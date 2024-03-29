5 reasons to play Lost Ark in 2024

Lost Ark in 2024 has undergone numerous quality-of-life improvements and introduced a wealth of new features, story quests, and endgame content. Following extensive player feedback and criticism earlier last year, the developers, Smilegate and Amazon Games, have made substantial improvements to the game, embarking on a redemption journey.

This article will list five reasons to play Lost Ark in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Lost Ark in 2024: Five reasons to play the game now

1) Jump-Start Server

Jump Start Servers provide faster horizontal and vertical character progression (Image via Amazon Games)

With the introduction of Jump-Start Servers earlier last year, new or returning players now have the option to join servers where they are paired with others at their level, providing them with a fresh start in the game. Previously, joining a server meant encountering players who had been playing for a long time and were far ahead in terms of gear and levels, which could be intimidating for newcomers.

Moreover, these servers offer more progression items and bonuses than others, allowing you to quickly catch up to veteran players.

2) New story arc

The first storyline arc was wrapped up last year, introducing players to the Elgacia continent and its accompanying narrative. Those diving into Lost Ark in 2024 can experience the entirety of this initial arc and continue to unravel the new storyline as it unfolds.

Moreover, with the latest Light of Destiny update disclosing the Lost Ark's whereabouts, the storyline of Chapter 1 draws near its conclusion. Hence, 2024 is an opportune moment to dive into the game.

3) New class

Breaker is the new Advanced Class in Lost Ark (Image via Amazon Games)

The latest update also introduced the Breaker Advanced Class to Lost Ark. This new class is a male counterpart to the Scrapper, which harnesses the power of Heavy Gauntlets, mobility, and devastating combos to inflict significant damage to the enemies.

With the addition of this new class, the roster now boasts a total of 24 classes and five archetypes, covering a variety of roles, including melee and ranged DPS, as well as support. Each class offers a unique playstyle, complemented by an ARPG-inspired gameplay reminiscent of titles like Path of Exile and Last Epoch.

While there are a few of the best classes in Lost Ark based on meta, all of them are capable of tackling all the content in the game.

4) New endgame content

Getting up to speed with Lost Ark's main storyline is just the start, as it provides an extensive endgame featuring challenging content such as Guardian Raids, Chaos Dungeons, and Legion Raids. With the Thaemine Legion Raid and Vescal Guardian Raid on the horizon, there's never been a better time to play Lost Ark in 2024.

In the meantime, you can work on reaching the required item level to confront the upcoming Legion Commander, regarded as the most formidable. This Legion Raid will also feature a hard mode, testing your limits by challenging your skill, coordination, and camaraderie.

5) Free to play

You can play Lost Ark in 2024 as a solo player (Image via Amazon Games)

If any other reasons on the list have even slightly piqued your curiosity about Lost Ark, you can try, as it's completely free to play. It also caters to both casual and hardcore MMO fans by offering greater accessibility compared to other challenging games in the genre.

Lost Ark in 2024 is also solo-friendly for much of the main story and extended game, allowing you to enjoy it even if you prefer to play alone.

