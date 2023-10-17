World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic rotation for Season 3 revealed

Season 3 will soon kick off in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which means it’s time for a new Mythic rotation. Each season, players gather up their friends to push through some of the most difficult challenges in the entire game, and this season will be no exception.

If you want to unlock your seasonal rewards for these challenging dungeons, you must get used to how they function and start rounding up a solid party. However, as this is the start of a new season, that means more class balancing.

What worked in the previous meta may not work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3 Mythic rotation. We’ll review all the dungeons that are coming to the new rotation when the competitive season begins anew.

What dungeons will join World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3 Mythic rotation?

Expand Tweet

Each season in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the developers put together a group of Mythic dungeons. It’s always a combination of new and previously released dungeons to keep things fresh and interesting.

Season 3 will be no different, offering players, in particular, some dungeons that only very recently joined the game late into the Dragonflight expansion.

New rotation

Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall

Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise

Waycrest Manor (Battle for Azeroth)

Atal’Dazar (Battle for Azeroth)

Darkheart Thicket (Legion)

Black Rook Hold (Legion)

The Everbloom (Warlords of Draenor)

Throne of the Tides (Cataclysm)

What’s interesting is the arrival of the Dawn of the Infinite dungeons. Shortly after the original Megadungeon was added to the game, it was split into two versions: Galakrond’s Fall and Murozond’s Rise.

Players can still go through the original dungeon, but it has now been split into a pair of Mythics, should players wish to do those instead.

These might be the newest dungeons to be added a season late into a World of Warcraft expansion, such as Season 3.

Expand Tweet

While these dungeons are all very interesting, none have farmable mounts, so they’re a bit less fascinating than some previous seasons of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Nonetheless, Season 3 is going to be entertaining.

We’ve known for a while that some of the Mythics would be reworked. Everbloom was teased on the 10.2 PTR, as were Waycrest Manor and Atal’Dazar. So, quite a few of these dungeons will offer new challenges to overcome, making them more modern and alluring.

That said, while we can’t go into all the details here, there will be plenty of changes to trash pulls, and some of the bosses will have changed. For instance, Witherbark (Everbloom) didn’t see many changes, while the final boss, Yalnu, was completely overhauled.

It has a ton of HP, but there will be an NPC that will deliver the Brushfire debuff, which makes it take 300% bonus damage. There will be an NPC that shows up every 55 seconds on a global timer to interrupt Brushfire so that NPC must be dealt with at all costs. You will still have to deal with Genesis - so get ready to step on some Lashers.

Season 3 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight promises to be interesting, thanks to this new Mythic rotation. It’s a good idea to see changes to these classic dungeons to keep them fresh, challenging, and, most of all, fun.

The Mythic rotation begins alongside the raid and PVP season, which starts on November 14, 2023, instead of November 7. If you want more information on Season 3, here are the bosses of the upcoming Amirdrassil raid.