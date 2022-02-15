High-level Lost Ark PVP player is reportedly charging gold from new adventurers to spare them from "player kill"

Lost Ark has been released worldwide and has seen a huge turnout of players, but there may be certain miscreants among them.

Few could have anticipated the huge response the MMORPG could garnered when it was being planned for western audiences. Amazon Games has worked in partnership with Smilegate and Tripod Studio, and so far, the game has been a complete hit. Since the February 11 release, over 1 million concurrent players have played the game on Steam.

The game had a three-day early access period for those players who bought the founder's pack. Given the early head-start, these players have become stronger than those who started on February 11. This shouldn't have been that big of an issue, but some players are misusing the privilege and exploiting other players.

Lost Ark player asks for gold in exchange for passage to do quests

Lost Ark has both PVE and PVP elements, which are quite important for players. There are several quests in the game, which give a lot of valuable rewards.

These resources are quite important to ensure the swift growth of a player's class. As with any other game, the PVP part of Lost Ark allows players to kill each other within the game.

A transcript of a short chat has appeared based on a post made by a Reddit user by the name u/treflipper5. The transcript shows the conversation between two or three players. As the two other players request access to do quests, the possibly higher level player first asks one of them to run and then asks for 10 in-game gold to spare them.

To make matters worse for the other players, the person asking for the gold has been reportedly doing so for at least ten hours. But the main issue of the problem seems to stem from the fact that this isn't against the terms and conditions.

So while there's no denying that asking for in-game gold to allow players to perform quests is morally and ethically wrong, the activity isn't violating any game rules.

Another Reddit user reiterated that such activity was quite common on the Korean server. To resolve the issue, the player advised other players to team up, even with random players, and then get rid of the player who charges them.

While teaming up at random may not be as common in the western servers as the game is just getting started, such steps might become the norm if such corrupt activities keep going on in the game.

