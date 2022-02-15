How to heal in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a popular MMOARPG that saw early success in the Korean market and was just recently released for western countries by Amazon and Smilegate. Players are able to weild powerful abilities and spells in order to smite their foes.

Sometimes they bite off more than they can chew and need to be able to mend their wounds. There are a few ways by which players can heal up and get back into the fray of combat in Lost Ark.

Players of Lost Ark are able to utilize potions in order to heal their characters, no matter what class they choose

The first and most common method of healing a players character in Lost Ark comes from using potions. Potions are very commonly dropped when defeating enemies in combat. In fact, potions are so common that players should not be restrictive in their use. To use a potion, players must simply open their inventory with the 'i' key and then assign the potion to their actionbar to use it and heal up.

There are certain classes that are able to mend their wounds, and the wounds of other players as well

Players are able to heal themselves to help them overcome tough foes (Image via Smilegate)

Not every class in Lost Ark has the ability to heal themselves or others with a spell or ability. This honor is specifically reserved for two character classes, the Bard and the Paladin class.

Each one of these classes is able to utilize their spells to enable themselves to heal others, or themselves. This method is not foolproof and players of these classes may still need to use potions as well.

Do not be afraid to move away from combat in order to heal up

Players should take care to not just rush forward; retreat can sometimes be the better choice. (Image via Smilegate)

Players may notice they are surrounded or a bit overwhelmed with the current combat situation in-game. Sometimes, they may feel like pressing on is the right thing to do.

However, more often than not it's best to make a quick retreat in order to heal themselves and reassess the situation at hand. This quick reprieve will allow their health to stabilize and may enable them to survive a tough spot.

Players who can heal others are valuable assets to the group

Healers are valuable and will find their stride within any group composition. Image via Smilegate.

Any player who brings a class capable of healing others will have a special spot within any group. This unique ability will allow players to push through encounters they may not have been able to do on their own. The healing aspect of the classes encourages and rewards team play and will earn characters who play them a special spot on any Lost Ark team's roster.

Edited by Danyal Arabi