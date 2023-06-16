5 rare World of Warcraft mounts the Quantum Courser could become (and how to get them normally)

According to World of Warcraft content creator MrGM, a new mount was revealed, the Quantum Courser. This rare drop appeared on the last boss of the upcoming megadungeon, Dawn of the Infinite. While he didn’t spoil the encounter, he revealed this new item for WoW players to unlock. When you use this item, it will turn into another mount permanently. The description says it will take the form of a random mount (from the Past).

There’s no telling what this World of Warcraft mount could turn into, but there are some truly incredible past mounts the Quantum Courser could become. We will highlight some rare choices that could appear for players, but only one has been confirmed to be on the list of mounts.

For these choices, I’m only picking mounts that can still be acquired in the game via normal means. So no Amani War Bear and Black Qiraji War Tank. However, those could still appear for World of Warcraft players, but there’s no official confirmation.

Which mounts could the Quantum Courser turn into in World of Warcraft?

1) Invincible

Invincible is easily one of the most sought-after mounts in WoW. This mount also dropped during Wrath of the Lich King and could easily be a Quantum Courser pick. This is an incredibly simple mount to farm in the modern World of Warcraft since 25 Heroic Icecrown is a simple affair. Many players can get through it in about 20 minutes, from start to finish.

Go through the raid dungeon 25 Man Heroic difficulty, and defeat The Lich King. You can safely ignore all the mechanics in the entire dungeon, Valithria Dreamwalker - and you can completely skip that fight.

While Invincible is easy to farm in World of Warcraft, it has an incredibly low drop rate, making it hard to unlock for your account. This could also potentially show up on the Quantum Courser, ensuring that players won’t have to return to ICC25 every week.

2) Mimiron's Head

Late-comers to World of Warcraft may not have heard of Mimiron’s Head. Players in WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King can farm it, as can retail owners. This mount is popular, making it ideal for a Quantum Courser pick.

To get the Mimiron’s Head to drop, you must run the Ulduar raid. However, it doesn’t drop off of the Mimiron boss. For a limited time in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, this had a 100% drop chance. To even have a chance at this mount, you must be on 25-man and defeat the final boss, Yogg-Saron.

To complicate proceedings, you must do this without help from the Four Keepers of Ulduar. Ensure you don’t talk to any Keepers before descending into the final area. This mount also has a remarkably low drop rate.

3) Rivendare’s Deathcharger

The one entry on this list that cannot fly, Rivendare’s Deathcharger is a mount I’ve attempted to claim hundreds if not thousands of times over my hours in World of Warcraft. It’s not a complicated mount to hunt, but the drop rate is abysmally low.

It would be interesting to see this incredibly rare Vanilla WoW mount on the Quantum Charger’s list. You must head to Stratholme (Service Gate) and defeat the final boss - Lord Aurius Rivendare.

This one presents a tedious ordeal because you must defeat all the bosses and complete the dungeon objectives to reach the final boss. While playing WoW classic, it’s a dungeon many players farm for exp and gold in the late game.

4) Ashes of Al'ar

One of the rarer mounts in World of Warcraft, Ashes of Al’ar, is the only one on this list I have on my account. A brilliant, fiery phoenix, this rare mount could easily become one for the Quantum Courser. It’s a very popular hunting option, both tedious and easy.

To farm Ashes of A’lar in World of Warcraft, you must head to Tempest Keep - The Eye and defeat Kael’thas Sunstrider. It has a very low chance of dropping - about 2%. It’s very time-consuming, as you have to reach the final boss and wait through his slow, tedious phase changes.

5) Nightmare's Eternal Reins

MrGM @MrGMYT We just had the "Reins of the Quantum Courser" drop in Dawn of the Infinites from the last boss.



Once it was used. The player received [Midnight's Eternal Reins] from Legion Karazhan We just had the "Reins of the Quantum Courser" drop in Dawn of the Infinites from the last boss.Once it was used. The player received [Midnight's Eternal Reins] from Legion Karazhan https://t.co/kEWi0w7QeS

I wanted to pick this mount because it was confirmed in MrGM’s post about the Quantum Courser. Nightmare’s Eternal Reins is a mount from a raid that is out of the way. It’s a classic raid from The Burning Crusade and one of the easiest entries to farm on this list.

Just ride or teleport to Karazhan and defeat the first boss. All you have to do is run into the stables and eliminate the Huntsman, and he will perhaps drop his mount item, Nightmare’s Eternal Reins.

There are many other potential Quantum Courser rare mounts - Time-Lost Proto Drake, for example. Numerous raids have rare, awesome mounts for players to seek.

We’ll have to wait for the official list when the Dawn of the Infinite comes to the Dragonflight expansion. You can read our review of the latest WoW expansion here.

Poll : 0 votes