Should you dismantle or sell items in Lost Ark?

Like many MMOs, there are a lot of items for players to collect in Lost Ark. As players progress through the storyline and gain more powerful gear, their old gear will often be unused for a long time, taking up valuable storage space. The question is whether it is better to dismantle or sell items in Lost Ark? The answer depends on the player's current stage in the game.

Should a player dismantle or sell their items in Lost Ark?

With a few different options in Lost Ark, players may have difficulty deciding what to do. The good news is that both of these methods offer valuable items, one in the form of materials and the other in gold. When a player sells an item directly, they get a sum of gold in exchange. When dismantling, they get materials.

Benefits of selling items

When a player sells an item in Lost Ark, they receive instant gratification in the form of gold. Certain items sell for more, and if players find themselves strapped for cash, this may be the most beneficial option. However, players should keep in mind that this can only be done at a vendor, whereas players can dismantle items from anywhere, saving valuable time.

Benefits of dismantling items in Lost Ark

Selling will guarantee players a set amount of money, whereas dismantling may not always be so clear and easy to predict (Image via Lost Ark)

When a player sells an item, they see the set price and know what they are going to get. However, that's not always the case with dismantling. It could be more or less or even the same as selling, but it's random. Still, players can get valuable materials from doing so, and since they can dismantle from anywhere, they can free up space and still be able to sell the materials when they return to a vendor.

A general rule of thumb when deciding

When players are leveling up, it's a good idea for them to dismantle items instead of selling them because they can get rare items this way as well as sell them for gold if they need to. Not every item can be dismantled, which is something players should keep in mind as well. Once players reach higher levels and have better gear, they should sell some higher-end items for cash instead.

