Diablo 4 vs Lost ARK: 5 major differences between the two games

Diablo 4 and Lost ARK have cemented their names as popular RPGs in a relatively short time. Both titles revolve around the concept of player progression where you create a character, level up, and learn new skills as you play through the story. These games are beloved for their approach toward action and character customization.

That said, there are a few differences that distinguish them, including the combat system, multiplayer, and more. For further clarity, we will look at five major differences between Diablo 4 and Lost Ark.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Here are 5 differences between Diablo 4 and Lost ARK

1) Gameplay and combat mechanics

Both games have similar visuals but different gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment, Smilegate RPG)

Players often get confused and call Diablo 4 an MMORPG which isn't the case as it's an ARPG at heart. It features a fast-paced hack-and-slash combat system which requires the player to have a deep knowledge of their build. The game also offers a massive skill tree, which can be customized to heavily change playstyles and character's abilities.

Lost Ark, on the other hand, is more of an MMORPG with a fusion of ARPG elements. Players get to experiment with various skills through a Tripod system that lets them create a plethora of playstyles by combining different effects and abilities. This creates an experience that keeps the gameplay loop fresh.

2) World and exploration

Diablo 4 lets you explore dungeons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The latest Diablo puts a heavy emphasis on gothic themes as its world is quite dark and grim-looking. The game features interconnected zones called dungeons which helps in a seamless transition from one region. Note that there is no open world in this dungeon crawler. You can also come across side quests and discover hidden dungeons to find loot during your exploration.

Lost ARK features a world with large continents, each sporting a unique theme. The exploration is also extensive thanks to the inclusion of a sailing mechanic which players can use to discover new locations across the map. The more you explore, the more loot quests and treasures you will come across.

3) Multiplayer and social interaction

Lost ARK features extensive multiplayer features (Image via Smilegate RPG)

Diablo 4 lets players experience the game from start to finish in single-play mode but also allows for a co-op experience. They can join the game with their friends to explore dungeons together and fight difficult bosses. Since this is not an MMORPG, the emphasis on multiplayer and social interaction is limited, prioritizing the single-player experience.

Lost ARK being an MMORPG greets the player with a well-structured multiplayer that focuses on social interactions and group dungeons. You can do these solo as well but they are more fun to tackle with friends. There are plenty of multiplayer activities like group dungeons, PvP arenas, and raids that you can enjoy with friends.

4) Endgame content

Diablo 4 has high-quality cut scenes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The endgame content in Diablo 4 focuses on finishing the world events, meaning you will have plenty of dungeons to loot and side quests. The legendary loot system offers high rewards and gear, which makes your character stronger, meaning your time is rewarded even after you finish the main story.

Lost Ark, on the other hand, features raids and PvP battlegrounds that players can participate in with their friends. They can participate in activities like group dungeons even after they have reached level 50. Although Lost ARK is an MMORPG, there isn't enough side content here to tackle after players complete the game.

5) Visuals and aesthetics

Diablo 4 has dark and gritty environments (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 stands out because of its gothic themes and dark environments. The atmospheric horror that is generated remains unmatched because of its red and black color palette. The aesthetics rarely change throughout your playthrough.

Lost ARK goes with a more vibrant color palate where every frame is filled with high-contrast hues and detailed character designs. For a free-to-play game, Lost ARK does a lot to make its environments unique with stylized visuals and inspiration from Korean art.

