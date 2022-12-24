World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to unlock the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel and what buffs does it provide?

One of the most exciting things about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is unlocking hidden, powerful trinkets such as the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel. While it’s not the most powerful trinket that you can find in the MMO, it’s certainly one of the most fascinating. If you're lucky, it can provide you with some terrific buffs.

But how do you find this item, and what exactly can it do for you? Just like the trinket itself, finding it involves a fair amount of luck, since it’s the reward of a Weekly Quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Here’s what you need to know about this incredible piece of equipment.

How do you acquire and use the Bottomless Reliquary Satchel in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Bottomless Reqliquary Satchel is a reward from the weekly quest 'Wanted: Fenistrasza’s Skull' located at Dragonscale Basecamp in the Waking Shores zone. This quest requires you to speak to Tarjin the Blind (Coordinates: 16.10, 62.70). Tarjin’s will have a request called 'Tarjin’s Tales,' which tasks you with collecting 25 Impressive Dragon Skulls from across the Dragon Isles.

While you can farm these anywhere on the island, the best place to do so is back on the Ohn’ahran Plains. You will need a total of 25 skulls from Elite Dragons for this Dragon Isles quest. Just head to where the Blazing Proto-Dragon waits near the beginning of the zone and farm it until you have 25. It’s located just slightly west of Timberstep Outpost (Coordinates: 78.29, 26.84).

The local centaur will help you fight this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight elite, and it spawns rather quickly. You should have no problem easily getting all 25 dragon skulls here as it respawns about every minute.

If you use the TomTom add-on for World of Warcraft, you can use the waypoints given below by copying and pasting them into your chatbox. This will mark several points on your map where you can find dragon skulls and it can lead you back to Tarjin as well.

/way #2022 16.10 62.70 Tarjin the Blind

/way #2023 78.29 26.84 Blazing Proto-Dragon easy farm

/way #2022 55.70 77.39 Elite Proto-Dragon area

/way #2022 53.46 82.91 Jadzigeth (fast respawn)

Now that you have the skulls for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight quest, return to Tarjin and collect Fenistrasza’s skull. Next, you must return to where you got the quest in the first place, and speak to Cataloger Jakes in the Dragonscale Basecamp, and claim your reward.

Bottomless Reliquary Satchel

Item Level: 398

398 Slot: Trinket

Trinket Stats: +382 [Agility, Strength, or Intellect]

+382 [Agility, Strength, or Intellect] Sockets: 2 Prismatic

2 Prismatic Use: Reach into the satchel and pull out something, anything that might help you out. (1 minute cooldown)

It’s worth noting that the stats and item level may vary, depending on how far your gear has progressed in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This trinket can give you one of several different buffs, which will last for a short period of time. Thankfully, the trinket has a fairly short cooldown, so you can keep using it.

Ancestral Protector’s Stone: Versatility Buff - 20 seconds

Versatility Buff - 20 seconds Azure Arcanic Amplifier: Critical Strike Buff - 10 seconds

Critical Strike Buff - 10 seconds Blood of the Khanguard: Strength, Armor Buff - 15 seconds

Strength, Armor Buff - 15 seconds Breath of the Plains: Haste, Movement Speed Buff - 20 seconds

Haste, Movement Speed Buff - 20 seconds Bushwhacker’s Compass: Critical Strike Buff - 12 seconds

Critical Strike Buff - 12 seconds Caregiver’s Charm: Additional Healing - 30 seconds

Additional Healing - 30 seconds Dreamscape Prism: Mastery, Mana Regen - 20 seconds

Mastery, Mana Regen - 20 seconds Lifeflame Ampoule: AOE Damage Attack - Instant

AOE Damage Attack - Instant Shikaari Huntress’ Arrowhead: Mastery Buff - 20 seconds

Mastery Buff - 20 seconds Wayfarer’s Iron Torch: Heal you, scaled on missing health - Instant

Two of these potentially activated abilities are a powerful attack and self-heal. The buff that you receive is randomized every time, and since you can use it every minute, it’s definitely worth having equipped.

While there are other trinkets that might be better if you’re trying to progress through the game with the best stats, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Bottomless Reliquary Satchel is still a fun, regular way to buff yourself in combat.

Poll : 0 votes