon Boards. Though it may seem intimidating at first, getting familiar with the board and Paragon Glyphs is important when it comes to making the most of your character.

If you’re an all-powerful sorcerer wanting to deal more damage in the world of Sanctuary, check out the 5 best Paragon Glyphs for Socrcers in Diablo 4.

5 best Paragon Glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

1) Control

Having Control equipped as one of your Paragon Glyphs can be a complete game-changer in Diablo 4. It also pairs well with different types of builds, such as the Ice Shards Sorcerer build and the Arc Lash Sorcerer build. This rare glyph has a radius of three and only increases after you reach level 15 with it.

The Bonus stat for this glyph is that for every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you’ll be able to deal a whopping +2.9% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. You’ll be able to deal 10% more damage to Slowed or Chilled targets or 20% added damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

2) Territorial

This Rare Paragon Glyph is truly a fan favorite in Diablo 4 as it can be used on several builds and is accessible for almost all classes apart from the Rogue. It’s an important one for a Sorcerer to have as it's easily integrated with builds, such as the Firewall Sorcerer and the aforementioned Ice Shards Sorcerer build.

Much like Control and the rest of the Rare glyphs, the radius starts at three and increases once you reach level 15. The Bonus Stat for this Paragon Glyph is epic. For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, your character deals +1.9% increased damage to enemies near you. Lastly, as an added bonus stat, your character gains a 10% Damage Reduction against enemies close to you.

3) Torch

If you’re more of a Fire Sorcerer in Diablo 4, you probably want to have the Torch Paragon Glyph by your side, as it helps your character deal even more fire damage. This Rare glyph has many uses for different flame-related builds but isn’t as effective when being used for Ice or Lightning builds.

The bonus stat is as follows: For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, this Rare glyph allows you to deal +1.9% increased Burning damage and a bonus 2.5% added damage for each Nearby Burning enemy. This bonus stacks up to a total of 12%.

4) Elementalist

There are many ways for Sorcerers to inflict Elemental Damage on enemies in Diablo 4. Whether it’s Fire, Lightning, or Ice Elemental damage, having the Rare Elementalist glyph can turn the tide during crucial moments in combat. That makes the Elementalist one of the most versatile Rare glyphs in the game.

For its bonus stat, Paragon nodes that are within range gain a +15.0% bonus to their non-physical damage and damage reduction modifiers. Once you’ve met certain requirements, dealing Lightning, Fire, or Cold damage to a target increases all damage you inflict by 5% for 10 seconds, stacking once per element.

5) Destruction

Players certainly appreciate the thrill of Destruction, and this sentiment particularly applies to those who opt for the Ice and Fire build. If you happen to equip the Rare Destruction glyph and combine it with epic gear, you can ascend to the ranks of the mightiest sorceresses in Sanctuary.

The primary reason behind this supremacy lies in the exceptional advantages offered by this combination, which stands as one of the finest bonuses and additional attributes obtainable within the game. Here's how it works: For every 5 Dexterity points invested within the specified range, your character's Core Skills gain a remarkable boost of +1.9% to Critical Strike Damage.

This increase in critical strike potential allows you to swiftly dismantle your adversaries, leaving them powerless in a matter of seconds. Moreover, the supplementary attribute attached to this combination is equally impressive. Critical Strikes inflict an additional 2% damage on top of the regular hit, which persists for 10 seconds. This bonus can accumulate up to a staggering 12% increase in damage inflicted on the enemy.

When confronted with hordes of foes, having such critical damage capability at your disposal proves to be tremendously advantageous.

Additional info about the Paragon Point system

The Paragon Point system in Diablo 4 is unlocked after level 50 and will replace the skill point bar at the bottom of your screen. There will be three Paragon point symbols that you’ll reach as you gain XP, and it will be equivalent to one Paragon point each and also another extra point for when you level up.

There are nine Paragon Boards that are accessible for each class in the game. This includes one starter board which is identical for all classes, and there are eight specific class boards as well.

There is a total of 56 nodes for the starter board. However, the magic, rare, and proportion of stat nodes are different for each class. After filling up the starter board, you can then connect another board of your choice.

That sums up the list of 5 Best Paragon Glyphs for Sorcerers in Diablo 4. Keep in mind that you are free to experiment with different Paragon Glyphs according to your taste.

