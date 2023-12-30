What to expect from World of Warcraft in 2024: Dragonflight updates, testing phases, The War Within, and more

Players can expect a series of incredibly important updates from World of Warcraft in 2024. Before The War Within can begin, we need to wrap up the content from Dragonflight. That will happen across a few updates throughout the early year, leading to a mid-2024 release of the next major expansion. The War Within will begin The WorldSoul Saga, which will take place across several expansions.

Players will also be able to help test this next expansion, as well as take part in major world events leading up to the next great story. While not all dates or information is confirmed at the time of writing, we will update this once more is known. If you want to know what to expect from World of Warcraft in 2024, look no further.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to receive major updates in 2024

1) Seeds of Renewal (10.2.5) to drop in early 2024

Seeds of Renewal is the next major update to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, coming in early 2024. According to the calendar, this is Winter 2024 - likely between January and early February. Quite a few pieces of content are confirmed for this update. The Reclamation of Gilneas event, which will be a part of Seeds of Renewal, will likely be similar to the Undercity questline, Return to Lordaeron.

Alongside the Worgen finally reclaiming their homeland, Dragonriding will become a worldwide phenomenon. Follower Dungeons are also coming. A group of up to four players can join any of the eight Dragonflight dungeons, and a follower NPC will fill whatever role wasn't filled initially. Not much is known about that right now. The story for the Dragon Isles will also wrap up via the Dragon Isles Epilogues. This will likely be a series of quests to finish what we started in this area.

2) Season 4 slated for Spring 2024

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Spring 2024’s Season 4 of World of Warcraft is the “Dragonflight Raids Revisited”. We don’t know what this means yet, but it promises to be interesting. Like any other competitive season, we’ll have a new Mythic+ rotation and open-world content. This also means a new PVP season will begin.

3) Dark Heart (10.2.7) update will release between Spring/Summer 2024

Much of the Dark Heart update is a mystery for World of Warcraft. Timerunning: Pandemonium sounds like it will feature the Mists of Pandaria expansion, likely the raids. Troll and Draenei Heritage Armor will also become available, and at least one new Holiday Event will take place - whether it’s a remake of an old holiday or something new added to the calendar, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes.

4) 10.2.6 is a mysterious update with only a single clue left behind

Early Spring 2024 for World of Warcraft will feature a minor update: 10.2.6. Nothing is known about it other than one clue: A tattered flag with a skull and crossbones on it. Content creators speculated that it would be pirate-themed, to which Holly Longdale, Executive Producer of WoW, only teases responses, such as the open-eye emoji.

We speculated previously about The War Within being a pirate-themed expansion due to datamining, but instead, it could be simply leading to this Dragonflight update. Others are speculating Demon Hunters will finally get a third specialization.

World of Warcraft: The War Within testing phases begin in 2024

There are at least two testing phases planned for World of Warcraft: The War Within. An alpha is set around early 2024, and a beta is closer to the Summer season. The War Within’s Alpha test will likely overlap with the release of Season 4 of the Dragonflight content.

If it’s anything like the Dragonflight alpha, it will give us access to a couple of the zones from the upcoming expansion without doing any major spoilers. Once further information is known, we’ll update you accordingly.

World of Warcraft: The War Within to release in 2024

1) Pre-Patch (11.0.1) to bring important updates to the game

A rich World of Warcraft tradition, The War Within will feature a pre-patch, likely the month before the expansion actually drops. It will add a few of the bits of content that are coming, like the important Warbands feature. That will give players unprecedented access to the various currencies and cosmetics they’ve farmed over the years.

There will also be Guild Updates and the addition of Dynamic Flight. What is known about it is that it’s a new style of flight, built more around momentum than the current flying system. It should make things quite interesting and will likely be an evolution of Dragonriding.

2) World of Warcraft: The War Within release window/expected content

World of Warcraft: The War Within, of course, brings to life a new story, The WorldSoul Saga. New content, like Delves, a new allied race, the Earthen, and much more, are coming. Four zones, eight dungeons, a new raid, and a new PVP season will all come around launch time.

The raid itself and PVP season will likely not drop at launch but in the coming weeks or months after the official release date. Players will also have access to Hero Talents, which will enhance their playstyle in a wide variety of very interesting ways.

3) First Content Update (11.0.5) to release in Autumn 2024

Unfortunately, nothing is known about the first major content update for The War Within. We just know that 11.0.5 will take place in Autumn 2024 and bring a new story, more quests, and various updates to the game. As more information is revealed, we’ll keep this updated accordingly.

Blizzard Entertainment will release a wealth of updates throughout 2024, and if you want to know what to expect from World of Warcraft in 2024, stay tuned, and we'll keep you in the know.