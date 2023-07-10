How to get to the Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Once World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s update goes live, you can go to Dawn of the Infinite. This is a new eight-boss Megadungeon, offering plenty of challenge and incredible gear for players to drop. Several of the bosses will look familiar, as they are alternate timeline versions of important characters in the current story. However, once you’ve completed the unlock process, it might not be clear where to go.

Thankfully, it’s not too hard to find the location of this Megadungeon. As it’s a Mythic-only dungeon, the odds are great that you will have to meet at the dungeon or be teleported to it. If you’re keen to run Dawn of the Infinite in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, here’s what you need to know.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon location

Before you dive into the sands and begin tackling the Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon, you need to do a short quest chain. The six quests will point you toward the Mythic-only World of Warcraft dungeon.

The eight bosses that await players can then be tackled after the quest chain is complete. However, the real question is, how do you get to Dawn of the Infinite in World of Warcraft? Luckily, it’s an incredibly easy place to get to.

You’ll want to head to Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus (coordinates: X: 61.2, Y: 84.4). The fastest way to get there will be from Valdrakken, which is the capital city of the Dragon Isles.

Options for getting to megadungeon

Take flight path from Valdrakken to “Temporal Conflux” in Thaldraszus

Use your Dragonriding mount and fly to the Temporal Conflux portion of Thaldraszus

You can fly here from any overworld location on the Dragon Isles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Provided you quested in this zone, it will be easy enough to get to Temporal Conflux. It’s one of the regular flight paths for this zone, and the Megadungeon is located right here. The flight path will drop you right near the entrance, so all you need at that point is a party brave enough to go in.

Quite a few interesting pieces of gear are going to drop, if you are lucky enough while playing Dawn of the Infinite in World of Warcraft. You will see some familiar, lore-based weapons such as Gorehowl and Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion.

However, other players will be curious about the Quantum Courser mount. This mount will appear as a wide variety of rare mounts that exist in World of Warcraft. As many of the forms it can take are impossibly rare, it’s going to be a highly sought-after item drop.

WoW's Dawn of the Infinite is an eight-boss, Mythic-only dungeon. It will no doubt boast incredible challenges. It will also wrap up some lore concerning Bronze Dragonflight leader Nozdormu, which begins on July 11, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes