How to change the AFK Timer in Lost Ark

Massive queue times in Lost Ark have given way to an AFK timer that kicks players after a certain amount of inactivity.

With such long queue times, those who stand in place and are AFK for extended periods are being kicked out to make room for those waiting to join the server.

Some find it unfair, but on the flip side, others find it entirely fair to allow those sitting in the queue to get their chance finally. The AFK timer can be adjusted in the game's menu, letting you pick how long you can stay still before getting kicked.

How to adjust the AFK timer in Lost Ark

Smilegate has ensured that idle players won't be clogging up servers, preventing others from joining. That is excellent news with the sheer amount of players guaranteed to start their adventure as the game exits its Early Access period.

If you are one of the lucky ones who make it into a server and intend on playing a marathon of Lost Ark, you might want to change your AFK timer. This will make it less likely that you'll be kicked out for inactivity.

Maybe you feel like a quick shower, need to let the dog out, or want to grab a bite to eat. All of those things take time and could see you away from your computer for a short while.

The AFK timer can be set to 15m, 30m, or 60m (Image via Smilegate)

By default, the AFK timer is set to just 15 minutes. After 15 minutes straight of inactivity, you'll be kicked and have to queue up again. Open the Main Menu if you want to increase that number.

Go to the Settings submenu and navigate to the Gameplay tab. Click on Controls and Display. Look in that area for the AFK Settings. Adjust your AFK Timer up to a maximum of 60 minutes.

An hour should be plenty of time to take some short breaks throughout your days-long Lost Ark sitting. Just confirm the time change, and you'll be allowed 60 minutes of AFK time before getting the boot.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar