One of the great things about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the wealth of transmogrification options you can use. In the past, players have recreated several other costumes from other games, but this is one of the more interesting ones to appear in the MMO.

Thanks to Redditor u/Jakobthorson, he showed off a near-perfect version of League of Legends Darius in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight! From the armor to his axe, the Redditor showed off a Human Warrior, wearing gear from more recent expansions. If you want to know how you can emulate the look, we’ve got you covered.

How to transmog yourself into the Dunkmaster of League of Legends in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Though you can wear this gear on any warrior, if you want to look as close to League of Legends’ Darius, you should be a human warrior. Most of this gear is found in Shadowlands and Battle for Azeroth, with the notable exception of Shadow’s Edge. That is a piece of gear that comes from the legendary weapon questline in Icecrown Citadel.

Required transmog pieces

Shoulders: Chitinspine Pauldrons (Uldir)

Chitinspine Pauldrons (Uldir) Cloak: Parrotfeather Cloak (Freehold)

Parrotfeather Cloak (Freehold) Chest: Chestplate of Apocalyptic Machinations (Uldir)

Chestplate of Apocalyptic Machinations (Uldir) Tabard: Court of Harvesters Tabard (Venthyr Vendor)

Court of Harvesters Tabard (Venthyr Vendor) Hands: Kyra’s Unending Protectors (Sanctum of Domination)

Kyra’s Unending Protectors (Sanctum of Domination) Belt: Binding of Dark Destinies (Sanctum of Domination)

Binding of Dark Destinies (Sanctum of Domination) Legs: Imbued Stormsteel Legguards (Blacksmithing)

Imbued Stormsteel Legguards (Blacksmithing) Boots: Greaves of Hunting Ruination (Sanctum of Domination)

Greaves of Hunting Ruination (Sanctum of Domination) Weapon: Shadow’s Edge (Icecrown Citadel)

Warriors might already have some of this stuff, depending on how active they were during the last couple of expansions. One downside is that Shadowlands content likely cannot be soloed. The raid (Sanctum of Domination) definitely cannot. You’ll have to gather a group of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players to go back through it with you.

If you are in the Venthyr faction in the Shadowlands expansion, you’ll be able to get the Court of Harvesters tabard with enough time. If you’re doing Battle for Azeroth content on normal difficulty, you could probably solo it, with decent enough gear. That, however, comes down to the player and the content they are trying to tackle.

For Uldir, the Battle for Azeroth raid, the Mythic difficulty is still quite challenging, even for a group of a few players. However, Normal difficulty should be manageable - worst case, with 2 or 3 players.

You’ll also want to be playing a Human Warrior, with the “Quiff” hairstyle, and dark-colored hair. I chose 15, personally. He will also need a narrow face shape, with face and skin color both being the first option.

The only real negative about this build is, something that you can’t really control. Shadow’s Edge is a perfect axe for Darius, but it includes a frosty aura that hovers around the 2-handed axe. That’s not something that can be removed, but it’s the closest axe as you’re likely to get for the Hand of Noxus.

Darius is likely not the only League of Legends character that will invade the Dragon Isles as time goes on, but it might be the greatest, most accurate version of a LoL character in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to date.

