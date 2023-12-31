Lost Ark Ivory Tower details, abyssal Dungeon, elixir crafting, and more

Lost Ark has various dungeons, with the Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon being another recent addition. Players can participate in the dungeon to test their skills and for the excellent loot it offers. However, it is one of the most challenging dungeons in the title, and players must have high-grade weapons and armor before they attempt it. The title received a recent update in December 2023, adding a new dungeon, new elixir crafting systems, and special winter sales to the game.

Since the Lost Ark dungeon was recently added, players must learn how to attempt it properly and what it offers. This guide will explain the Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon, the new elixir system, and the update on the Winter Sale Store.

Lost Ark Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon, explained

The Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon has four gates with four different bosses (Image via Smilegate)

Lost Ark Ivory Tower allows a party of four to participate in the dungeon run. This dungeon has four gates, which indicates the presence of four different bosses with different mechanisms. The dungeon has two difficulties, Normal and Hard, with 1600 and 1620 entrance levels, respectively. Players can get great loot like Honing Materials, Gold, and items for the Exilir crafting system. The dungeon contains four powerful bosses. Here are their names.

Blooming Chaos, Calteiya (Gate 1)

Crouching Pride, Rakaisus (Gate 2)

Earth Trampler, Firehorn (Gate 3)

The one to open the path, Lazalam (Gate 4)

Gate 1 explained

The boss in Gate 1 is a plant-type boss, has two mechanisms, and is weak against fire-type attacks. Players must equip themselves with flame grenades to ensure their victory against this boss. During the first mechanic, the boss will spread green and purple seeds throughout the arena, and players must catch the green seeds. The green seeds give a stagger buff, while the purple ones decrease it.

During the second phase, the boss will protect itself with vines in the middle of the arena and will reflect damage. Players are advised not to attack the boss during this period. The boss will also summon yellow orbs, purple orbs, and plants outside the arena. Players must destroy the yellow orbs as they can put them to sleep, hit 15 purple orbs, and successfully land an attack on the boss.

Gate 2 explained

The second boss is a beast-type and has no weakness. The dragon-like Lost Ark boss is extremely powerful because of its astonishing damage and great regen. The boss' mechanics include gaining a buff by roaring and releasing four blood orbs in the arena. Players must quickly catch the blood orbs as they can provide reduced health regen, cooldown skills, and speed. The boss will regain its HP if the players don't get these orbs.

The boss can also summon clones and put a Double Eye effect on the nearest player. Support players can take the Double Eye effect on themselves while other players can destroy the clones. Players must note that being spotted by the boss during this phase can lead to a raid wipe. Hence, players must avoid it at all costs.

The boss also uses a wipe attack every five stacks, which players must avoid. Lost Ark Players can also use restraints for stagger and destruction checks. One restraint causes a stagger check, and two restraints cause a destruction check. One must note that if the stagger fails, the boss will remove the restraints.

Gate 3 explained

The third boss is a beast-type who is weak against water-type attacks. This Lost Ark boss creates four pillars by slamming the ground simultaneously and targets players to charge into them. During this phase, the targeted player must stand in front of the pillars and get the boss to destroy the pillars. The pillars must be destroyed in the order of their creation. Eliminating all the pillars correctly will destroy the boss' horns and prevent it from performing some complex patterns.

During the second phase, the boss will jump into the center of the arena and create multiple pillars. The boss jumps on the same spot and sends out a shock wave, causing a stagger check. Once the stagger check is successful, it will send another shock wave and cause the pillars to explode, inflicting a one-hit attack. Lost Ark Players must arrange to skip the pillar and be thrown outside the arena into the water by the shockwave to avoid the one-hit attack.

After avoiding the pillars, players can get out of the water and spam the boss with attacks for some time.

Gate 4 explained

The fourth boss is an ancient type with no weaknesses. The boss can destroy the arena and turn the shattered tiles red. Lost Ark players must avoid these red tiles, as being pushed into them can cause death. One can stagger the boss during this phase, causing the boss to generate a red orb, leading to a broken tile, and fix it.

During the second phase, the Lost Ark boss jumps into the middle of the arena and summons three mirrors. Three pizza slices will then attack each player, with one of these slices having a golden edge to it. Players must kite the golden pizza slices to the mirror and fill the black orbs. If they fail, the tiles behind these mirrors will be destroyed.

The old mirrors will disappear once the phase has finished, and new mirrors will appear. Both the boss and mirrors have a stagger bar below them. Players can stagger the boss and the mirrors by splitting into two groups.

Lost Ark Elixirs: crafting and refining

Players can acquire elixir through dungeons (Image via Smilegate)

Elixirs are a new system added to Lost Ark and can be attained by completing the Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon. These Elixirs can drastically increase a player's ability during combats by infusing powerful effects into their gears.

Players can acquire Epic Elixirs by completing the dungeon in normal mode and Legendary Elixirs by completing the dungeon in hard mode. One must note that using these elixirs directly isn't possible; the elixir must be refined before a player can use them in their gears.

Elixir Crafting:

Players can access the Lost Ark Elixir Crafting menu at the Transmute Elixir and Crafting NPC. One can craft elixirs using Energy of Wisdom, which can be acquired by completing the Trampled Garden in the dungeon. Players can earn Clear Energy of Wisdom by completing the dungeon in normal mode and Radiant Energy of Wisdom via hard mode.

Players can also dismantle an Elixir to acquire Energy of Wisdom, which can be traded in the market later. The more refined and transmuted an elixir becomes, the more Elixir of Wisdom one can acquire while dismantling it.

Elixir Refining:

Lost Ark Elixirs need to be refined before one can use them on their gear. Players can refine an elixir by using Ductility Catalyst. Ductility Catalyst can be earned by paying Gold and Chaos Stones. Refining an elixir requires a certain amount of Gold and Ductility Catalyst.

However, players must be cautious since a refined effect cannot be changed. Three sages will show three effects every turn, where one must choose the effects carefully for the best outcome in the refining process.

These refined elixirs can provide defensive, offensive, and utility effects on the gears. Once the refining is done, Lost Ark players can equip their gears with various effects.

Lost Ark Winter Sale store update

Players can buy various in-game items through Winter Sale (Image via Smilegate)

Lost Ark is bringing an updated Winter Sale on their store for players to dive into the holiday spirit. The Winter Sale offers various in-game items through their packages. Players can acquire these packages in exchange for Royal Crystals, the Lost Ark in-game currency. Here are all the Winter Sale packages available in the store.

Lost Atk Merry Holiday Honing Pack (7,500 Royal Crystals- 5 per roster limit)

Pheons x50

Crystals x1000

Prime Protection Selection Pouch x40

Prime Destruction Selection Pouch x20

Prime Leapstone Selection Chest x15

Prime Fusion Material Selection Chest x15

Honor Shard Pouch (L) Chest x10

Ancient Platinum Coin x50

Lost Ark Happy Holiday Card Pack (3,800 Royal Crystal- 2 per roster limit)

Legendary - Epic Card Pack III x10

Legendary - Rare Card Pack III x30

Any Card Pack III x40

Menelik's Tome x10

Creation Fragment x30

Lost Ark Winter Holiday Pack (4,400 Royal Crystals- 1 per roster limit)

Snow Bike Mount

Pit-a-Pat Chest x10

White Prayer Wallpaper

Party Chestpiece & Pants Selection Chest

Joytide Pet Selection Chest