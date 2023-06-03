Diablo 4 “Stuck on Infinite Loading screen” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Diablo 4 has been quite successful, barring a few performance issues many in the community seem to face when logging into the game. While PlayStation users encountered license issues with the game, many on other platforms still face bugs like the “infinite loading screen.”

When this error occurs, you are stuck on the server loading screen as soon as you start the game. It will not allow you to go to the character selection in any way. This has frequently occurred, especially when the Diablo 4 servers are down, or there is a very high surge of log-ins in the game.

This is why there is no permanent solution to deal with the error in the game apart from a few workarounds.

Today’s Diablo 4 guide will cover the “Stuck on Infinite Loading screen” error.

Fixing the “Stuck on Infinite Loading screen” error in Diablo 4

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you can look forward to when it comes to dealing with the “Stuck on Infinite Loading screen” error in this RPG. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can consider:

1) Restarting the game

The most potent solution is often the simplest, and for the “Stuck on Infinite Loading screen” error in Diablo 4, you first need to restart the game, irrespective of the console you are in.

While it might not look like the most viable solution, many in the community seem to have successfully logged into the game after doing so.

2) Checking server availability

Diablo @Diablo We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors.



The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information. We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors.The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information.

The next thing you might want to do to solve the loading issue is to check the availability of the game servers. The developers usually let players on the official Twitter account know when the servers are down for maintenance or facing significant issues.

Alternatively, you can check server health and availability using third-party websites like Downdetector.

3) Check file integrity

The infinite loading issue might occur because of damaged files in your installation directory. You can fix this by visiting the Battle.net client and selecting Diablo 4. You must click on settings and pick the “scan and check files” option.

It will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the ones which may have been damaged.

Blizzard CS - The Americas @BlizzardCS @CRBreeezy I"m not seeing any high volume of reports about latency at the moment. I'd probably start here: blizz.ly/3Na9AiA and if the issues persist visit our Technical Support forum so they can help troubleshoot and gather info. ~V @CRBreeezy I"m not seeing any high volume of reports about latency at the moment. I'd probably start here: blizz.ly/3Na9AiA and if the issues persist visit our Technical Support forum so they can help troubleshoot and gather info. ~V

4) Check for updates

As the RPG faces a fair bit of performance issues, Blizzard will deploy frequent updates and hotfixes to deal with some of the more significant bugs in the game. Hence, you must frequently check for updates to fix the game.

Poll : 0 votes