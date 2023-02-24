World of Warcraft: Dragonflight leak hints at a major character return in future update

A recent leak from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 PTR has teased some interesting information about future updates of the expansion. Although the leak appears to be real, it doesn't confirm any particular names or people. That said, it features some very interesting hints about what could come in the future.

As is the case with all leaks, this information must be taken with a grain of salt, as must all of the speculation surrounding it. The community is already considering several powerful figures that could return to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. With everything from familiar dragons to potential secret Old Gods, there’s a lot to go through.

Fans speculate on what a recent World of Warcraft: Dragonflight leak means

Ishura @Queen_Ishura



THE TORCHES HAVE BEEN LIT? "FIVE TORCHES TO LIGHT OUR WAY" ?? THE AWAKENING IS IT HAPPENING??? AHHHHHHHHH



#spoilers @spoiler The full transcript of the "A Song of the Depths" from the 10.0.7 PTRTHE TORCHES HAVE BEEN LIT? "FIVE TORCHES TO LIGHT OUR WAY" ?? THE AWAKENING IS IT HAPPENING??? AHHHHHHHHH The full transcript of the "A Song of the Depths" from the 10.0.7 PTRTHE TORCHES HAVE BEEN LIT? "FIVE TORCHES TO LIGHT OUR WAY" ?? THE AWAKENING IS IT HAPPENING??? AHHHHHHHHH#spoilers @spoiler https://t.co/LDWPodpPLA

As shared on Twitter by Queen_Ishura, they, like many others who read the posts, were very excited. What was revealed for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight was the full transcript of 'A Song of the Depths.' Shown as perhaps a lore book that will be featured somewhere in a future update of the MMO.

While there are several characters potentially referenced, very few are called out quite like Queen Azshara. Queen Azshara is the ruler of the Nazjatar, and the queen of all Naga. She’s been an antagonist in several expansions of World of Warcraft - Cataclysm, Legion, and Battle for Azeroth:

“Rise, rise! Our Queen calls to us from beyond the Umbral Veil! She has transcended the Circle of Stars and basks in her eternal grandeur!”

During the Battle for Azeroth expansion, she left through a Void portal, perhaps going beyond the Veil. Most of these lines feel like they explicitly reference Queen Azshara. She is one of the few queens that's frequently mentioned in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

“Only then shall our Queen return to reign over sea and sky and earth. We must make ready. Rise, rise! Soon all that was hidden will be revealed.”

This lore book was found in the Naga section of the Forbidden Reach and is described as “a chilling missive written from the deep.” Between that and the lines that specifically talk about the “Queen,” it’s not a far stretch to assume that Queen Azshara could return in some form as part of the next few updates.

This could potentially happen in Patch 10.2 as it's already known that Iridikron, Vyranoth, and Fyrakk are likely below the surface of the Dragon Isles. Players will probably try to strike at them before they can recover, and it could happen soon.

Other quotes from this tome could be connected to other characters. Some speculate that the line “A hunger lost to the ages will be reclaimed” is a reference to Iridikron, and the following line “A dark heart left broken awaits the taking” could be a reference to Murozond.

Ishura @Queen_Ishura @Korsiel



xal'atath is the harbinger

iridikron is the "hunger lost to the ages" that will be reclaimed

murozond is the "dark heart left broken" that awaits the taking



no idea about the children of first flesh on my end though @spoiler general guesses from people:xal'atath is the harbingeriridikron is the "hunger lost to the ages" that will be reclaimedmurozond is the "dark heart left broken" that awaits the takingno idea about the children of first flesh on my end though @Korsiel @spoiler general guesses from people:xal'atath is the harbingeriridikron is the "hunger lost to the ages" that will be reclaimedmurozond is the "dark heart left broken" that awaits the takingno idea about the children of first flesh on my end though

Although this is speculation, most of this information lines up neatly for a tease that implies Queen Azshara is on the way back one way or another in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Whether she shows up as an antagonist once again, or perhaps as an ally, remains to be seen. As of now, this is all speculation on what the future of the Dragonflight expansion could hold for players. The true mastermind behind the current expansion plot remains to be seen, and this could be a hint of who's really in charge.

Poll : 0 votes