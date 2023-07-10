World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1.5 server downtime: Maintenance schedule for all regions revealed

Another server downtime is expected to prepare for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s next major patch. The update will add a ton of class balancing, new features, and the massive mega-dungeon, Dawn of the Infinite. Dracthyr Evokers also get a new specialization to try out. This article provides details for players uncertain about when the server will be down in their respective regions.

Patch 10.1.5 will kick off on July 11, 2023, but how long will the server downtime last? We look at all the major World of Warcraft: Dragonflight server regions and their expected server downtime.

How long will the World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5 server downtime last?

The official Battle.net app posted a notification this morning that the server downtime for World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5 has been revealed. While it will be down for a significant period, it’s important to note this isn’t a hard time. Depending on how long things take for the developers, the patch could go live early or late.

Maintenance start time for WoW

Americas: 7/11/2023, 7 am PDT

7/11/2023, 7 am PDT Europe: 7/11/2023, 2 pm GMT

7/11/2023, 2 pm GMT Korea: 7/11/2023, 11 pm KST

7/11/2023, 11 pm KST Taiwan: 7/11/2023, 11 pm TST

7/11/2023, 11 pm TST China: 7/11/2023, 11 pm CST

The server downtime for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch 10.1.5 will take longer than normal. The scheduled downtime is eight hours, so it should be back up by 3 pm PDT. This should ensure all the new content is ready without any server issues.

Maintenance end time for WoW

Americas: 7/11/2023, 3 pm PDT

7/11/2023, 3 pm PDT Europe: 7/11/2023, 10 pm GMT

7/11/2023, 10 pm GMT Korea: 7/12/2023, 7 am KST

7/12/2023, 7 am KST Taiwan: 7/12/2023, 7 am TST

7/12/2023, 7 am TST China: 7/12/2023, 7 am CST

It’s worth noting that the update could take longer than scheduled. While there’s no official confirmation of the duration, Blizzard Entertainment will notify players across social media platforms and the Battle.net app on PC.

To understand the patch notes before diving in on July 11, 2023, the complete writeup is provided here. A wealth of new challenges and changes are coming to the game with patch 10.1.5, so don’t miss out.

Poll : 0 votes