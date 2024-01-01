What to expect from Lost Ark in 2024: Brelshaza Inferno, Arkesia Festival, Breaker class, and more

The year 2024 is filled with exciting new content for Lost Ark, as Smilegate, the title's developers, revealed the first segment of the year's roadmap. Although this roadmap only mentions the upcoming raid, new class, and other activities, players have also been assured that many quality-of-life changes and unique events are coming in the pipeline, with more details to be shared in the upcoming months.

This article will list everything confirmed for Lost Ark in 2024, as outlined in the official roadmap up to April. Future release notes for the major monthly updates will include a comprehensive list of all new content, cosmetics, balance changes, events, and bug fixes.

Brelshaza Inferno is coming to Lost Ark in January

There are five Legion Raids in Lost Ark, scaling up in item level and difficulty. Among them, Brelshaza is the penultimate boss encounter and is considered one of the hardest bosses in the game.

The Inferno difficulty of these raids applies an additional set of conditions placed on the existing encounter, making the boss fight extremely challenging and gruesome.

The Inferno difficulty of Brelshaza will have the following prerequisites:

Minimum Item Level: 1560

1560 Complete build set-up in the Book of Coordination

Arkesia Festival and Valtan Extreme are coming to Lost Ark in February

Arkesia Festival

Players can celebrate the second anniversary of Lost Ark at the Arkesia Festival event, where they can participate in a new co-op quest to earn tokens every week. These tokens can be traded in for valuable rewards in the title.

Additionally, there's an event planned to celebrate this momentous occasion, offering players a nostalgic trip in which players can earn rewards by revisiting some of the title's most iconic content.

Valtan Extreme

A more challenging version of the Valtan boss fight will be introduced as Valtan Extreme. This new encounter will include the following two difficulties:

Normal difficulty: Item level 1580

Item level 1580 Hard difficulty: Item level 1620

Breaker class and new story quests are coming to Lost Ark in March

Breaker class

The Breaker is the male version of the pre-existing Scrapper class, designed around high mobility and endless combos that use Heavy Gauntlets to inflict exorbitant damage.

Light of Destiny and Thaemine Prelude

Light of Destiny is the next part of the main story quests that will reveal the location of the Lost Ark, bringing the storyline closer to the climax of Story Chapter 1. Alongside this, Thaemine Prelude, a series of new story quests, will also be introduced, serving as a precursor to the Thaemine Legion Raid. Players will need an item level of 1520 to participate in these prelude quests.

Thaemine Legion Raid, Vescal Guardian Raid, and Transcendence Gear Progression system are coming to Lost Ark in April

Thaemine

Thaemine is the most powerful Legion Commander in the game. This boss fight is an eight-player Legion raid with the following difficulty and requirements:

Normal difficulty: Item level 1610

Item level 1610 Hard difficulty: Item level 1630

The normal mode will have three Gates, while the hard mode will have four. Players will receive biweekly rewards for completing the fourth Gate in the hard mode.

Vescal Guardian Raid

Besides Thaemine, players can challenge Vescal in a new Guardian Raid. The required item level to participate in this raid is 1630.

Transcendence Gear Progression system

Transcendence Gear Progression is a new system that will let players reinforce and improve their gear with the help of ancient ruins. The new crafting materials used for this system will be available from the Thaemine Legion Raid.