Diablo 4 “queued for game start game pending” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

With Diablo 4 having its worldwide launch across all platforms, players can finally enjoy everything that the latest franchise entry has to offer. With so much content to complete and hours to spend mid-maxing characters for some of the hardest Nightmare dungeons, there is indeed a lot to look forward to in the new title.

While many players are able to log in and take out demon hordes, others in the community are facing certain performance issues with the game’s servers. One of the more common problems is the “queued for game start game pending” error. This usually occurs if the servers are down or overloaded or if you are having issues with internet connectivity.

There are currently no permanent fixes for the problem, apart from a few temporary workarounds. Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide goes over some of the things that you can do to deal with the issue for the time being.

Fixing the “queued for game start game pending” error during long queue times in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, the “queued for game start game pending” error in Diablo 4 usually occurs when the servers of the title are completely overloaded and see a great surge of logins or if you have issues with your internet connectivity.

To deal with this issue temporarily, there are a few things you can do.

1) Wait till the servers face lower logins

The first thing you can do is wait until there are fewer players trying to make their way into Diablo 4. The servers have a limited capacity. As the game is turning out to be one of the most popular titles this year, it’s not surprising that it will face an incredible amount of surge.

Hence, to play the RPG, you must wait it out and try logging in during the off hours.

2) Check Diablo 4 servers

The servers of the game might be facing a significant amount of issues with bugs and performance, which may have led Blizzard to take them down. You can check the developer's official Twitter for the latest server status details or follow third-party apps like Downdetector.

3) Restart the game

It might not seem like much of a fix, but many in the community have mentioned that they were able to significantly minimize the queue time and log in faster by just restarting the game. It solved the “queued for game start game pending” issue for them.

4) Check for your internet stability

The problem might also stem from your end because of an unstable internet connection. To fix it, you can restart your router or call up your local internet provider and log a complaint.

Poll : 0 votes