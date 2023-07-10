How to unlock Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite is coming in patch 10.1.5. This upcoming eight-boss Mythic-only megadungeon is surely going to excite players of all types in WoW. While it’s not going to be easy to complete, it won’t take much work to unlock. Players don’t have to grind reputation or anything of that nature first. Once you log into the game, you should be able to head to Valdrakken and get started unlocking the dungeon.

Here’s what you need to know about going through the unlock process of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. We’ll also cover when the new dungeon is going to be available for players.

Here's how you can unlock World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite will feature eight bosses, and each of them boasts powerful attacks and just as desirable loot. However, this is not a raid, but a dungeon. Players will need to get their most trusted allies together. After they complete the unlock quest chain, that is.

Required quests

Dawn of the Infinite

Align in the Sand

On Borrowed Time

Chro-me?

Morchie Mayhem

Who’s That Chromie?

Thankfully, it does not appear that there are any prerequisites to begin this World of Warcraft quest chain. Provided you have access to Valdrakken on the Dragon Isles, you should be able to get started when you’re at level 90.

To get started, head to Valdrakken, and make your way to the Seat of the Aspects. Speak to Nozdorumu at the top of the tower, and he’ll give you the first quest. Unfortunately, there isn’t any information on these quests yet. They will likely be quite easy and lead you to the dungeon’s entrance at the Temporal Conflux.

Some truly fantastic weapons are being teased for the dungeon as well. Players already know that the Hand of the Infinite will drop, as will the legendary Orcish war axe, Gorehowl, and Might of the Warchief.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Dawn of the Infinite Megadungeon release date

After the July 11, 2023 server maintenance, Dawn of the Infinite will be available for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players. Boasting eight incredible bosses, this dungeon will also help wrap up some questions players have had for years.

The question of how Nozdormu transforms into the evil Infinite Dragonflight leader Murozond will finally be answered within the walls of this challenging megadungeon. Murozond is a corrupted version of the Bronze Dragonflight leader, but it’s not known how this ultimately happens.

Patch 10.1.5 drops on July 11, 2023, and with it comes a ton of class balances, new features, and, of course, the new megadungeon. You can find the full patch notes here.

