Lost Ark gameplay guide: How to join or leave a Guild

MMORPGs are known for offering a great multiplayer experience via the Guild system, and Smilegate’s Lost Ark is no exception.

The game offers a very exciting multiplayer experience, and while players can choose to go about the title solo, it often leaves a bit to be desired as the world of Arkesia is more fun with a party.

So new players who wish to team up and join a guild often wonder exactly how to go about it in the MMO. While joining or leaving a guild in Lost Ark is not too difficult to accomplish, it requires a couple of steps that adventurers will be required to follow.

For those who are uninitiated to the complex mechanism that is an MMO’s social settings, the process can feel complicated. However, today’s guide will look to simplify it as much as possible.

A Guide to Joining or Leaving a Guild in Lost Ark

To be eligible to join a Guild in Lost Arc, players will first need to reach the city of Prideholme, and only then will the option be available to them.

Upon reaching the destination, players will see a new button that will be highlighted in the bottom right corner of the game UI, called Community.

A new window will open with the Guild button on it, and adventurers will be required to click on it.

Those looking for a specific Guild will notice a search function that is built in at the very top of the Guild menu screen.

Adventurers can search for the desired Guild based on either name, enlistment process, or description.

After finding the desired guild, players will need to ‘Request’ to join their ranks, and then wait for the admin, or the Guild Master in this case, to accept their proposal.

If the Guild in question has an “insta join” enlistment process, then no such approval will be required of the Guild Master and players will be able to join without any due process.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that there are Guilds in Lost Ark which are password protected. Hence, those looking to join the guild will require the correct code.

Leaving a guild is much easier than joining one, and players can do it by going into the chat box and typing ‘/guildleave’. A query box will pop up as a result and caution them of the fact that they are about to leave the guild.

There will be a penalty cooldown afterwards, after which all one needs to do is click on ‘accept’.

Edited by Saman