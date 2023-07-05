How to unlock tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (July 2023)

If you want tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you have a few useful options as of July 2023. With the next update, 10.1.5 coming soon, players are going to want to be as geared as possible before diving into the upcoming mega-dungeon. Thankfully, the days of simply running raids over and over to get powerful tier gear are done in WoW. There are ways - including grinding raids - to get the most powerful equipment in the game.

If you’re seeking out tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, we’ve got you covered. These methods do not guarantee you a tier drop, but they will help increase your chances without a doubt.

Ways to unlock Tier Gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

1) Play through the Aberrus raid on any difficulty

If you want tier gear in WoW, this is one of the most obvious ways to do so. Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, is the current raid in World of Warcraft. So if you want a shot at this kind of gear, you just need to play through the boss fights on any difficulty. Even if you want to take on the challenge at the Raid Finder difficulty, that’s perfectly fine.

Boss drops for tier equipment

The Forgotten Experiments: Hands

Hands Rashok, the Elder: Legs

Legs Zskarn: Chest

Chest Magmorax: Head

Head Echo of Neltharion: Shoulders

Shoulders Scalecommander Sarkareth: Any

The above boss fights are the ones that drop tier gear in World of Warcraft’s Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Unfortunately, you aren’t guaranteed to see your classes’ gear drop in this setting, much less win it. It’s certainly possible, and you could get other powerful gear. However, this leads to the next option.

2) Use the Revival Catalyst in Tyrhold

The Revival Catalyst, introduced in Shadowlands, has become a regular feature in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. There have been two so far, with the current being located in Tyrhold.

You can use a wide variety of gear in this system to transform it into tier gear in World of Warcraft. Gear drops from Mythic+ dungeons, Raids, and Open World events can all be used here.

However, it has to be Veteran Rank gear. You can also use PvP Gear as well if that’s more of your speed. You will only get six charges with the Revival Catalyst, with the final point showing up on July 18, 2023.

3) Roll the dice with the Great Vault

Finally, there’s the Great Vault. By completing the challenges set out by this in Valdrakken, you will receive a set amount of rewards in the form of gear. This gear can also be converted into tier sets, depending on its level.

However, if you want tier gear to drop here, you need to at least clear Aberrus the previous week, on any difficulty you choose. Clearing the raid nets you three shots at the desired equipment. It is advisable to put the Great Vault at the end because it’s the least reliable. It’s possible, but it’s not a guarantee.

If you’re looking to get the best possible gear before the upcoming mega-dungeon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the above options are your best choices.

