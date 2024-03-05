Lost Ark Server Merges this week: What to expect

After recently celebrating its second anniversary, Lost Ark Server Merges has been announced by Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG, accompanied by comprehensive details outlining all subsequent changes. These merges are expected to occur in two waves, with some servers in the first wave being combined with others in the next one.
The developers are also striving to optimize the Lost Ark Server Merges to reduce downtime, but given the complexity of the process, it will require additional time. For players with characters on only one server, the merging process is expected to be straightforward. However, those with characters on two mergeable servers may experience significant changes.
This article will provide details about the Lost Ark Server Merges and what players can expect from the upcoming changes.
Lost Ark Server Merges schedule and other details
The Lost Ark Server Merges will happen on March 6 and 13, 2024. Players should anticipate a downtime lasting up to 16 hours on both days, with the developers stating that it will commence three hours earlier than usual.
These merges are scheduled for the Central Europe, NA-East, NA-West, and South America servers. Here are the details of these Server Merges:
March 6 - Lost Ark Server Merges
Central Europe
- Antares will merge into Neria
- Slen will merge into Kadan
- Calvasus will merge into Ealyn
- Mokoko will merge into Kayangel
- Lazenith will merge into Thirain
- Ezrebet will merge into Zinnervale
- Trixion will merge into Asta
- Armen will merge into Wei
- Evergrace will merge into Nia
North America - East
- Aldebaran will merge into Azena
- Zosma will merge into Una
- Vykas will merge into Azakiel
- Danube will merge into Regulus
- Elzowin will merge into Avesta
- Kharmine will merge into Galatur
- Adrinne will merge into Karta
- Sasha will merge into Ladon
North America - West
- Bergstrom will merge into Mari
- Enviska will merge into Valtan
- Shandi will merge into Rohendel
- Akkan will merge into Lauriel
South America
- Kazeros will merge into Elgacia
- Blackfang will merge into Arthetine
March 13 - Lost Ark Server Merges
Central Europe
- Neria will be renamed to Ortuus
- Wei will be merged with Kadan and renamed Elpon
- Asta will be merged with Zinnervale and renamed Ratik
- Nia will be merged with Ealyn and renamed Arcturus
- Thirain will be merged with Kayangel and renamed Gienah
North America - East
- Galatur will be merged with Azena and renamed Luterra
- Ladon will be merged with Una and renamed Balthorr
- Karta will be merged with Azakiel and renamed Nineveh
- Avesta will be merged with Regulus and renamed Inanna
North America - West
- Rohendel will be merged with Mari and renamed Thaemine
- Valtan will be merged with Lauriel and renamed Brelshaza
South America
- Arthetine will be merged with Elgacia and renamed Vairgrys
The developers have also specified certain policies regarding how items, progression, and character rosters will be handled for players with characters on two merging servers. Here are the policies:
- Max: The items/systems will be adjusted to reflect the highest value found on either roster.
- Min: The items/systems will be adjusted to reflect the lowest value found on either roster.
- Sum: The values from both rosters are combined.
- Union: Duplicates are removed, and the values of the items/system are then added together.
- Reset: The system is reset to its default value.
