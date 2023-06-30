World of Warcraft Dawn of the Infinite guide: All bosses, release date, and more

World of Warcraft’s 10.1.5 update will feature the challenging Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon. This dungeon style is a rare occurrence in Blizzard’s MMO but promises to be an exciting experience for players. From the bosses to the setting, Dawn of the Infinite promises to be a fresh, new dungeon, offering some familiar faces from Azeroth’s past.

Dawn of the Infinite is focused on the machinations of Chrono-Lord Deios as he works to ensure Murozond’s rise to power is successful. This mega-dungeon in World of Warcraft is focused around the Bronze Dragonflight. Expect to see alternate versions of familiar faces.

What bosses are coming in World of Warcraft’s Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon

Deep within the sands of Thaldraszus, Dawn of the Infinite awaits. In this place, the seat of power for the Bronze Dragonflight, a wealth of challenging foes, awaits World of Warcraft players. This will occur in patch 10.1.5 and is one of the major changes in this update.

Chronikar

Manifested Timeways

Blight of Galakrond

Iridikron the Stonescaled

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper

Morchie

Time-Lost Battlefield

Chrono-Lord Deios

Several of these faces are new in World of Warcraft, such as Chronikar of the Infinite Dragonflight and the mysterious elemental boss Manifested Timeways. While little is known of these, they will no doubt prove challenging during Dawn of the Infinite.

Fans had hints that some of this was coming back in February. A data mining leak revealed mentions of both Iridikron and Murozond. Iridikron is the most powerful of the Primal Incarnates, while Murozond is the leader of the Infinite Dragonflight.

It’s not clear why Iridikron is here, though. It’s unknown if this is the real Iridikron or if they are simply an alternate version created by Chrono-Lord Deios’ powers. While the Primal Incarnates want to overthrow the Titans, it’s still a mystery why he’s part of the Infinite Dragonflight’s plans in World of Warcraft.

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper, is a fascinating boss, as he’s one of the Titan-forged Keepers of Azeroth. Essentially a god, he was seen in Ulduar, one raid in Wrath of the Lich King. We also know that his weapon will be one of the drops in Dawn of the Infinite.

Another face that isn’t a surprise to see in World of Warcraft’s Dawn of the Infinite is Morchie. All we know about her is that she’s an evil version of Chromie. As one of the more important Bronze Dragonflight, it makes sense that she’s here.

Several dragons created from the corpse of Galakrond await - Ahnzon, Dazhak, and Loszkeleth. This is the Blight of Galakrond battle. Players will contend with the Time-Lost Battlefield, which appears to be a swarm of time-displaced foes.

Naturally, the final boss of World of Warcraft’s Dawn of the Infinite is Murozond’s lieutenant - Chrono-Lord Deios. We’ve seen him previously in the Legacy of Tyr dungeon, but things are different now. All of his machinations have led to this point in time.

What is the release date for World of Warcraft’s Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon?

As of this writing, patch 10.1.5 of World of Warcraft is scheduled for July 11, 2023. That means this mega-dungeon should arrive on the same day. Since this is not a raid, players won’t have to wait two weeks to tackle this content. However, it features a lockout system similar to raids like Aberrus in Dragonflight.

What is a mega-dungeon in World of Warcraft?

Mega-dungeon is a term for a very specific type of dungeon. These are massive, 5-player dungeons that also use a lockout system akin to what a raid would have. There are several other mega-dungeons in the game, such as Operation: Mechagon, Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, and Return to Karazhan.

While other dungeons in the past have been massive - Blackrock Spire, Temple of Atal'Hakkar, and Stratholme immediately spring to mind - none of those are classified as mega-dungeons. You can’t be locked out of boss drops in those, so they are simply massive encounters in WoW.

July promises to be a huge month for WoW as patch 10.1.5 drops. Aside from all the new story quests and updates to the game, players can tackle this massive mega-dungeon, Dawn of the Infinite.

