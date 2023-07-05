World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.5 will make certain legacy appearances easier

According to the World of Warcraft 10.1.5 PTR, players can unlock certain legacy appearances easier within the hit MMO. It sounds like Blizzard is going the extra mile to make these cosmetic looks more viable for players who missed out on unlocking them. This will include content from the previous expansion, Shadowlands, and the current Dragonflight expansion.

However, this is on the Public Test Realms (PTR), so this is, of course, subject to change. But right now, here’s what we know about the World of Warcraft legacy appearances, and how players will be able to do this in the 10.1.5 update.

What legacy appearances will be widely available in World of Warcraft 10.1.5?

In the current build of the World of Warcraft PTR, the Creation Catalyst from Zereth Mortis and the Revival Catalyst in Thaldraszus will be updated. These systems will be adjusted to allow players to unlock a specific set of legacy appearances much easier than before. The below sets will be available for players to unlock.

Tier sets available in 10.1.5

Shadowlands Season 3

Dragonflight Season 1

There are always going to be players who skip an expansion or just a major update. It could be for a variety of reasons - lack of time or lack of interest, for example. This means unlocking legacy appearances that players are interested in can become quite frustrating.

These raids cannot be soloed yet, so it’s different from Icecrown Citadel or Molten Core which can be soloed with zero effort in World of Warcraft for classic cosmetics. Here’s how Blizzard is going to make this a bit easier in the coming update.

How can players get these legacy appearances easier in World of Warcraft 10.1.5?

Alongside the new mega-dungeon and the weapons found within, other new features are planned for 10.1.5 in World of Warcraft. You can get the above appearances in WoW, provided you have the right gear.

Tier set requirements in 10.1.5

Shadowlands Season 3: Sepulcher of the First Ones gear drops

Sepulcher of the First Ones gear drops Dragonflight Season 1: Vault of the Incarnates/Forbidden Reach gear drops

While it might seem frustrating to unlock the Shadowlands gear, things couldn’t be further from the truth. According to the PTR for 10.1.5 of WoW, there’s another way than trying to solo the previous expansions.

Players who are over level 61 can solo queue for Shadowlands Raid Finder, provided you head to Oribos and contact Ta’elfar - the Trader of Histories. Through this LFR system, players can queue for the three raids of WoW: Shadowlands once again.

While you’ll be able to queue for Castle Nathria and Sanctum of Domination, you need to queue for Sepulcher of the First Ones to use the Creation Catalyst for legacy appearances. Of course, the tier gear you want could always drop from the raids, so keep that in mind as well.

The best part about this? There won’t be a cost attached to using either of the Catalysts. Just bring the gear, and transform it into the legacy appearances that you want in World of Warcraft.

The current release date planned for 10.1.5 of the Dragonflight expansion is July 11, 2023. With this, there will be a new mega-dungeon, balance updates, and so much more.

