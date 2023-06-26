New World of Warcraft weapon datamined for patch 10.1.5: Who can wield The Infinite Hand?

The Infinite Hand is the latest weapon to appear in World of Warcraft’s 10.1.5 datamining. This epic two-handed mace serves as the Hammer of Tyr, one of the titan-forged keepers. Tyr was the mightiest of the watchers and once lived in Ulduar’s Temple of Order. Though he has since perished, he somehow appears in the upcoming mega-dungeon - Dawn of the Infinite.

The Infinite Hand is one of the more interesting pieces of gear to be revealed for this upcoming World of Warcraft patch. It is on the restrictive side and a weapon typing players have not seen in several years. Let's look at what it does in-game.

What is The Infinite Hand in World of Warcraft?

Several fascinating weapons and features are expected with the World of Warcraft 10.1.5 patch. However, the Infinite Hand is among the most powerful and interesting to be datamined.

benoit blanka @ScarizardPlays benoit blanka @ScarizardPlays I will keep it 100 I have tweeted a lot about the megadungeon and my growing hype/pride for it but of all the good work there’s on item that’s just for me. I made a really stupid joke to myself once and I cannot go a day without laughing about it. I will keep it 100 I have tweeted a lot about the megadungeon and my growing hype/pride for it but of all the good work there’s on item that’s just for me. I made a really stupid joke to myself once and I cannot go a day without laughing about it. now that it’s on PTR here it is. my favorite idiot joke lmao twitter.com/scarizardplays… now that it’s on PTR here it is. my favorite idiot joke lmao twitter.com/scarizardplays… https://t.co/GfL8zQEhiy

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper, wields this weapon. He is found within the mega-dungeon, an alternate timeline created by Murozond, the Infinite Dragonflight leader. Here's more about the weapon and what it can do:

The Infinite Hand

ILevel: Item Level 437

Item Level 437 Type: Two-Handed Mace

Two-Handed Mace DPS: 685-881

685-881 Stats: +578 Intellect, +2,117 Stamina

+578 Intellect, +2,117 Stamina Secondary Stats: +579 Haste, +257 Versatility

+579 Haste, +257 Versatility Effect: Exert authority over the domain of the Titans, gaining 5% movement speed and granting your abilities a chance to deal Holy damage on-hit. Only active in Uldaman, Ulduar, Uldum, Uldir, Uldorus, and Uldaz.

It is a rather restrictive healing weapon. This mace's special ability can only trigger in certain zones within World of Warcraft. The stats it boasts can be used anywhere, but if you want extra Holy damage, you must be in specific areas.

Most of these areas are fairly easy to find in WoW, though. While players don’t travel to these areas often these days, it could be used in Mythic dungeons sometime in the future.

Useful areas for this weapon

Uldaman: Legacy dungeon, and Legacy of Tyr dungeon

Legacy dungeon, and Legacy of Tyr dungeon Ulduar: Halls of Lightning/Stone

Halls of Lightning/Stone Uldum: World of Warcraft region

World of Warcraft region Uldir: Raid from Battle for Azeroth

Raid from Battle for Azeroth Uldorus: Tyrhold and any areas contained within

Tyrhold and any areas contained within Uldaz: Unknown

Uldaz is currently unknown, other than it has been mentioned as a Titan Facility. This could appear somewhere in the next major update, but that is not currently known. Uldir, at least, is a former World of Warcraft raid and features gear used to make an interesting transmog set.

Who can wield The Infinite Hand in World of Warcraft?

Any player that can wield a two-handed mace. However, it will likely be prioritized onto Holy Paladins. Players haven’t seen a two-handed healing mace in several years, but it is not that different from a two-handed staff.

In addition, Druids, Shamans, and Evokers can all wield this weapon. How useful it will be on the new Evoker specialization remains unknown, but the healing build will certainly wield it.

The Infinite Hand is a fascinating new weapon and will be available for players to try and secure for themselves in the upcoming mega-dungeon, Dawn of the Infinite. However, they will need to best Tyr for it. Patch 10.1.5 releases on July 11, 2023, for WoW players in the US, and July 12 in the EU.

