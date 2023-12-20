World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap revealed: Raid Revisits, War Within tests, expansion release window, and more

Blizzard Entertainment recently revealed the World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap, showing players more or less what they can expect in 2024. While this could change as time goes on, it’s a good indication of the state of the game and what we can expect. Many fans, for example, were worried that they had seen the end-of-the-game updates for the Dragonflight expansion. Thankfully, this is not the case - there are three more updates on the way ahead of The War Within.

This World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap doesn’t show what awaits us in the later months of the year, but there is certainly more than enough content on the way. Here’s what players can expect going into the new year and beyond. If I can pull myself away from the Classic servers, I will have plenty to do on the Retail servers.

What does the 2024 roadmap hold for the retail World of Warcraft servers?

Seeds of Renewal is the first major update on the World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap. It looks to wrap up the story on the Dragon Isles once and for all, as well as one of the most anticipated updates: Reclamation of Gilneas. Likely similar to the Return to Lordaeron, Worgen will finally be going home.

Dragonriding will be available worldwide, as will the mysterious Azerothian Archives and Follower Dungeons. We feel Follower Dungeons will be quite similar to how it works in Final Fantasy 14, so players can queue for dungeons without waiting on other players. Around this time, we can also expect an Alpha Test for The War Within. We took part in the Dragonflight Alpha, so keep an eye out for potential coverage in 2024.

Around Spring 2024, World of Warcraft's roadmap showed that Season 4 content is coming. That means a new PVP Season, new Mythic+ rotation, new Open World Rewards, and much more. There’s also the very interesting “Dragonflight Raids Revisited” tag. While it's not clear what this means, it could mean they will be broken down as the Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon.

Then, closer to Summer 2024, there will be the Dark Heart update (10.2.7), which will bring to life a new Timerunning event - Timerunning: Pandemonium. Harbinger Quests will begin, and a pair of Heritage Armor sets will drop: Troll and Draenei. Players will also have a new holiday to take part in, though more details haven't been revealed.

Between Dark Heart and The War Within Pre-Patch (11.0.1), there will also be a The War Within beta test. When the pre-patch drops, we’ll get several of the new updates to the game - in particular, Warbands. Dynamic Flight, Guild Updates, and new World Events will also occur, but Warbands is the real big change.

While the World of Warcraft roadmap doesn’t give an exact date for the expansion, we do know that it’s between Summer and Autumn 2024. That seems to back up the rumors of an August - October launch for the next major expansion.

We can also expect a rather cryptic update for The War Within in early Autumn 2024: 11.0.5. We just know right now that it’s a content update, with system updates and a new story and quests coming to the game. This will also be the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, so we imagine this event will be the biggest anniversary update to the game yet.

Much of this is still a mystery, but be sure to keep an eye on Sportskeeda for all the latest updates to World of Warcraft as they are revealed. 2024 is sure to be a banner year for the MMO if Dragonflight is anything to go by.