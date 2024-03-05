Lost Ark Server Merges this week: What to expect

After recently celebrating its second anniversary, Lost Ark Server Merges has been announced by Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG, accompanied by comprehensive details outlining all subsequent changes. These merges are expected to occur in two waves, with some servers in the first wave being combined with others in the next one.

The developers are also striving to optimize the Lost Ark Server Merges to reduce downtime, but given the complexity of the process, it will require additional time. For players with characters on only one server, the merging process is expected to be straightforward. However, those with characters on two mergeable servers may experience significant changes.

This article will provide details about the Lost Ark Server Merges and what players can expect from the upcoming changes.

Lost Ark Server Merges schedule and other details

Lost Ark Server Merges will enhance the group gameplay experience (Image via Amazon Games)

The Lost Ark Server Merges will happen on March 6 and 13, 2024. Players should anticipate a downtime lasting up to 16 hours on both days, with the developers stating that it will commence three hours earlier than usual.

These merges are scheduled for the Central Europe, NA-East, NA-West, and South America servers. Here are the details of these Server Merges:

March 6 - Lost Ark Server Merges

Central Europe

Antares will merge into Neria

Slen will merge into Kadan

Calvasus will merge into Ealyn

Mokoko will merge into Kayangel

Lazenith will merge into Thirain

Ezrebet will merge into Zinnervale

Trixion will merge into Asta

Armen will merge into Wei

Evergrace will merge into Nia

North America - East

Aldebaran will merge into Azena

Zosma will merge into Una

Vykas will merge into Azakiel

Danube will merge into Regulus

Elzowin will merge into Avesta

Kharmine will merge into Galatur

Adrinne will merge into Karta

Sasha will merge into Ladon

North America - West

Bergstrom will merge into Mari

Enviska will merge into Valtan

Shandi will merge into Rohendel

Akkan will merge into Lauriel

South America

Kazeros will merge into Elgacia

Blackfang will merge into Arthetine

March 13 - Lost Ark Server Merges

Central Europe

Neria will be renamed to Ortuus

Wei will be merged with Kadan and renamed Elpon

Asta will be merged with Zinnervale and renamed Ratik

Nia will be merged with Ealyn and renamed Arcturus

Thirain will be merged with Kayangel and renamed Gienah

North America - East

Galatur will be merged with Azena and renamed Luterra

Ladon will be merged with Una and renamed Balthorr

Karta will be merged with Azakiel and renamed Nineveh

Avesta will be merged with Regulus and renamed Inanna

North America - West

Rohendel will be merged with Mari and renamed Thaemine

Valtan will be merged with Lauriel and renamed Brelshaza

South America

Arthetine will be merged with Elgacia and renamed Vairgrys

The developers have also specified certain policies regarding how items, progression, and character rosters will be handled for players with characters on two merging servers. Here are the policies:

Max: The items/systems will be adjusted to reflect the highest value found on either roster.

The items/systems will be adjusted to reflect the highest value found on either roster. Min: The items/systems will be adjusted to reflect the lowest value found on either roster.

The items/systems will be adjusted to reflect the lowest value found on either roster. Sum: The values from both rosters are combined.

The values from both rosters are combined. Union: Duplicates are removed, and the values of the items/system are then added together.

Duplicates are removed, and the values of the items/system are then added together. Reset: The system is reset to its default value.

