How to easily defeat the Sennarth raid boss in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Vault of the Incarnates

The second tier of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Raid Finder has dropped. This means that a trio of new bosses can now be attempted by most of the WoW populace, as not everybody has the chance to drop into regular raid nights with their guild or are simply not geared enough for it.

That said, Sennarth, the Cold Breath will appear in this second portion of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raid, with the encounter taking place on a platform that's iced over. The boss drops leg armor Tier Set tokens, with item levels ranging from 376 (LFR) to 415 (Mythic), which makes her an important boss fight to complete. Here’s everything that you need to know before going into this battle.

How to overcome the ice spider Sennarth in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While fighting Sennarth in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, one of the most important mechanics to remember is that she’s going to try and pull players off the ledge to their doom. Additionally, she will try to wrap her enemies in webs. She slowly climbs up platform after platform, and when she gets to the final one, it’s going to be a race against time to defeat her.

Every 80 seconds, Sennarth climbs up to a new platform of her lair in WoW, and this means even more abilities to deal with. When she gets to a platform, she’ll cast Chilling Blast and then a Gossamer Burst about 15 seconds later.

This means that you must spread out while going up the ramp, and then avoid being dragged to your death in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raid.

Fortunately, certain World of Warcraft: Dragonflight classes have movement abilities to keep them safe, or they can use the wall that stands at the top to try to keep someone from falling. Listed below are all of Sennarth’s attacks and abilities, with the numbers mentioned based on the “Normal” difficulty.

Sennarth’s attacks

Breath of Ice: Sennarth creates patches of Icy Ground. Standing on this deals 8,712 Frost damage every second and makes them slide when moving.

Sennarth creates patches of Icy Ground. Standing on this deals 8,712 Frost damage every second and makes them slide when moving. Chilling Blast: A blast of frost exhales from the boss, dealing 13,939 Frost damage every second for four seconds. It also causes a Frost Expulsion on expiration/removal.

A blast of frost exhales from the boss, dealing 13,939 Frost damage every second for four seconds. It also causes a Frost Expulsion on expiration/removal. Frost Expulsion: An icy explosion that deals 78,378 Frost Damage to all World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players within four yards

An icy explosion that deals 78,378 Frost Damage to all World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players within four yards Enveloping Webs: The boss makes spider webs wrap around players, which deals 13,921 Physical damage. It also causes them to drop Sticky Webbing at their locations every one second for six seconds. Standing within this provides resistance to displacement and sliding and reduces movement speed by 25% for 30 seconds. Caustic Eruption can remove this debuff. If you get 10 stacks, you become Wrapped in Webs .

The boss makes spider webs wrap around players, which deals 13,921 Physical damage. It also causes them to drop Sticky Webbing at their locations every one second for six seconds. Standing within this provides resistance to displacement and sliding and reduces movement speed by 25% for 30 seconds. Caustic Eruption can remove this debuff. If you get 10 stacks, you become . Wrapped in Webs: This wraps the player, and reduces their movement speed by 75% for 30 seconds. This can also be removed with Caustic Eruption .

This wraps the player, and reduces their movement speed by 75% for 30 seconds. This can also be removed with . Gossamer Burst: This attaches webs to all players, dealing 113,257 Physical damage and pulls them in.

This attaches webs to all players, dealing 113,257 Physical damage and pulls them in. Frostbreath Arachnid (add): This monster can use Freezing Breath to deal Frost damage in a cone, which creates patches of Icy Ground. It also has Chilling Aura that chills the air, increasing its Frost damage by 25% and inflicts 26,129 Frost damage to all players. This can be stacked.

This monster can use to deal Frost damage in a cone, which creates patches of Icy Ground. It also has that chills the air, increasing its Frost damage by 25% and inflicts 26,129 Frost damage to all players. This can be stacked. Caustic Spiderlings (add): These critters deal Caustic Eruption when they die, hitting all players in a five-yard radius with 34,848 Nature damage. This removes webbing as well.

These critters deal when they die, hitting all players in a five-yard radius with 34,848 Nature damage. This removes webbing as well. Web Blast: Sennarth picks a target and shoots a ball of webbing at them. It deals 100% of normal attack damage and causes them to take 50% increased damage from other Web Blasts for 20 seconds. This can be stacked.

