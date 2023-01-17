Ulduar raid in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic: Start time, legendary weapon, loot scaling, and more

One of the most popular raids is coming to World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic - Ulduar. The Trial of the Crusader gear quickly outclassed the flexible, challenging raid’s loot in the retail release, but that won’t be the case this time. The new loot scaling system is going to help there.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s Ulduar raid will soon return challenge that fans loved will be back with it. Found in the Storm Peaks, in the far north, the next raid content will wait for players to come and challenge it. Besides the incredible amount of bosses (14) and the optional hard modes, there was a lot to love about this raid tier.

Ulduar opens soon in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Phase 2 of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will drop on January 17 at the time of the update, but fans will have to wait a few days for the Ulduar raid to unlock. This will trigger on January 19, 2023, at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm EST.

Found near the entrances to the Halls of Stone and Halls of Lightning, fans will fly up to the Ulduar raid in the far north of the Storm Peaks. You can see the entrance but cannot enter until the raid tier unlocks.

Depending on what you were doing, you had 14 incredible bosses and several optional levels of challenge. You had optional “hard modes” for most of the bosses, and for the final boss, you could opt to bring in some help from the Titans.

Choosing not to do so would lead players to get the “0 lights in the darkness” achievement, which was incredibly difficult to unlock. Only the most hardcore raiders at the time went for it.

In addition, healers in Northrend finally received a legendary weapon - provided you could wield a one-handed mace. Val’anyr, Hammer of Ancient Kings, is unlocked in Ulduar, but it will undoubtedly take several weeks and cooperation within your guild/raid group. It boasted decent stats and a unique beneficial ability.

“Your healing spells have a chance to cause Blessing of Ancient Kings for 15 sec, allowing your heals to shield the target, absorbing damage equal to 15% of the amount healed.”

It had a 10% proc chance and a 45-second cooldown, but it was worth investing time into. It can be equipped by Druids, Monks, Paladins, Priests, and Shamans who are level 80. But first, gather 30 Fragment of Val’anyr shards from the bosses in Ulduar for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

They are not a 100% drop, but hard mode increases the drop rate. From there, you’ll receive another quest, which requires you to throw the Unbound Fragments of Val’anyr into the mouth of the final boss while he casts Deafening Roar.

Then, defeat the last boss of this World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic raid and loot your reward. Loot has scaled up as well. Normal loot will gain 6 item levels, and hard mode gear will be scaled up by 13. This means it’s going to be more valuable than ever.

The raid unlocks on January 19, 2023, at 3:00 pm PT and brings a new level of challenge and reward to World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Poll : 0 votes