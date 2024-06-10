5 popular MMORPGs with massive open worlds

The MMORPG genre in video games has been saturated recently. While some titles have been successful enough to survive the ever-expanding market, others have been not so lucky. It takes a lot to keep an MMORPG alive, as such games have to be full of lore-rich worlds and fun combat while consistently introducing new content. The best kind of MMORPGs are set in a fantasy world with magical elements that distinguish them from the rest of the crowd.

These titles provide an in-game world full of mythical creatures and lore that keeps the player engaged with the storyline by letting the player create their characters. They also feature a dynamic combat system that lets the player level up their character by learning new skills and getting comfortable with the diverse classes that the game provides. Here is a list of the top five fantasy MMORPG games with massive open worlds.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is in a particular order.

These MMORPG games have been fan favorites for a long time

5) Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online has a robust dating mechanic (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Online came out in 2015 and is a free-to-play MMORPG that features detailed open-world sprawling with unique enemies to fight and characters you can interact with. BDO also features a dating mechanic that allows you to form relationships with NPCs in exchange for rewards and secret quests.

The game has a fast-paced combat that requires skills to master because of its steep learning curve which might be overwhelming for new players. While the overall gameplay loop is fun, BDO has been criticized for its pay-to-win mechanics and grind-heavy nature that takes forever for your character to level up. This reason is why the game has earned its fifth spot on the list.

4) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is a story-rich RPG (Image via NCSOFT)

Released in 2012, Guild Wars 2 is an MMORPG set in the fantasy world of Tyria, where your choices in the game change the direction of the story meaning that the game has a lot of replay value. Guild Wars 2 also sports a fluid combat system that lets the player experiment with different classes and get comfortable with the one that matches their playstyle.

Even though this RPG is free to play, it often gets new paid expansions now and then. However, the players think that there is not enough endgame content to keep the players around after they are done with the story, and the expansions are enticing but paid. Guild Wars 2 has a very positive fan reception but these few shortcomings are why it has earned its on fourth spot on this list.

3) The Elder Scrolls Online

ESO brings the beloved Elder Scrolls universe to the MMO scene (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Elder Scrolls Online was released in 2014 by Bethesda and has been a popular MMORPG ever since. The story of this fantasy RPG is set in Tamriel, where players are offered a variety of customization options for their characters and a plethora of skills to learn throughout the playthrough. The open world of ESO is huge with plenty of lore scattered across the map for the players to explore.

Even though the launch of ESO was buggy and filled with glitches, the game improved over the years and is now in a playable state. While there are still some bugs that might distract your immersion, the dynamic combat system and the detailed world of Tamriel will keep you playing for hours. Even though the game is fun to experience, its buggy nature is why it has bagged the third spot on this list.

2) World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has become synonymous with the MMO genre (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft was developed by Blizzard Entertainment and released in 2004. This MMORPG takes place in the fantasy land of Azeroth which expands over time with the addition of new storylines and regions. With a large map, the game offers deep lore that the players can explore as they go through the story along with diverse classes that the players can try to master to level up in combat.

World of Warcraft even has plenty of endgame content that will keep the players busy in this fantasy world with game modes like PvP and raiding. However one shortcoming of the game the player is required to pay a monthly fee to play the game. This subscription model is why some players don't play World of Warcraft as you have to constantly pay to gain access to your game.

1) Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online is an unforgettable experience (Image via Square Enix)

Released in 2010 by Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV Online is the best-looking MMORPG that takes place in the fantasy world of Hydaelyn. You get to explore a detailed open world filled with rich lore and enemies across the map. There is a heavy emphasis on the storyline here after which the game pushes you to engage in activities spread across the map with other players.

This new job system allows the player to switch between classes during combat to keep the gameplay loop fresh and exciting. This lets the player experiment with their playstyle mid-combat to try out new moves without being restricted to one playstyle. The game is truly one of the best MMOs out there with the only downside being grind-heavy, especially for those trying out all job classes.

