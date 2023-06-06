Diablo 4 “Entire Party must be Present and Alive” Astaroth bug: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Diablo 4’s worldwide release has been rather successful, and the franchise's fans are having a great time exploring the open world of Sanctuary in the latest entry. While slaying the hordes of hell has never felt this good for many, some in the community are not entirely having a fun time when completing some of the in-game content.

This is because of a few performance issues that Diablo 4 dropped, with one of the most annoying bugs being the “Entire Party must be Present and Alive” error, which occurs right after defeating Astaroth.

Astaroth is one of the toughest enemies you will encounter in Act II, and when the bug occurs, you will be unable to move on with the narrative and will be stuck there.

Restarting the game will make you fight Astaroth again, making this bug extremely troublesome. That said, you can try a simple trick to deal with the “Entire Party must be Present and Alive” error in Diablo 4.

Fixing the “Entire Party must be Present and alive” Astaroth bug in Diablo 4

To be able to deal with the “Entire Party must be Present and Alive” error in Diablo 4, all you will be required to do is to teleport from the location to the nearest town and then teleport back to the boss stage again.

To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Sanctuary map and select the nearest town whose waypoint you have activated. Following that, you must channel fast travel to make your way there.

Do not leave the area once you are in town, or it will close the portal back. Now interact with the teleport portal you used, and return to the boss stage.

This method seems to have worked for many in the community and is worth a shot when dealing with the “Entire Party must be Present and alive” error in Diablo 4.

Alternatively, you can press the down button on the D-pad to directly fast travel to Kyovashad and then use the portal to make your way back again.

When does the “Entire Party must be Present and alive” error occur in Diablo 4?

Astaroth bug (Image via Blizzard)

The Astaroth fight might not be the only instance where the error occurs. While that is where most in the community are encountering the issue, the error can also pop up during any boss fight or World Boss event.

It can occur if you have completed the quest with a group or solo and even pop up if each of your party members is either alive or dead. Fortunately, the fixes for each instance will be to fast travel in and out of the area.

It’s a performance bug that Blizzard will hopefully address in future updates.

Poll : 0 votes