Sennarth picks a target and shoots a ball of webbing at them. It deals 100% of normal attack damage and causes them to take 50% increased damage from other Web Blasts for 20 seconds. This can be stacked. Apex of Ice: The boss wraps herself in a storm of ice, which creates Icy Ground in a large AOE. She takes 99% less damage in this form, and inflicts 1,742 Frost damage to all World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players every one second for four seconds. This repeats and grows stronger every three seconds. Avoid Icy Ground as it deals 8,712 Frost damage every second and makes players slide.

The boss wraps herself in a storm of ice, which creates Icy Ground in a large AOE. She takes 99% less damage in this form, and inflicts 1,742 Frost damage to all World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players every one second for four seconds. This repeats and grows stronger every three seconds. Avoid as it deals 8,712 Frost damage every second and makes players slide. Pervasive Cold: Players take 10% increased Frost damage until she dies. This stacks as well.

Players take 10% increased Frost damage until she dies. This stacks as well. Peramafrost: On the lower parts of the bosses’ lair, ice forms on the ground. This deals 3,485 Frost damage every one second to players within the area. This effect stacks.

In Phase 1, one of the most important things is to defeat the Frostbreath Arachnid add when you get to a new level of her lair. Tank it near the right side of the boss while you're faced away from the melee raid members. Essentially, this is a 2-tank fight in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You can swap at around eight stacks of Web Blast, although some players choose to wait until nine or ten.

Players who get caught by Enveloping Webs will need to run away to drop the webs, so that other players can use them. If you stand on a web, at 10 stacks, you get wrapped up, which means that other players will need to kill a Caustic Spider nearby to save you.

Another important boss strategy in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight encounter that must be noted is how to deal with her pull, Gossamer Burst. If you get pulled through the webs, you’ll stop, or you can stand against a wall. Basically, this move can pull you to your death.

When Chilling Blast is used, players must spread out. After about 80 seconds (rotating through all abilities), she’ll climb higher, and you must follow. This pattern will be repeated until she reaches the top. When you get there, Phase 2 begins for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight boss.

Chilling Blast now leaves bombs on the ground that deal damage and knock you back.

now leaves bombs on the ground that deal damage and knock you back. Enveloping Webs is replaced by Suffocating Webs , which knock players back and immediately applies Wrapped in Webs.

is replaced by , which knock players back and immediately applies Wrapped in Webs. Gossamer Burst is now Repelling Burst, which pushes players away. This can also knock players to their doom.

With some of her abilities being changed, players must be even more careful. Now that the entire floor is icy, she’s going to increase the amount of damage that you take until you wipe. Pervasive Cold stacks, and when combined with Permafrost, things are going to get very sticky. You must also keep an eye on the constantly growing number of Chilling Blast bombs.

As soon as Phase 2 of this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight boss begins, interrupt Apex of Ice. The last warning is that Permafrost is in previous areas, and if you get pushed into it, you can easily perish, depending on how long the fight has gone on.

In the Heroic Mode of this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raid, this tricky boss deals even more damage, has more health, and Wrapped in Webs stuns players for 30 seconds instead of the 70% slow.

Although most of the gear that drops here are Tier pieces (legs), there can be some useful loot for you to pick up.

Loot Table

Iceblood Deathsnare: Trinket

Trinket Acid-Proof Webbing: Trinket

Trinket Terro’s Captive Core: Feet (Leather)

Feet (Leather) Unnatural Dripstone Cinch: One-Handed Weapon (Sword)

One-Handed Weapon (Sword) Frostbreath Thumper: One-Handed Weapon (Mace)

One-Handed Weapon (Mace) Diamond-Etched Gauntlets: Hands (Plate)

Hands (Plate) Dreadful Jade Forgestone: Legs (Tier)

Legs (Tier) Mystic Jade Forgestone: Legs (Tier)

Legs (Tier) Zenith Jade Forgestone: Legs (Tier)

Legs (Tier) Venerated Jade Forgestone: Legs (Tier)

Keeping all of these points in mind, you should have all of the knowledge required to defeat this Vault of the Incarnates boss in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. While this can be a challenging encounter, it’s nothing that a competent group of players cannot overcome with teamwork.

