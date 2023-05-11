How to acquire tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s tier gears are a source of great power for all classes. In addition to the incredible stats they feature, they also include a pair of passive bonuses that reward players in a wide variety of ways. These are among the most sought-out pieces of armor in every raid tier of WoW, just in general. This particular expansion has gear that is both visually appealing and incredibly powerful for most classes in the game.

Thankfully, it’s not hard to figure out which bosses you’ll need to kill on a weekly basis to have a shot at this gear. In the future, you will be use the Revival Catalyst - but right now, you just have to complete certain encounters in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to get the material.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - Steps to unlock tier gear after 10.1 update

There are several ways to farm tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in patch 10.1. The most obvious way is to run Normal/Heroic/Mythic Aberrus, but not all players will have immediate access to these. However, even LFR-tier gamers have access to at least one piece right now.

Below, we’ll cover which bosses drop which pieces of tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. These can be unlocked in all difficulties of the game, though you aren’t guaranteed a piece for your character class in any weekly run of Aberrus. Each difficulty has its own item level as well.

Boss drops in World of Warcraft

The Forgotten Experiments: Hands (405, 418, 431, 444)

Hands (405, 418, 431, 444) Rashok, the Elder: Legs (405, 418, 431, 444)

Legs (405, 418, 431, 444) Zskarn: Chest (408, 421, 434, 447)

Chest (408, 421, 434, 447) Magmorax: Head (408, 421, 434, 447)

Head (408, 421, 434, 447) Echo of Neltharion: Shoulders (408, 421, 434, 447)

Shoulders (408, 421, 434, 447) Scalecommander Sarkareth: Any (411, 424, 437, 450)

Scalecommander Sarkareth can drop any piece, through the Void-Touched Curio. This item can be turned in to Kaitalla in Obsidian Rest for a tier gear piece in any class - in the difficulty of the raid where you got it.

If you are looking for specific pieces, you need to fight the bosses. For example, Echo of Neltharion drops the Shoulder slot for all classes.

If you are looking for this gear and don’t have time to raid, you’re just going to have to wait. The Revival Catalyst will arrive again on June 13, 2023, and will no longer require a quest to gain charges. It will reset every week and will be a great way to farm this gear without having to raid.

Essentially, fighting bosses is the most reliable way to get tier gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for now, but that will change in the coming month.

