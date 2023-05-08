World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Aberrus guide- How to obtain every Very Rare item in Shadowed Crucible

With the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 update, many things are returning to the spotlight ahead of the chapter’s second season. One feature that is becoming relevant in the Mythic+ meta of the MMO is the “Very Rare” items you can get your hands on in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. While these are incredibly powerful artifacts in the game, they have some of the lowest drop rates, making them highly sought-after in the new season.

Six Very Rare items will make their way to Aberrus in season 2 and can be categorized by gear slots. There will be four items for trinkets, one polearm, along with one cloak.

This list will cover all the Very Rare items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Aberrus raid and how to obtain them.

Obtaining every Very Rare item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Aberrus raid

Here are all six Very Rare items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Aberrus raid and how to obtain them:

1) Screaming Black Dragonscale (Trinket)

This Very Rare Trinket will give your character’s attacks and abilities ephemeral dragon wings. This will allow you to increase your Critical Strike by 1,017 and your Leech by 319 for 15 seconds.

Upon use, you will also be able to summon Neltharion’s power, which will deal 32,227 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies. However, you will need to travel at least 15 yards for it to activate. It comes with a three-minute cooldown.

How to obtain:

You get a chance to obtain this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Very Rare item by defeating the first boss of Aberrus.

2) Djaruun, Pillar of the Elder Flame (Polearm)

Upon use, the Polearm will allow you to ignite the Elder Flame and siphon the heat from nearby enemies. It will also deal 5,946 Fire damage to them while simultaneously buffing your melee attacks and allowing them to create lava with every hit, causing 17,838 Fire damage and having an AOE effect on struck enemies for 10 seconds.

How to obtain:

To get your hands on Djaruun, Pillar of the Elder Flame, you must acquire it as a drop from the fourth boss of Aberrus, Rashok.

3) Voice of the Silent Star (Cloak)

The Very Rare Cloak will let you steal 132 of the four nearest allies’ lowest secondary stat and add that stolen amount to you, along with an additional 1,979 to your highest secondary stat. However, this can only be used once the Voice beckons you and you hear it 10 times, finally giving into its influence.

The beckoning has a chance of activating only when nearby allies take damage, and the buff will only last for eight seconds.

How to obtain:

To get the Voice of the Silent Star (Cloak) in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will need to beat the final boss of Aberrus, Scalecommander Sarkareth, and acquire it as a drop from him.

4) Neltharion’s Call to Chaos (Class-specific Trinket)

The Trinket will let your AOE attacks grant you 2,443 primary stat for 18 seconds. However, it will also increase the amount of damage you receive for the duration.

Eligible classes:

Warrior

Paladin

Mage

Demon Hunter

Evoker

Stats:

651 Critical Strike

How to obtain:

The Neltharion’s Call to Chaos Trinket can be obtained as a drop from the Echo of Neltharion, the second-last boss in Aberrus.

5) Neltharion’s Call to Suffering (Class-Specific Trinket)

This Very Rare World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Trinket will allow your debuff spells and abilities a chance to grant you 3,493 primary stat and suffer 55,209 Shadow damage. This effect will last for 12 seconds.

Eligible Classes:

Rogue

Priest

Death Knight

Druid

Stats:

537 Versatility

How to obtain:

The Neltharion’s Call to Suffering, too, can be obtained as a rare drop from the second-last boss of Aberrus.

6) Neltharion’s Call to Dominance (Class-Specific Trinket)

With this Trinket, your spells and abilities will allow you to gain a stack of Domineering Arrogance, capped out at 10. Using your major cooldown will grant you 1,171 primary stat for every stack you have. However, it will reduce your movement speed by 10% for a duration of 10 seconds.

Eligible Classes:

Hunter

Shaman

Warlock

Monk

Stats:

651 Haste

How to obtain:

The Neltharion’s Call to Dominance, too, can be obtained as a rare drop from the second-last boss of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Aberrus, Echo of Neltharion.

