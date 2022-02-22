How to change the difficulty in dungeons in Lost Ark

Lost Ark went from massive success in South Korea to unbelievable success worldwide in just a few days. The free-to-play MMORPG is breaking records and dominating conversations in gaming communities.

The game is packed with hours of content, a ton of which comes with some substantial challenges. Like most games in the genre, the dungeons are home to some of the toughest gameplay and greatest rewards in the land of Arkesia.

Change difficulty in Lost Ark dungeons

Pre-dungeon menu, difficulty settings in the upper right corner (Image screencapped by Gamepur)

Before entering a dungeon in Lost Ark, the menu above appears, featuring difficulty options. The game will default to a recommended difficulty, but players can select a different problem from the squares in the upper right corner.

The game will determine the recommended difficulty based on the player's level, equipment, and party. The recommended item level is displayed, followed by the player's current item level.

The difficulty settings available on the menu are initially limited to typical and hard, but a third remains locked. These options increase the difficulty and loot payout for the dungeons.

Difficulty increases are reflected in the number of enemies, the health of enemies, and greater damage. A harder dungeon will drastically increase the difficulty of combat encounters.

Why increase difficulty in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark's dungeons are challenging but offer substantial rewards. By increasing the difficulty, the rewards will be significantly greater. Better items and more currency await players who take on the challenge.

Players desperate to level up swiftly are advised against higher-difficulty dungeons. As the increase mainly helps with equipment, it doesn't pay off in terms of experience. Time commitment and risk of death make it an inefficient method of leveling up quickly.

The recommended item level does not increase with the changing difficulty settings. The combined point value of a player's entire kit should meet or exceed the recommended level to make the dungeon doable. A character built well and played accurately can handle the increased challenge.

Up to four players can take on a dungeon together, and the added firepower is tremendously helpful. The difficulty is selected before matchmaking, so make sure everyone has agreed upon the chosen difficulty.

After reaching the level cap, players have access to even harder dungeons. Chaos Dungeons and Abyssal Dungeons have raised the stakes dramatically. Conversely, they also offer the greatest payouts in both loot and currency. Take on dungeons with caution, as there's nothing to be gained by dying in a cave.

