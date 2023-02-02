World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.0.7 isn’t out until Spring 2023, but dataminers are already gathering information. The latest leak reveals that the Winterpelt Furbolg faction is coming and, with it, a wealth of new rewards to unlock. Right now, fans can become "Unfriendly" with them, but nothing further.

Thanks to dataminers, however, some interesting information has come to light about the Winterpelt Furbolg in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is all leaked/datamined information, so it’s worth taking it with a grain of salt. players will have to wait for Blizzard to make a public announcement or patch reveal containing the data.

Dataminers allegedly reveal Winterpelt Furbolg rewards for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Players have already come across the Winterpelt Furbolg in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and it’s not hard to get Unfriendly with them. That’s the default reputation level, but you cannot go beyond that. The problem is that they speak a language that nobody can translate.

However, Sonova Snowden, a specialist in Furbolg language and culture, is working on it on the Dragon Isles. Among the data leaked in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight was a letter from Snowden. It states that a breakthrough was made in the Winterpelt dialect, and he will explain it at Theron’s Watch.

MrGM @MrGMYT The elusive "Winterpelt Furbolg" of the Azure Span will finally have a way to gain reputation with them in Patch 10.0.7! Alongside a bunch of new rewards



Including a brand-new version of the Furbolg trinket from Classic WoW The elusive "Winterpelt Furbolg" of the Azure Span will finally have a way to gain reputation with them in Patch 10.0.7! Alongside a bunch of new rewardsIncluding a brand-new version of the Furbolg trinket from Classic WoW https://t.co/TzcX5xDjim

Several reputation rewards have been revealed, from Friendly to Exalted reputation levels. A particular item will sound familiar to older World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players. The new Primal Stave of Claw and Fur and Stave of Fur and Claw have similar names, after all.

Friendly

Big Chunk o’ Meat

Frozen Solid Tea

Kaldorei Fruitcake

Honored

Highlight Drake: Sleek Horns

Windborne Velocidrake: Exposed Finned Back

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Plated Nose

Renewed Proto-Drake: Stubby Snout

Winterpelt Mending Totem

Winter Pelt Cloak

Revered

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Spiked Horns

HIghland Drake: Horned Chin

Windborne Velocidrake: Spiked Neck

Renewed Proto-Drake: Malevolent Horns

Paw-Made Winterpelt Reagent Bag

Recipe: Firewater Sorbet

Snow Blanket

Exalted

Driftling

Primal Stave of Claw and Fur

Among these items, players can look forward to a 34-slot Reagent Bag (Paw-Made Winterpelt Reagent Bag), a new toy (Snow Blanket), and a new cosmetic cloak (Winter Pelt Cloak). Additionally, Winterpelt Mending Totem is an item level 389 one-handed mace, which has a unique effect.

Activating it offers an ability that briefly stuns an ally but heals them for 45,576. It only appears to be used outdoors. Hopefully, the stun doesn’t last long. A pair of trinkets are also available: Winterpelt Totem and Defender of the Winterpelt.

The Winterpelt Totem conjures a totem that grants nearby party members a chance to deal 11,884 bonus nature damage when using an attack spell or ability. Conversely, another trinket can help your spells and abilities summon a Winterpelt Defender that helps you fight for 30 seconds.

Both seem to be fairly useful in the grand scheme of things in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. However, since this is all datamined information, it could change as the 10.0.7 update draws closer.

