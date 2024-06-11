Diablo 4: 5 biggest features coming with Vessel of Hatred

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is coming in hot. With this new expansion, the blazing hell will once again drown into a new wave of heat. Vessel of Hatred is themed around the wild and the jungle. All the new content, updates, and even the new additions are inspired by wild tribes and gifts of mother nature.

Vessels of Hatred has a lot planned for Diablo 4 and its addition will heavily influence the game. In this article, we have gone through all the new features that will be coming with the new expansion.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Five biggest features coming to Diablo 4 with Vessel of Hatred

1) New Region

Explore the mysterious Jungle in the Vessel of Hatred (Image via Blizzard)

The Vessel of Hatred expansion introduces a brand-new playable region called Nahantu, which is a dense, untamed jungle area located to the south of Kehjistan in Sanctuary.

Trending

This new location is a stark contrast to the fiery landscape of hell. Instead of pools of blood and lava, Nahantu actually features dense forest and greenery. It’s about time fans get a change in the scenery and touch some green.

2) New Class

Unleash the Apex Predator of Hell (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 Spiritborn is a brand-new playable class being introduced in the Vessel of Hatred expansion. This class is an expert in the ways of the jungle and is perfect for the new Nahantu region. The Spiritborn will wield "mystical synergies" and excel at melee combat. Their design is heavily inspired by the spirit shamans and tribal warriors.

Their backstories and powers are still under a veil but so far the speculations suggest that these masters of the jungle can channel the spirits of the jungle to perform powerful spells and summon different animals to fight beside them.

3) New Mercenaries

The new mercenaries are here for hire! (Image via Blizzard)

The expansion will include brand-new Mercenaries that players can recruit and use in combat. Each Mercenary will offer unique abilities that will power up alongside the player as they progress.

Mercenaries are a rough batch of warriors. While you can buy their loyalties, but trusting them blindly can be fatal. With the upcoming reveal on July 18, 2024, we may get to know more about the Mercenaries and the Spiritborn.

4) New Co-op Dungeon

A new dungeon, a new adventure (Image via Blizzard)

A new end-game dungeon will be introduced with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which will require players to party up to overcome its deadly challenges and earn rewards. This style of Gameplay is nothing new to Diablo. Many of us have fond memories of the couch co-op features of the older Diablo games.

During the release of Diablo 4, it was criticized relentlessly for not having such a vital aspect of the franchise’s identity. But with the new expansion, players will finally get to relive their memories.

5) New Pets and Skills

The adorable killing machines (Image via Blizzard)

The expansion will include new Pets and Skills for players to use. Additionally, the base game will receive updates, including new Paragon Boards, Legendary Glyphs, and dungeon types and activities.

This means not only can you bring your pooch to your daily dives to scourge the underworld but also get more freedom of customizing and upgrading your character to make it better suited for your playstyle.

Read more Diablo 4 news here: