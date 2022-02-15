How to increase FPS in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is the latest game with a multitude of ways to increase performance and boost FPS.

FPS is a vital part of gaming, especially in an MMORPG where players have to connect to a server that's far away, while at the same time, thousands of others are connected or are trying to connect.

There could be several reasons why your input may lag or you may be dropping frames while playing. Thankfully, tweaking some of the in-game settings can increase your FPS and make your journey much smoother.

How to boost Lost Ark FPS

The settings menu can be accessed with the ESC key or by pressing the gear icon above the chatbox (Image via Smilegate)

First and foremost, you want to make sure that your PC meets the minimum requirements to play Lost Ark. If it does and you are still having FPS issues, adjusting the settings comes next.

Every game has its own ways to increase FPS, with some of them being common across the board. Here are some official performance enchancing tips from the developers at Smilegate:

Try switching from windowed or borderless windowed to full screen, or vice versa. In some cases, doing so may increase your FPS while playing.

Close any unneeded programs while playing, as they can adversely impact your computer's performance. These programs include web browsers, background programs running in your system tray, etc.

Be sure that your computer isn't downloading Windows updates, other games, etc. Performing tasks that involve writing to your drive can drastically decrease your computer's performance.

These are pretty obvious solutions that should help at least a little. More exact fixes come from the Lost Ark in-game Settings. Press the ESC key to open the Game Menu and navigate to the Settings option.

The in-game video settings menu (Image via Smilegate)

Select Video on the left to ensure your resolution matches that of your PC monitor. Then switch between different screens such as windowed, full screen, or borderless. Test these out to see which works best for you.

Next, go to the Screen Effects Settings area. You can change each one individually or set the All option to Low. This will switch all the settings on that list to Low. Turning off Better Field of Depth and Indirect Shadows will also help.

Also Read Article Continues below

If your Lost Ark FPS is greatly enhanced by doing that, you can slowly start to turn up some of the settings. Once you notice FPS issues, drop back down to the sweet spot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul