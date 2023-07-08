World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.1.5 update is coming this week and with it, a wealth of content updates. From a new way to play Evokers to the challenging new mega-dungeon, it's an exciting time for a WoW fan. Classes are getting rebalanced for PVE and PVP, and there will be some graphical updates to certain aspects of the game.

As Patch 10.1.5 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight comes to life on the main servers, we'll be keeping you up-to-date on everything you need to know to tackle the latest content.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.5 official patch notes

1) New content for World of Warcraft

New Mega-Dungeon: Dawn of the Infinite

New Evoker Specialization: Augmentation

Time Rifts

Eon's Fringe

Whelp Daycare

New Bonus Event: Kalimdor Cup

The Warlock Class Expands to New Races

Art

Characters

Classes

Dungeons and Raids

Items and Rewards

Player Versus Player

Quests

User Interface and Accessibility

2) New Mega-Dungeon: Dawn of the Infinite

The Infinite Dragonflight, long-standing enemies of the Bronze dragonflight, have worked hard to see their ultimate goal of triggering the transformation of Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, into Murozond.

This eight-boss Mythic-only mega-dungeon will take players across the timeways to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from succeeding. You’ll face Iridikron, among others, as you work to sustain Azeroth’s timeline and put things to rights once more.

3) New Evoker Specialization: Augmentation

Emberthal and Ebyssian are working together to release the Black dragonflight essence that had been siphoned from the Dracthyr during their long stasis, unlocking memories and powers forgotten to them.

All Evokers now can choose to explore Azeroth as a new specialization: Augmentation. Evokers can play "Our Destiny" quest to try out their new specialization and what it means to the dracthyr at large.

Augmentation is a damage dealer role that uses the essence of the Black and Bronze dragonflights to amplify the abilities of nearby allies. Their playstyle centers on empowering allies to increase their damage output, and using the Evoker's direct damage spells to improve these empowerments' effects.

Augmentation's core capabilities will feel familiar to Evoker players, such as spending Essence, casting empower spells, and using their mobility to navigate the battlefield. However, the specialization also introduces many new tools for the Evoker to manipulate the environment in their favor, and assist their allies.

Ebon Might – Increase your 4 nearest allies' primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause you to deal more damage for 10 seconds. Your other spells extend the duration of these effects. 1.5 second cast, 30 seconds cooldown.

– Increase your 4 nearest allies' primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause you to deal more damage for 10 seconds. Your other spells extend the duration of these effects. 1.5 second cast, 30 seconds cooldown. Upheaval – Gather earthen power beneath your enemy's feet and send them hurtling upwards, dealing Volcanic damage to them and nearby enemies. Empowering expands the area of effect. 2.5 second empower, 40 second cooldown.

– Gather earthen power beneath your enemy's feet and send them hurtling upwards, dealing Volcanic damage to them and nearby enemies. Empowering expands the area of effect. 2.5 second empower, 40 second cooldown. Breath of Eons – Fly to the targeted location, exposing Temporal Wounds on enemies in your path for 10 seconds. Temporal Wounds accumulate a portion of damage dealt by your allies, and then critically strike the enemy for that amount. 1.5 minute cooldown. Replaces Deep Breath.

– Fly to the targeted location, exposing Temporal Wounds on enemies in your path for 10 seconds. Temporal Wounds accumulate a portion of damage dealt by your allies, and then critically strike the enemy for that amount. 1.5 minute cooldown. Replaces Deep Breath. Draconic Attunements (Passive) – Learn to attune yourself to the essence of the Black or Bronze dragonflights:

– Learn to attune yourself to the essence of the Black or Bronze dragonflights: Black Attunement grants you and your 4 nearest allies increased maximum health.

Bronze Attunement grants you and your 4 nearest allies increased movement speed.

4) Time Rifts

The time streams have become increasingly more unstable with recent events. As the boundaries between the timelines weaken, minions from other timelines begin pouring through into the Dragon Isles.

Team up with other players to push back against the waves of minions, enter the Time Rifts, and plug the hole by taking down the bosses in alternate timelines to set the timeways straight again. Collect artifacts and take them back to Soridormi to complete quests.

On completion, each Time Rift has a chance to grant a reward based on what timelines you've encountered, and you can never obtain the same reward twice! Acquire an Encapsulated Destiny and use it to guarantee yourself a reward from the next Time Rift you complete. Not getting what you want? No sweat! Everything is available on the corresponding timeline's vendor in exchange for the Time Rift currency, Paracausal Flakes.

5) Eon's Fringe

While the timeways are unstable, undertake new repeatable content in Eon’s Fringe in Thaldraszus, located near the Temporal Conflux.

Nozdormu knows his time is coming and can feel things are going awry. Due to these disruptions, episodes in Azeroth’s history are going astray, and players must access Eon’s Fringe to set things right. Work to settle the timeways and solve the problems brought about by their instability and reap the rewards of a job well done.

6) Whelp Daycare

The dragons have more eggs than they can handle, so they've called in the crew at the Little Scales Daycare to help. The crew quickly finds itself overwhelmed and so has asked for a little help from their friends—you.

You’ll guide five dragon whelps as they grow and learn about the dragon flights, collect new pets, achievements, and more.

7) New Bonus Event: Kalimdor Cup

Rediscover Kalimdor's skies with a new dragonriding racing event arriving to Azeroth and running from August 15–28. Challenge 16 races across Kalimdor in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations to earn Riders of Azeroth Badges to exchange for rewards from Maztha.

8) The Warlock class Expands to New Races

The Warlock class is now available to Night Elves, Draenei, Lightforged Draenei, Pandaren, Kul Tiran, Tauren, Highmountain Tauren, Mag’har Orcs, and Zandalari Trolls. You’ll also be able to undertake a new Warlock-specific questline and use the Barbershop to customize your pets.

9) Art

Updated the lighting and fog throughout Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms.

10) Characters

Added 5 new fur colors for Worgen.

Added 1 new eye color for Mag'har Orc.

The light source that reflects in non-glowing eyes is no longer static.

All restrictions for unlocking Allied Races have been removed, with the exception of a level requirement.

All Allied Races can now be unlocked once you have a level 40 character on your account (was level 50).

Newly created Allied Race characters will now be directed to Chromie (was the Warboard).

Characters level 10–60 that have not been logged into for 60 days will now have the option to receive a Welcome Back Gift on the character select screen. The Welcome Back Gift includes:

Select a specialization upon log in to become equipped with updated bags and gear that is appropriate to the character’s level and selected specialization. All previously worn items and bags can be collected from the mailbox.

Teleport to the character’s home city of Orgrimmar or Stormwind.

All quests in the quest log will be cleared to provide a clean slate. To continue your leveling journey, head to Chromie in Orgrimmar Embassy or Stormwind Embassy.

Characters now learn the appropriate mount riding skill upon reaching the appropriate level without needing to visit a mount trainer.

Level 10 - Apprentice Riding

Level 20 - Journeyman Riding

Level 30 - Expert Riding

Level 40 - Master Riding

Characters that reach level 30 will receive the quest “Time to Fly” and be awarded with a flying mount: the Harbor Gryphon for Alliance characters and Scarlet Pterrordax for Horde characters.

11) Classes

Developers' notes:

We are lowering the effectiveness of all Primordial Stones that deal damage by 40% to increase gearing options for players. We are compensating specific specializations that are commonly using the Onyx Annulet ring for this damage loss. Alongside this, we are reducing the effectiveness of damage to healing spells to maintain similar healing outputs. This will result in an overall increase in Healer damage in content where the Onyx Annulet is not utilized, but we feel there is room for healer damage to increase in this space without overly incentivizing offensive play. See each class section for specifics.

We’re adjusting the mana economy for all hybrid DPS and hybrid tank specializations. Our goal is to allow for more continuous casts of utility and healing spells while maintaining limits on how much hybrids can contribute to healing, defensive dispels, and offensive dispels. In short, this is a deeper mana pool with less regen.

We are reducing the effectiveness of group healing from DPS from damage-to-healing conversion sources. The abilities affected are Vampiric Embrace, Nature's Vigil, and Ancestral Guidance. While we want hybrid DPS to be able to contribute healing to the group, these spells have become powerful enough to temporarily alleviate a healer's role without interrupting the hybrid's DPS rotation.

Death Knight

Death Coil healing increased by 75%.

Ghouls summoned by Raise Dead now inherit 85% of the Death Knight’s health (was 50%).

Blood

All ability damage increased by 8%.

Demon Hunter

Vengeance

All ability damage increased by 4%.

Druid

New Talent: Rising Light, Falling Night – Increases your damage and healing by 3% during the day. Increases your Versatility by 2% during the night.

Rebirth now costs 2% of base mana (was 0%). The cost is unchanged for Guardian Druids in Bear Form.

Nature's Vigil duration is now 15 seconds (was 30 seconds). Read the developer note at the top of the Classes section for details.

Restoration and Balance Starter Builds have been updated.

Improved Sunfire has been moved to row 3, connected to Sunfire.

Rising Light, Falling Night occupies Improved Sunfire’s previous location.

Balance

Developers' note: The following changes are working toward providing more build diversity for Balance Druids, though we’re happy with the current builds and want them to remain popular. We’d like Stellar Flare to be a competitive option against a small number of targets, so we're reducing the duration of Astral Smolder to make Stellar Flare or Wild Mushrooms more competitive at maintaining Waning Twilight. We’re equalizing New Moon and Fury of Elune a bit and easing up on the importance of entering Eclipse with a Nature’s Grace change. Since many of these tweaks involve pulling back the power of current popular options, we’re increasing Balance’s damage across the board to compensate.

All spell damage dealt increased by 5%.

Lunar Shrapnel has been redesigned – Starfall deals 20% increased damage and is now a 1 point talent.

Waning Twilight damage and healing increased to 10% (was 8%).

Astral Smolder duration is now 6 seconds (was 8 seconds).

Wild Surges bonus to Wrath and Starfire critical strike chance reduced to 12% (was 15%).

Warrior of Elune now starts its cooldown as soon as it's activated, but the bonuses to your next 3 Starfires must be used within 25 seconds.

Umbral Intensity increases damage dealt by Wrath by 20% per point (was 10%) and the damage Starfire deals to nearby targets increased by 15% per point (was 10%).

Nature's Grace now only triggers after an Eclipse ends, not when extending an Eclipse with Celestial Alignment.

New Moon damage increased by 100%.

Half Moon damage increased by 45%.

Full Moon damage increased by 15%.

Orbit Breaker's Full Moon power is now 60% (was 80%).

Fury of Elune damage reduced by 10%.

Radiant Moonlight Fury of Elune cooldown reduction is now 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Regrowth now costs 10% of base mana (was 25%).

Swiftmend now costs 10% of base mana (was 8%).

Rejuvenation now costs 5% of base mana (was 11%).

Wild Growth now cost 15% of base mana (was 22%).

Remove Corruption now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

The Primordial Arcanic Pulsar tracking buff now counts up to 100 (was 15). This is a visual change only.

Feral

New Talent: Dire Fixation – Attacking an enemy with Shred fixates your attention on it for 10 seconds. You can fixate on a single target at once. Your attacks deal 8% increased damage to your fixated target. Dire Fixation is located in row 2 and is a 1 rank talent.

Rampant Ferocity has been redesigned – Ferocious Bite also deals damage per combo point spent to all nearby enemies affected by your Rip. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Rampant Ferocity is now also affected by Mastery: Razor Claws.

Ferocious Bite damage increased by 5%.

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Regrowth now costs 10% of base mana (was 25%).

Swiftmend now costs 10% of base mana (was 8%).

Rejuvenation now costs 5% of base mana (was 11%).

Wild Growth now cost 15% of base mana (was 22%).

Remove Corruption now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Primal Claws has been removed.

Guardian

Innate Resolve has been redesigned – Frenzied Regeneration's healing is increased by a value based on your missing health. Frenzied Regeneration has 1 additional charge.

All ability damage increased by 6%.

Raze no longer replaces Maul.

Updated the tooltips of Vulnerable Flesh, Vicious Cycle, and Tooth and Claw to specify both Maul and Raze.

Lunar Beam radius increased to 8 yards (was 5 yards) and now grants 15% Mastery on cast.

Moonless Night damage increased to 20% (was 10%).

Untamed Savagery now also increases maximum Thrash stacks by 1 per rank.

Galactic Guardian can no longer consume existing procs.

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Regrowth now costs 10% of base mana (was 25%).

Swiftmend now costs 10% of base mana (was 8%).

Rejuvenation now costs 5% of base mana (was 11%).

Wild Growth now cost 15% of base mana (was 22%).

Remove Corruption now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Fixed a tooltip issue with Lunar Beam's buff showing an incorrect amount of Mastery.

Pulverize and Rend and Tear/Untamed Savagery nodes switched positions.

Connections added from Incarnation/Convoke node to Raze and Rage of the Sleeper nodes.

Dream of Cenarius moved into row 2.

Thorns of Iron moved to row 6.

Soul of the Forest position adjusted on row 6.

Galactic Guardian moved to row 8.

Flashing Claws moved to row 9.

Scintillating Moonlight moved to row 9.

Moonless Night moved to row 9.

Front of the Pack has been removed.

Restoration

All ability damage increased by 25%.

Developers' note: We are shifting power out of Nature's Vigil and into Restoration Druid's active spells.

Fixed an issue that caused Lifebloom to cost more mana than intended when using the Undergrowth talent.

Evoker

New Talent: Potent Mana – Source of Magic increases the target’s healing and damage done by 3%.

Potent Mana is located in Regenerative Magic’s previous position in row 8, beneath Source of Magic.

Regenerative Magic has been redesigned – Now increases your Leech by 3%.

Regenerative Magic has moved to row 6, beneath Instinctive Arcana.

Emerald Blossom's flower now grows immediately on cast and heals after 1.5 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Draconic Legacy has been reduced to 1 rank (was 2). 1 rank value is equal to the previous 2 rank value (6% Stamina).

Draconic Legacy's position swapped with Inherent Resistance.

Blast Furnace has been reduced to 1 rank (was 2). 1 rank value is equal to previous 2 rank value value (4 seconds).

Scarlet Adaptation stores 40% more total power.

The amount of damage Scarlet Adaptation adds to Living Flame now matches the amount stated in the tooltip. For Devastation, this damage will still be amplified by Mastery: Giantkiller based on the target’s remaining health.

Devastation

Developers' note: The changes below are aimed at compressing the difference in damage that Devastation deals to high health vs. low health targets, while retaining gameplay texture and Mastery's value as a powerful secondary stat. For characters with moderate amounts of Mastery, these changes will be neutral to overall damage dealt. Characters with high Mastery will see a slight reduction to damage dealt, and players with low Mastery will see a slight increase.

Mastery: Giantkiller reduced by 20%. For example at level 70, 180 Mastery rating now grants 2% Mastery (was 2.5%).

All damaging abilities increased by 6.5%.

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Living Flame now costs 12% of base mana (was 10%).

Expunge now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Cauterizing Flame now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Verdant Embrace now costs 10% of base mana (was 15%).

Emerald Blossom now costs 15% of base mana (was 24%).

Preservation

All spell and ability damage increased by 10%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

All healing abilities increased by 2%.

Life-Giver's Flame now heals for 35/70% of damage done (was 40/80%).

Life-Giver’s Flame now heals up to 5 injured targets, split evenly amongst them (was 1 injured target). Range increased to 40 yards (was 25 yards).

Rewind now rewinds 40% of damage taken in the last 5 seconds (was 50%).

Exhilarating Burst now increases critical healing effectiveness by an additional 30% per rank (was 15%).

Vault of the Incarnates 2-set bonus has been adjusted – Now increases Reversion’s healing by 35% instead of increasing its critical healing chance by 25%.

Hunter

Fixed an issue where Scatter Shot would incorrectly stop Spiteful Shades from Mythic+ Spiteful affix from slowly dying.

Mage

New Talent: Ice Cold – Ice Block now reduces all damage taken by 70% for 6 seconds but no longer grants Immunity, prevents movement, attacks, or casting spells. Does not incur the global cooldown. Ice Cold is located on Shifting Power's previous location on the talent tree.

New Talent: Mass Barrier – Cast Prismatic/Blazing/Ice Barrier (based on your specialization) on yourself and 4 nearby allies. 2 minute cooldown. Mass Barrier is located as a choice node with Mass Invisibility.

New Talent: Mass Invisibility – You and your allies within 40 yards instantly become invisible for 12 seconds. Taking any action will cancel the effect. Does not affect allies in combat. Mass Invisibility located as a choice node with Mass Barrier.

Invisibility is now learned by all specializations at level 16.

All ability damage increased by 15%.

Accumulate Shielding is now a 1 rank talent (was 2). Barrier cooldowns now recharge 30% faster while the shield persists at rank 1.

Accumulate Shielding now connects to the Time Anomaly/Temporal Warp choice node.

Time Manipulation is now a 1 rank talent (was 2). Now reduces the cooldown of your loss of control abilities by 2 seconds at rank 1.

Time Manipulation now connects to the Time Anomaly/Temporal Warp choice node.

Displacement now heals the caster for 20% of their maximum health when returning to the Blink location.

Displacement is now located after Flow of Time.

Winter's Protection now reduces the cooldown of Ice Block by 30 seconds per rank.

Diverted Energy's barriers now heal you for 20/40% of the damage absorbed (was 10/20%).

Flow of Time reduces the cooldown of Blink by 2/4 seconds (was 1/2 seconds).

Temporal Velocity's movement speed duration increased to 3 seconds and 5 seconds after using Blink and Alter Time, respectively.

Temporal Velocity's movement speed after Blinking increased by 10/20% (was 5/10%).

Incantation of Swiftness now increases movement speed by 40/80% for both Invisibility and Greater Invisibility.

Incanter’s Flow damage now flows between 2% and 10% (was 4% and 20%).

Incanter's Flow now replaces Invisibility in the Class tree.

Shifting Power has been moved to Incanter's Flow previous location.

Greater Invisibility now replaces Invisibility when talented and is located below Temporal Velocity.

Rune of Power and Meteor have been removed.

Arcane

New Talent: Concentrated Power – Clearcasting makes your next Arcane Missiles channel 20% faster or causes your next Arcane Explosion to echo for 40% damage.

Orb Barrage has been redesigned – Arcane Barrage has a 10% chance per Arcane Charge consumed to launch an Arcane Orb in front of you.

Arcane Barrage has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 11.

Arcane Barrage damage increased by 6% and no longer has a 3 second cooldown.

Resonance now increases Arcane Barrage damage by 12% per target hit (was 15%).

Clearcasting has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 12.

Arcane Surge duration has been increased by 3 seconds and now increases spell damage by 35% (was 10%).

Clearcasting no longer makes Arcane Missiles channel time faster.

Arcane Explosion damage reduced by 6%.

Arcane Orb damage reduced by 6%.

Siphon Storm no longer grants Arcane Charges and now halves Evocation's channel time.

Improved Prismatic Barrier reduces magic damage taken by 10% (was 5%) and reduces harmful Magic effect durations by 15% (was 10%).

Improved Prismatic Barrier no longer connects to Touch of the Magi.

Arcing Cleave no longer connects to Touch of the Magi.

Nether Tempest now connects to Chrono Shift and Supernova in the Arcane tree.

Reverberate is no longer a choice node with Nether Tempest and is located directly after Arcane Missiles.

Arcane Power has been removed

Fire

New Talent: Convection – Each time Living Bomb explodes it has a 30% chance to reduce its cooldown by 2 seconds. Convection is located on row 7, directly after Living Bomb and Incendiary Eruptions.

New Talent: Deep Impact – Meteor’s damage is increased by 20% but is now split evenly between all enemies hit. Additionally, its cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds.

New Talent: Inflame – Hot Streak increases the amount of Ignite damage from Pyroblast or Flamestrike by an additional 10%. Now a choice node with Pyromaniac.

New Talent: Unleashed Inferno – While Combustion is active your Fireball, Pyroblast, Fire Blast, Scorch, and Phoenix Flames deal 50% increased damage and reduce the cooldown of Combustion by 1.25 seconds. Unleashed Inferno is located as a choice node with Sun King's Blessing.

New Talent: Intensifying Flames – While Ignite is on 3 or fewer enemies it deals 15% increased damage. Intensifying Flames is located on row 5, replacing Cauterize.

New Talent: Fuel the Fire – Flamestrike has a chance equal to 100% of your critical strike chance to contribute to Hot Streak. Fuel the Fire is located on row 4 after Surging Blaze.

Wildfire has been redesigned - Now grants 3/6% critical strike damage and an additional 2/4% critical strike damage when you activate Combustion.

Mastery: Ignite now causes Fire Blast to spread Ignite to 3 targets (was 4).

Flamestrike has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 12.

Flamestrike damage increased by 15%.

Flamestrike cast time reduced to 3.5 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Cauterize has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 19.

Pyroblast damage increased by 5%.

Pyroblast cast time reduced to 4 seconds (was 4.5 seconds).

Tempered Flames now reduces Pyroblast cast time by 15% (was 30%).

Flame Patch damage reduced by 9%.

Fireball damage increased by 3%.

Ignite damage reduced by 9%.

Fire Blast damage reduced by 12%.

Scorch damage reduced by 10%.

Meteor damage increased by 10%.

Meteor no longer splits damage evenly between targets hit by default and its damage is reduced when hitting beyond 8 targets.

Phoenix Flames damage reduced by 12%.

From the Ashes now increases Mastery by 2% for each Phoenix Flames charge on cooldown (was previously for each charge off cooldown).

Surging Blaze now increases the cast speed of Pyroblast and Flamestrike by 0.5 seconds and their damage by 10%.

Fevered Incantation max ranks reduced to 1 (was 2) and critical strike damage increased to 2% per stack (was 1% at rank 1).

Fevered Incantation critical strike damage increases up to 8% (was 10%).

Sun King’s Blessing now also increases the damage of your next Pyroblast or Flamestrike by 275% in addition to granting Combustion.

The temporary buff granted by Sun King's Blessing that increased damage and Combustion has been renamed to Fury of the Sun King and it now has new icon to better differentiate between the stacking buff and actual buff.

Fury of the Sun King duration increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Call of the Sun King now also increases Phoenix Flames damage by 15%.

Improved Scorch max ranks reduced to 1 (was 2) and damage dealt to targets with the debuff increased to 4% per stack at rank 1 (was 2%).

Searing Touch increases Scorch damage by 175% when the target is below 30% health (was 150%).

Firefall's number of Fireballs and Pyroblasts required to call down a Meteor reduced to 15 (was 30).

Conflagration damage over time increased by 12% and the chance for enemies to flare up increased to 15% (was 10%).

Conflagration damage over time now rolls over when the damage over time is refreshed instead of only refreshing the duration.

Master of Flame now spreads Ignite to 2 additional enemies during Combustion (was 4).

Hyperthermia's duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Hyperthermia now triggers when Hot Streak is consumed instead of when it is activated.

Hyperthermia will no longer trigger while Combustion is active.

Kindling now causes Scorch critical strikes to reduce Combustion's cooldown in addition to its current effect.

Living Bomb cooldown increased to 30 seconds (was 12 seconds), no longer scales with Haste, damage over time increased by 110%, and explosion damage increased by 105%.

Firemind max ranks reduced to 1 (was 2).

Feel the Burn max ranks reduced to 1 (was 2) and now also triggers off Phoenix Flames.

Feel the Burn increases Mastery per stack by 2% (was 4%).

Pyrotechnics is now located on row 2.

Improved Flamestrike has been renamed to Surging Blaze. Surging Blaze is now located on row 3 after Pyrotechnics.

Fervent Flickering is now located on row 4 after Phoenix Flames.

Pyroclasm has been removed.

Fevered Incantation is now located on row 8, replacing Pyroclasm.

Master of Flame is now located below the Firemind and Improved Combustion choice node.

Pyromaniac is no longer a choice node with Firefall. It's now located after the Feel the Burn and Improved Combustion choice node.

Meteor is now located on row 9.

Fiery Rush is now located on row 9 directly after Kindling.

Sun King’s Blessing/Unleashed Inferno now available as the center capstone (swapped with Hyperthermia).

Hyperthermia is now available as the left side capstone (swapped with Sun King’s Blessing/Unleashed Inferno choice node).

Frost

New Talent: Winter’s Blessing – Your Haste is increased by 8% and you gain 10% more of the Haste stat from all sources. Winter's Blessing is located on row 4 in Cold Snap's previous location.

New Talent: Cryopathy – Each time you consume Fingers of Frost the damage of your next Ray of Frost is increased by 5%, stacking up to 80%. Icy Veins grants 10 stacks instantly. Cryopathy is available as a choice node with Splintering Ray.

New Talent: Coldest Snap – Cone of Cold's cooldown is increased to 45 seconds and resets the cooldown of Frozen Orb and Comet Storm. In addition, Cone of Cold applies Winter's Chill to all enemies hit. Cone of Cold's cooldown can no longer be reduced by your cooldown reduction effects.

Cone of Cold’s cooldown while Coldest Snap is talented can no longer be reduced or reset by Time Manipulation, Shifting Power, or Cold Snap.

Mastery: Icicle - damage of icicles reduced by 25%. Mastery now also increases the damage of Blizzard, Comet Storm, Ice Lance, Glacial Spike, and Ray of Frost.

Blizzard has been removed from the talent tree is and is now learned baseline at level 12.

Blizzard damage reduced by 12%.

Cold Snap has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned baseline at level 19.

Wintertide's Frostbolt damage reduced to 5/10% (was 7/15%).

Comet Storm damage increased by 11%.

Glacial Assault damage increased by 15% and now also causes your Comet Storm to increase the damage enemies take from you by 6% for 6 seconds. Chance to trigger increased by 25%. Now a 1 rank talent (was 2 ranks).

Splitting Ice now causes Glacial Spike to deal 100% damage to a second nearby target.

Splitting Ice's tooltip now correctly causes Ice Lance and Icicles tooltip to display that it deals 80% damage to secondary targets.

Deep Shatter now causes Frostbolts to deal 10/25% increased damage to Frozen targets (was 20/40%).

Glacial Spike cast time reduced by 0.5 seconds and damage increased by 7%.

Chain Reaction now increases Ice Lance damage per stack by 2% (was 1%).

Thermal Void increases Icy Veins duration by 5 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Thermal Void causes Ice Lance to increase Icy Veins' duration by 0.5 seconds (was 1 second) and causes Glacial Spike to increase Icy Veins' duration by 1 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Thermal Void now also extends Icy Veins an additional 3 seconds when Glacial Spike hits a frozen enemy in addition to its current effect.

Ray of Frost damage increased by 16%.

Ray of Frost cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 75 seconds).

Icy Veins cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes) and Haste reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Activating Icy Veins now also summons a water elemental to your for its duration.

Icy Veins Water Elemental abilities:

Water Jet cooldown increased to 20 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Water Jet damage increased by 75%.

Waterbolt damage increased by 50%.

Freeze now applies maximum stacks for Frigid Empowerment.

Frigid Empowerment increases the Frost damage you deal by 3%, up to 15%.

Frozen Orb radius increased by 15% and damage increased by 7%.

Frostbolt's chance to gain Brain Freeze reduced to 25% (was 30%).

Frostbolt damage reduced by 12%.

Slick Ice now reduces Frostbolt's cast time and damage by 4% (was 2%). Maximum stacks reduced to 5 (was 10).

Snowstorm increases Cone of Cold’s damage by 18/36% per stack (was 12/24%). Maximum stacks reduced to 15 (was 30).

Frozen Touch now grants Fingers of Frost 25% more often (was 20%) and now grants Brain Freeze 15% more often (was 20%).

Freezing Winds now grants Fingers of Frost every 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Lonely Winter now increases the damage of Frostbolt, Ice Lance, and Flurry by 15% (was 25%).

Ice Lance damage increased by 9%.

Flurry damage increased by 5%.

Brain Freeze increases the damage of your next Flurry by 50% (was 65%).

Ebonbolt has been removed from the talent tree.

Developers' note: After some consideration we have decided to remove Ebonbolt from the talent tree. In Fractures in Time, Frost has seen a few talent updates to make existing abilities more viable in single target which in turn increased the complexity of Frost. While some added complexity in the single target rotation can be a nice option, it felt like Ebonbolt was tipping things a little too much in the wrong direction.

Comet Storm has swapped positions with Glacial Assault and now available after Perpetual Winter on row 6.

Glacial Assault has swapped positions with Comet Storm and now available after Deep Shatter and Comet Storm on row 8.

Chain Reaction has moved to row 8 directly after Icy Veins in Ray of Frost's old position.

Thermal Void is now located directly after Slick Ice on row 9.

Ray of Frost is now available after Chain Reaction and Slick Ice on row 9.

Monk

New Talent: Yu'lon's Grace – Find resilience in the flow of chi in battle, gaining a magic absorb shield for 2% of your max health every 2 seconds in combat, stacking up to 10%. Yu'lon's Grace is located as a choice node with Diffuse Magic.

New Talent: Dance of the Wind – Your Dodge chance is increased by 10%. Dance of the Wind is located as a choice node with Dampen Harm.

Generous Pour's tooltip has been updated to more accurately describe its functionality. No functionality has changed.

Brewmaster

New Talent: Press the Advantage – Your auto-attacks reduce the cooldown on your brews by 0.5 seconds and block your target's chi, dealing additional Nature damage and causing them to take 1% increased damage from your abilities for 20 seconds. Upon reaching 10 stacks, your next cast of Rising Sun Kick or Keg Smash consumes all stacks to strike again at 100% effectiveness. This bonus attack can trigger effects on behalf of Tiger Palm. Replaces Tiger Palm.

Bonus attacks from Press the Advantage trigger Chi Surge when talented and have a chance to summon Niuzao, the Black Ox when Call to Arms is talented.

Chi Surge effectiveness reduced when triggered by Press the Advantage.

Ability damage increased by 7%.

Rising Sun Kick and Blackout Kick damage increased by 20%.

Tiger Palm and Invoke Niuzao, the Black Ox damage increased by 50%.

Blackout Combo tooltip adjusted to reflect current functionality with Breath of Fire

Mistweaver

All spell and ability damage increased by 10%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Ancient Teachings now heals for 135% of damage done (was 150%).

Font of Life now increases Essence Font's initial heal by 25% (was static amount).

Awakened Faeline now heals for 70% of the damage done (was 75%).

Windwalker

All ability damage increased by 2%.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible 2-set bonus now has as caster-only visual.

Paladin

Holy

New Talent: Beacon of the Lightbringer – Mastery: Lightbringer now increases your healing based on the target's proximity to either you or your Beacon of Light, whichever is closer.

New Talent: Light's Conviction – Holy Shock now has 2 charges.

New Talent: Holy Infusion – Crusader Strike generates 1 additional Holy Power and deals 25% more damage.

New Talent: Awestruck – Holy Shock, Holy Light, and Flash of Light critical healing increased by 20%.

New Talent: Glistening Radiance – Spending Holy Power has a 25% chance to trigger Glimmer of Light's healing and damage.

New Talent: Overflowing Light – 50% of Glimmer of Light's overhealing is converted into an absorb shield. The shield amount cannot exceed 15% of your max health.

New Talent: Light's Protection – Your allies with Glimmer of Light take 16% reduced damage, split evenly among them.

New Talent: Righteous Judgment – Judgment has a 50% chance to cast Consecration at the target's location. The limit on Consecration does not apply to this effect.

New Talent: Hand of Divinity – Call upon the Light to empower your spells, causing your next 2 Holy Lights to heal 80% more, cost 50% less mana, and be instant cast.

New Talent: Shining Righteousness – Shield of the Righteous deals damage to its first target struck. Every 5 Shields of the Righteous make your next Word of Glory or Light of Dawn cost no Holy Power.

New Talent: Daybreak – Absorb your active Glimmer of Lights, triggering their effects at 200% value and granting 3000 Mana per Glimmer of Light consumed.

New Talent: Rising Sunlight – After casting Daybreak, your next 3 Holy Shocks cast 2 additional times.

New Talent: Glorious Dawn – Holy Shock has a 10% chance to refund a charge when cast, increasing by 1.5% for each Glimmer of Light you have active. Glimmer of Light's healing and damage is increased by 10%.

New Talent: Blessed Focus – Glimmer of Light's healing and damage is increased by 25%, but it can only affect 1 target at a time.

New Talent: Reclamation – Holy Shock and Crusader Strike refund up to 15% of their Mana cost and deal up to 50% more healing or damage, based on the target's missing health.

New Talent: Merciful Auras – Your auras restore health to 3 injured allies within 20 yards every 2 seconds. While Aura Mastery is active, heals all allies within 40 yards and healing is increased by 50%. Shares a choice node with Blessing of Seasons.

Illumination has been redesigned – Glimmer of Light can affect 5 additional targets.

Awakening has been redesigned – While in combat, your Holy Power spenders generate 1 stack of Awakening. At 12 stacks of Awakening, your next Judgment deals 30% increased damage, will critically strike, and activates Avenging Wrath for 12 seconds.

Divine Glimpse has been redesigned – Holy Shock and Judgment have a 8% increased critical strike chance. Divine Glimpse is now a 1 point node.

Veneration has been redesigned – Hammer of Wrath heals up to 5 injured allies for 200% of the damage done, split evenly among them. Flash of Light, Holy Light, and Judgment critical strikes reset the cooldown of Hammer of Wrath and make it usable on any target, regardless of their health.

Greater Judgment has been redesigned – Judgment deems the targets unworthy, preventing damage dealt by the target.

Greater Judgment has been redesigned – Judgment deems the targets unworthy, preventing damage dealt by the target.

Seal of the Crusader has been redesigned for Holy Paladins – Your auto attacks heal a nearby ally.

Blessing of Freedom is now granted by default.

Echoing Blessings is now located on the class tree.

Holy Light is now learned baseline at level 11.

Divine Protection is now learned baseline at level 26.

Glimmer of Light healing increased by 360% and damage increased by 700%.

Glimmer of Light's healing and damage is now reduced per active Glimmer of Light. Now capped at 3 targets.

Glimmer of Light now triggers its healing or damage on its current target at full value if dispelled.

Glimmer of Light's aura no longer appears on the personal resource display.

All healing reduced by 3%.

All spell and ability damage increased by 10%.

Flash of Light healing increased by 50%.

Flash of Light now costs 18% base mana (was 22%).

Holy Light healing increased by 40%.

Holy Light now costs 2.4% base mana (was 16%).

Holy Shock now costs 2.4% of base mana (was 16%).

Holy Shock healing increased by 10% and cooldown increased to 8.5 seconds (was 7.5 seconds).

Holy Shock no longer has an increased chance to critically strike.

Word of Glory healing increased by 9%.

Imbued Infusions now reduces the cooldown of Holy Shock by 2 seconds.

Tyr’s Deliverance healing increased by 25% and now has a 40 yard range (was 20 yards).

Tyr's Deliverance now also increases the healing of Holy Shock by 25%.

Tyr's Deliverance's base duration has been increased to 20 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Boundless Salvation causes Flash of Light to extend the duration of Tyr’s Deliverance by 4 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

Boundless Salvation causes Holy Light to extend the duration of Tyr’s Deliverance by 8 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Boundless Salvation now also causes Holy Shock to extend the duration of Tyr's Deliverance by 2 seconds.

Boundless Salvation can now extend Tyr's Deliverance by up to 40 seconds (was 50 seconds).

Developers' note: Tyr's Deliverance's base duration did not feel competitive with other singular talent points within the final section of the tree. We are increasing its duration and reducing the effectiveness of Boundless Salvation accordingly with the goal of each talent point spent standing on its own merits while leaving a similar overall power level.

Boundless Salvation's tooltip has been updated to be more succinct.

Crusader’s Might is now a 1 point talent and grants 1.5 seconds of cooldown reduction to Holy Shock.

Judgment now generates 1 Holy Power and costs 2.4% base mana (was 3%).

Power of the Silver Hand may now additionally trigger from Judgment.

Fading Light now forms an absorb shield based off of 10% of damage or healing dealt (was 20%).

Fixed an issue that caused Fading Light to not function as expected with Tower of Radiance.

Barrier of Faith costs 2.4% base mana (was 16%) and initial absorb increased by 66%.

Vanguard's Momentum has replaced Zealot's Paragon.

Developers' note: Zealot’s Paragon extensions of Avenging Wrath have contributed to higher cooldown-uptime than we would like when combined with other talents. We are replacing it with Vanguard’s Momentum as we feel it combines with other talents in compelling ways and leans into Holy Paladin as a particularly effective healer in execute scenarios.

Hammer of Wrath now costs 1% of base mana.

Hammer of Wrath cooldown increased by 150% and damage increased by 80%.

Developers' note: The rate of Hammer of Wrath expenditure has still felt faster than we would like, so we are slightly increasing its cooldown with the goal of making each use feel more impactful and deliberate without crowding the rotation. We expect the new Vanguard’s Momentum option to be a powerful option for players who would like to opt-in to this spell being more of a main stay rotationally.

Light of Dawn healing reduced by 18%.

Light of Dawn now additionally costs 6% base mana.

Developer’s note: Adding a mana cost to Holy Power spenders accomplishes a few important things including leveling out the rate of mana expenditure, reducing risk factors involved with mana-free healing, and allowing us to lean more into mana regeneration as a powerful tool in a Holy Paladin’s kit. We are also purposefully not attaching a mana cost to Shield of the Righteous as we would like Holy Paladin to be more mana-neutral when actively playing offensively.

Crusader Strike cooldown increased by 30%.

Crusader Strike now costs 1.6% base mana (was 10%).

Shield of the Righteous damage increased by 30% and now reduces the cooldown of Crusader Strike by 1.5 seconds.

Shield of the Righteous now obeys the global cooldown and no longer increases Armor.

Faith's Armor now triggers from Word of Glory (was Shield of the Righteous).

Word of Glory now additionally costs 6% base mana.

Divine Favor cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds).

Divine Favor now additionally reduces the mana cost of Holy Light or Flash of Light by 50%.

Tirion's Devotion now reduces the cooldown of Lay on Hands by 1.5 seconds per Holy Power spent (was 1 second).

Tirion's Devotion now also causes Lay on Hands to restore 5% of your mana.

Tirion's Devotion's icon has changed.

Fixed an issue that caused Tirion's Devotion to not grant cooldown reduction from Divine Purpose procs.

Infusion of Light no longer highlights the spells it effects on the action bar.

Infusion of Light now causes Flash of Light to cost 70% less mana (was 30%) and causes Holy Light to generate 2 Holy Power (was 1).

Avenging Wrath now increases healing and damage by 15% (was 20%).

Avenging Wrath: Might now increases critical strike chance by 15% (was 20%).

Avenging Crusader now transfers 360% of damage dealt (was 500%).

Avenging Crusader now additionally costs 18% base mana.

Avenging Crusader cooldown increased to 60 seconds (was 45 seconds) and costs 3 Holy Power (was 5).

Developers' note: We’re reducing Avenging Wrath’s/Avenging Crusader’s overall uptime and effectiveness to shift more of this power into the base kit and make talents such as Avenging Wrath: Might and Avenging Crusader feel more optional.

Breaking Dawn is now a 2 point node and has moved to Second Sunrise’s previous location.

Developers' note: Breaking Dawn’s previous location could feel limiting considering the competitive options in the final section of the specialization tree. We feel there is more optionality involved with this node in its new location, hopefully allowing for clever use of point expenditure to optimize for each specific encounter a Holy Paladin may find their group in.

Touch of Light healing increased by 700%.

Light of the Martyr now costs 1.6% base mana (was 9%) and healing increased by 10%.

Light of the Martyr now damages the Paladin for 60% of the healing done (was 50%).

Developers' note: We would like to leave the Light of the Martyr sub-spec as an option for players who enjoy it, but not heavily encourage it to be a dominant spell rotationally. For now, we are making minor tuning updates to account for our specialization-wide mana updates and we are removing the negative PvP multiplier and increasing the risk factor slightly to see if it can find a niche within that section of the game.

Saved by the Light absorb effect increased by 50%.

Beacon of Faith now costs 0.5% of base mana (was 0.6%).

Relentless Inquisition is now a 1 point talent and can stack up to 5 times.

Commanding Light now increases the transfer of Beacon of Light by 10% (was 20%). Now a 1 point talent.

Beacon of Light transfers 25% of all healing done (was 30%).

Intercession now costs 2% of base mana.

Holy Prism now radiates healing or damage to targets within 30 yards (was 15 yards).

Beacon of Virtue can target 4 additional allies (was 3) and now costs 4% base mana (was 2%).

Developers' note: We are increasing the target count of Beacon of Virtue and increasing its mana cost with the goal of this spell being a way to trade mana efficiency for throughput.

Tower of Radiance icon has changed.

Fixed an issue that caused Relentless Inquisitor to not stack its effect from Avenging Crusader.

The starter build has been updated.

Glimmer of Light has moved to row 2 (was row 10).

Unending Light has moved to row 4.

Power of the Silver Hand has moved to row 6 (was row 8).

Tower of Radiance has moved to row 7 (was row 6).

Sanctified Wrath has moved to a choice node with Awakening.

Zealot's Paragon, Second Sunrise, Rule of Law, Divine Protection, Holy Light, Divine Insight, and Bestow Faith removed.

Radiant Onslaught has been removed.

Developers' note: We feel confident that removing Radiant Onslaught is an overall positive as the rotation with two charges of Crusader Strike does not meet our goals of slowing down offensive generators to give space for more healing spells.

Protection

All ability damage increased by 4%.

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Flash of Light now costs 10% of base mana (was 24%).

Cleanse Toxins now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Word of Glory now costs 10% of base mana.

Shining Light tooltip adjusted to clarify that it only removes the Holy Power cost from Word of Glory, not mana cost.

Retribution

All ability damage increased by 2%.

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Flash of Light now costs 10% of base mana (was 24%).

Cleanse Toxins now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Intercession now costs 2% of base mana (was 0%).

Word of Glory now costs 10% of base mana.

Hammer of Wrath now generates Holy Power when cast on Immune targets.

Fixed tooltip errors in Jurisdiction.

Fixed a tooltip issue with Crusade when applied by Instrument of Retribution.

Priest

New Talent: Benevolence – Increases the healing of your spells by 3%. Shares a choice node with Power Word: Life on the talent tree.

New Talent: Essence Devourer – Attacks from your Shadowfiend and Mindbender siphon life from enemies, healing a nearby injured ally. Shares a choice node with Void Shift on the talent tree.

There is now a connection between Light's Inspiration and Benevolence/Power Word: Life.

Discipline

New Talent: Luminous Barrier – Create a shield on all allies within 40 yards, absorbing damage on each of them for 10 seconds. Absorption increased by 100% when not in a raid. Luminous Barrier returns as a choice node against Power Word: Barrier.

All spell and ability damage increased by 10%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Atonement now transfers 36% of all damage (was 40%).

Holy

New Talent: Epiphany – Your Holy Words have a 13%/25% chance to reset the cooldown of Prayer of Mending. Epiphany has moved to Burning Vehemence’s previous position in the talent tree.

All spell and ability damage increased by 10%.

Holy Word: Sanctify and Prayer of Healing have swapped positions in the talent tree.

Searing Light has been removed.

Burning Vehemence has moved to Searing Light’s position in the talent tree and is now a 1-point talent.

Fixed an issue causing Holy Word: Salvation to appear in the wrong Spell Book.

Shadow

The duration of Vampiric Embrace is now 12 seconds (was 15 seconds). Read the developer note at the top of the Classes section for details.

Mana pool at level 70 increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Flash Heal now costs 10% of base mana (was 25%).

Power Word: Shield now costs 10% of base mana (was 25%).

Dispel Magic now costs 14% of base mana (was 10%).

Mass Dispel now costs 20% of base mana (was 55%).

Renew now costs 4% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Prayer of Mending now costs 4% of base mana (was 10%).

Divine Star now costs 2% of base mana (was 2.5%)

Halo now costs 4% of base mana (was 5%).

Fixed an issue causing Halo to sometimes appear twice in the Spell Book.

Rogue

Outlaw

All ability damage increased by 9%

Grand Melee, one of the buffs granted by Roll the Bones, has been redesigned – Blade Flurry deals 10% additional damage to nearby enemies, including your primary target.

Ghostly Strike's effect has been changed to correctly match its tooltip description (only increasing damage of Rogue abilities).

Subtlety

All ability damage increased by 4%.

Shaman

Brimming with Life now increases your maximum health by 8% at all times (was while Reincarnation is off cooldown).

Developers' note: This talent change should allow Shaman to use their Reincarnation ability without worrying about their health being lower for subsequent pulls or the rest of a dungeon where the lower maximum health might be a liability.

Ancestral Guidance now caps the amount of potential healing per tick at 20% of your maximum health, to up to 3 targets.

Developers' note: Ancestral Guidance is a powerful hybrid tool, but it was providing too much healing to your party when combined with big bursts of area damage. Ancestral Guidance has been adjusted to now have a cap on how much can be healed per second. This should keep AoE damage or healing scenarios stronger than single target with regards to healing throughput, but should lessen the power of individual abilities doing tremendous amounts of healing in a single moment.

Ancestral Guidance can no longer cause healing from non-class abilities (such as trinkets, weapon enchants, potion, etc.).

Resolved an issue causing Nature's Guardian to sometimes trigger before its intended health threshold.

Elemental

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Healing Surge now costs 10% of base mana (was 24%).

Chain Heal now costs 15% of base mana (was 30%).

Healing Stream Totem now costs 5% of base mana (was 9%).

Earth Shield now costs 5% of base mana (was 10%).

Purge now costs 14% of base mana (was 10%).

Greater Purge now costs 21% of base mana (was 20%).

Cleanse Spirit now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Lava Bursts are no longer fired at enemies affected by breakable crowd control when triggered by Deeply Rooted Elements or Primordial Wave. If the Shaman's primary target is in breakable crowd control when casting a Lava Burst that triggers either Primordial Wave or Deeply Rooted Elements, the additional Lava Burst will still fire.

Earthquake's tooltip now states that multiple Earthquakes can overlap.

Developers' note: This is not a change in functionality, only a clarification on the spell's tooltip.

Enhancement

Developers' note: We want to encourage players to replace their Dragonflight Season 1 set with the new Season 2 set and are lowering the Haste value from the Season 1 set. The new Season 2 set has introduced some interactions with Chain Lightning where the spell might be used even on single target encounters, so we are reducing the season 2 set bonus interaction to keep Chain Lightning as a spell to only use when fighting multiple enemies. We are increasing the damage to your core melee attacks, which will boost your damage up to compensate for the tier set value adjustments and make your damage profile less reliant on the Dragonflight set bonuses. The combination of all of these changes should increase your single target damage slightly while keeping AoE damage roughly the same.

Stormstrike and Windstrike (Ascendance Stormstrike) damage increased by 20%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Lava Lash damage increased by 20%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Ice Strike damage increased by 20%.

Vault of the Incarnates 4-Set bonus has been adjusted – Now grants 0.5% Haste per maelstrom weapon stack consumed (was 1%).

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible 4-Set bonus has been adjusted – Next 2 Chain Lightning casts now deal 20% increased damage (was 100%).

Maelstrom Weapon trigger rate increased to 20% (was 16%).

Maximum mana increased to 250,000 (was 50,000).

Mana regeneration is now 1% per second (was 6%).

Healing Surge now costs 10% of base mana (was 24%).

Chain Heal now costs 15% of base mana (was 30%).

Healing Stream Totem now costs 5% of base mana (was 9%).

Earth Shield now costs 5% of base mana (was 10%).

Purge now costs 14% of base mana (was 10%).

Greater Purge now costs 21% of base mana (was 20%).

Cleanse Spirit now costs 10% of base mana (was 6.5%).

Lightning Bolts are no longer fired at enemies affected by breakable crowd control when triggered by Primordial Wave. If the Shaman's primary target is in breakable crowd control when casting a Lightning Bolt that triggers Primordial Wave, the additional Lightning Bolt will still fire.

Area of effect damage from a Deeply Rooted Elements proc will no longer damage nearby enemies in breakable crowd control.

Restoration

All spell and ability damage increased by 10%.

All healing increased by 3%.

Developer's note: Ancestral Guidance's functionality is being adjusted in Fractures in Time and we are expecting this to be a slight overall healing loss. We are compensating this by increasing all healing for Restoration Shaman.

Greater Purge now costs 3% of base mana (was 4%).

Warlock

Warlock glyphs are now on-use Grimoires to unlock pet customizations.

Glyph of the Observer is being deprecated and will no longer be an available customization option for felhunters.

Developers' note: With the arrival of the new warlock pet customization system coming in Fractures in Time, we will deprecate the Glyph of the Observer customization. Our reason for this is to ensure that each demon retains a similar silhouette across all available customizations, so that each demon and the functionality or power they provide to the warlock is easily understood by other players as well as the warlock.

Nightmare has been redesigned – Now increases the amount of damage required to break your fear effects by 60%.

Grimoire of Sacrifice no longer has a duration and should no longer be removed when logging out, entering instances, or in between rounds of Solo Shuffle.

Affliction

Developers' note: The number of casts required for Affliction to be properly setup is high and something that can feel especially punishing in multi-target situations and PVP. We are replacing Malefic Affliction and implementing changes to Dread Touch and Doom Blossom to make Affliction’s rotation more accessible and less punishing.

Malefic Affliction has been removed.

New Talent: Xavius’ Gambit – Unstable Affliction deals 15/30% increased damage. Xavius’ Gambit is located in Malefic Affliction’s previous location.

Dread Touch has been redesigned – Malefic Rapture causes targets suffering from your Unstable Affliction to take 30% additional damage from your damage over time effects for 8 seconds.

Doom Blossom has been redesigned – When Seed of Corruption damages targets suffering from your Unstable Affliction, they explode for Shadow damage.

Unstable Affliction damage increased by 10%.

Seed of Corruption’s cast time has been reduced to 2 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

Xavius’ Gambit no longer increases the damage of Unstable Affliction’s backlash damage.

Demonology

Developers' note: We’re working to reduce the peaks and valleys of Demonology’s throughput by depowering Call Dreadstalkers. This will allow us to compensate by increasing the throughput of Demonology’s other rotational spells. Lastly, the Demonic Core economy has been too generous in Dragonflight. We want to return Demonology to a place where Shadow Bolt is frequently cast, Demonbolt damage feels impactful, and the number of instant casts available is a bit more limited.

Ripped Through the Portal, Fel Covenant, Demonic Meteor, and Fel Might have been removed.

New Talent: Heavy Handed – Increases your primary Felguard’s critical strike chance by 10%. Heavy Handed is located in Fel Might’s previous location.

New Talent: Cavitation – Your primary Felguard’s damaging critical strikes deal 10/20% increased damage. Cavitation is located in Umbral Blaze’s previous location.

Fel and Steel has been redesigned – Your primary Felguard’s Legion Strike damage is increased by 10%. Your primary Felguard’s Felstorm damage is increased by 5%.

New Talent: Imp-erator – Increases the critical strike chance of your Wild Imp’s Fel Firebolt by 5/10%. Imp-erator is located in Demonic Calling’s previous location.

New Talent: Malefic Impact – Hand of Gul’dan deals 8/15% increased damage and the critical strike chance of Hand of Gul’dan is increased by 8/15%. Malefic Impact is located in Inner Demons’ previous location.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-set bonus has been adjusted – Demonbolt damage increased 20% (was 15%). Consuming a Demonic Core reduces the cooldown of Grimoire: Felguard by 1 second.

Hand of Gul’dan damage increased by 25%.

Implosion damage increased by 15%.

Dreadstalker damage increased by 15%.

Demonbolt damage increased by 20%.

Bilescourge Bombers’ Soul Shard cost has been reduced to 0 (was 2).

Umbral Blaze now has a 15/30% chance of occurring (was 8/15%) and now retains remaining damage when reapplied.

Umbral Blaze has been moved to Fel Covenant’s previous location.

Dread Calling has been moved to Ripped Through the Portal’s previous location. Dread Calling is now 2 ranks (was 1 rank).

Demonic Calling has been moved to Demonic Meteor’s previous location. Demonic Calling is now 1 rank (was 2 ranks).

Inner Demons has been moved to Dread Calling’s previous location. Inner Demons is now 1 rank (was 2 ranks).

Destruction

Crashing Chaos has been redesigned – Summon Infernal increases the damage of your next 8 casts of Chaos Bolts by 50% (10% in PvP combat) or your next 8 casts of Rain of Fire by 70% (15% in PvP combat).

Dimensional Rift damage increased by 15%.

Warrior

Protection

All ability damage increased by 6%.

12) Dungeons and Raids

Players that have defeated Garrosh Hellscream in Siege of Orgrimmar may now skip directly to The Inner Sanctum on all characters on the account by reading the scroll hanging on the wall near Loremaster Cho at the entrance.

Developers' note: Siege of Orgrimmar is a long, linear raid with a rare mount and plate shoulders held covetously by Garrosh Hellscream, its final boss encounter. We hope that the shortcut implemented here will allow players who've experienced this part of the story before to skip directly to the final showdown for a chance at earning those unique collectibles.

Adjusted boss health in Classic dungeons during Chromie Time.

Developers' note: Health values for some Classic dungeon bosses were scaling incorrectly in Chromie Time. This change brings Chromie Time and the present timeline into better alignment.

13) Items and Rewards

Cross-Realm Trading

Players will now be able to trade items and gold directly to characters on other realms in their region. Previously this was limited to things like conjured items or eligible raid/dungeon loot, but all those cross-realm restrictions will now be lifted. Play with your friends and trade whatever you want to whoever you want!

Player Versus Player

Field Medic's Hazard Payout now contains a new item: Medal of Conquest. Medal of Conquest is a bind-on-account item that awards 30 Conquest on use.

Field Medic's Hazard Payout now has a higher drop rate of Medals of Honor.

Developers' note: We're adding additional healer incentives to players queueing for Solo Shuffle as we've seen a lot of great feedback from the community that queue times for non-healer roles are too long. Updating the Field Medic Hazard Payout rewards is the first step we're taking to make Solo Shuffle more appealing for healer specializations and we're going to be keeping an eye on how it plays out for future content updates, in addition to potentially exploring additional gameplay and rewards changes for healers specializations in Solo Shuffle.

Reduced the amount of tier pieces that drop in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid.

Developers' note: With the Revival Catalyst becoming available to easily convert items into tier pieces, we're reducing their drop rate in the raid relative to non-tier loot that may be more desirable for players who have already completed their tier set.

The Revival Catalyst can once again be used to transform eligible items into Vault of the Incarnates class set armor. This does not require Renascent Shadowflame charges.

All Onyx Annulet Primordial Stones that deal damage now deal 40% less damage.

Developers' note: We are lowering the effectiveness of all Primordial Stones that deal damage by 40% to increase ring gearing options for players. We are compensating specific specializations for this damage loss. See each Classes section above for details.

Gear created at item level 441 or 444 can now be upgraded using the new Myth upgrade track instead of being above the upgrade system entirely.

This change is retroactive for all gear obtained in Season 2. Any Season 2 gear that was created at item level 441, 444, or 447 will now display its upgrade level along the Myth track and can be upgraded at any item upgrade vendor.

Upgrading gear along the Myth track requires Flightstones and an Aspect's Shadowflame Crest for each upgrade. The usual discount rules apply here (if the character has a higher level piece of gear in the same slot, no crest is needed; if any character on the account has a higher level piece of gear in the same slot the Flightstone cost will be halved).

Seal of Diurna's Chosen effect damage reduced by 25%.

Self-damage from Vessel of Searing Shadow and Neltharion's Call to Suffering no longer breaks stealth and is less likely to interrupt other actions.

Updated some legacy raids to drop bind-on-equip items more often when running them solo.

Developers' note: We found that some legacy raids had a very low BoE drop rate, so this change is to make farming those transmog items easier.

Inert Phoenix Ash is now found on both varieties of fire elementals in the area it drops in (was only one type), and at a significantly increased drop rate.

Garrison Hearthstone and Dalaran Hearthstone are now toys.

"Disturbance Detected" Timewalking raid quests now reset and are available to complete again when the Timewalking raid returns (was one time completion). These quests now award a chest containing Hero upgrade level items and a chance at bonus flavor rewards for max level characters.

Timewalking gear earned at maximum level will now be on the Adventurer upgrade track and can be upgraded with Flightstones and Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crests at any item upgrade vendor. This will not be retroactively added to Timewalking gear earned before the release of Fractures in Time.

Improved rewards in Exile's Reach.

Slightly increased the frequency of all mounts that appear in the Black Market Auction House and added Battle for Azeroth dungeon and raid mounts to the list of possible auctions.

Fixed an issue that prevented staves that were transmogged into the Mage legendary, Aluneth, from occasionally transforming into a sheep when casting Polymorph. It's baaaack!

Professions

There is now an Apprentice Crafter and Gatherer near the Crafting Orders vendors of Valdrakken. Adventurer's who have fully specialized into their professions can trade in excess profession knowledge for Artisan's Mettle.

Precognition embellishment no longer grants a Haste bonus.

Frozen Runes can now be found along the walls of Naxxramas for players interested in crafting legacy Frost Resist patterns.

Players who have completed the quest "The Gordok Ogre Suit" can now acquire the recipe for the Gordok Ogre Suit if their Classic Tailoring or Leatherworking skill is at least 275 by speaking with Knot Thimblejack inside of Dire Maul.

Blacksmithing

The legacy plans for Truesilver Champion, The Shatterer, and Masterwork Stormhammer can now be purchased from Ironus Coldsteel in Eon's Fringe after completing his questline.

Cooking

Roland, your befriended Recipe Rat, will now train a player's other characters the recipes for Deviously Deviled Eggs and Charitable Cheddar without needing to locate him again in Zskera Vaults or Zaralek Cavern.

Inscription

New Glyph: Glyph of the Shath'Yar – Shadow Priests can once again speak Shath'Yar while in Voidform. The Inscription recipe has a chance to drop from N'Zoth the Corruptor in Nya'lotha, the Waking City raid.

Leatherworking

The legacy patterns for Deviate Scale Cloak, Deviate Scale Gloves, and Deviate Scale Belt can now sometimes be found within Stuffed Deviate Scale Pouches which drop from Druids of the Fang inside Wailing Caverns.

The legacy patterns for Girdle of Insight, Mongoose Boots, Swift Flight Bracers, Chromatic Cloak, Hide of the Wild, and Shifting Cloak can now sometimes be found within Knot Thimblejack's Cache for players who acquire the Gordok Shackle Key within Dire Maul

14) Player Versus Player

Developers' note: We are updating player totems and pets that are immune to buffs and debuffs to now only be immune to buffs. This is primarily a PvP change to allow damage over time effects to apply to totems so that all specializations have reasonable means to damage them.

Death Knight

Abomination Limb damage is now reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Empower Rune Weapon’s Haste bonus is now 33% effective in PvP combat.

Spellwarden no longer reduces the duration of Anti-Magic Shell.

Frost

Developers’ note: We’re making updates to Frost Death Knights in PvP with the goals of a rewarding the spec for uptime by increasing its overall sustained damage and lowering its reliance on cooldowns.

Pillar of Frost's base Strength increase is now 40% effective in PvP combat (was 60%)

Pillar of Frost's stacking Strength increase is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Frostwhelp's Aid Mastery increase is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Bonegrinder's Frost damage increase is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Shattering Blade's Frost Strike damage increase is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Gathering Storm's Remorseless Winter damage increase is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Everfrost's Remorseless Winter damage increase is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Enduring Strength's Strength increase is now 80% effective in PvP combat.

Frost Strike damage is now increased by 45% in PvP combat (was 30%).

Obliterate damage is now increased by 20% in PvP combat (was 8%).

Obliterate damage is now increased by an additional 60% when Killing Machine is not active in PvP combat.

Remorseless Winter damage is now increased by 80% in PvP combat.

Howling Blast damage is now increased by 30% in PvP combat.

Frostscythe damage is now increased by 50% in PvP combat.

Glacial Advance damage is now increased by 50% in PvP combat.

Unholy

Developers’ note: We’re making updates to Unholy Death Knights in PvP with the goals of a damage profile that comes from active gameplay and the spec being less reliant on cooldowns. We’re also making some quality-of-life improvements by removing the PvP reduction on Virulent Plague, increasing pet survivability, and addressing Raise Abomination being a mandatory PvP talent.

Raise Abomination has been removed.

Army of the Dead is now usable in arena and rated battleground matches.

Army of the Dead now summons 4 ghouls instead of 8 in PvP combat.

Apocalypse now summons up to 2 Army of the Dead ghouls instead of 4 in PvP combat.

Army of the Dead ghoul damage is now increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Ruptured Viscera's Festering Wound application chance and explosion damage is increased by 100% in PvP combat.

Dark Transformation's damage increase to the Death Knight's primary pet is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Virulent Plague's duration is no longer reduced by 45% in PvP combat.

Virulent Plague damage increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Festering Wound damage is now increased by 250% in PvP combat.

Death Coil damage is now increased by 90% in PvP combat (was 18%).

Scourge Strike damage is now increased by 30% in PvP combat.

Clawing Shadows damage increased by 30% in PvP combat.

Reaping is now 67% effective in PvP combat.

Reanimation now deals 10% of the enemy's maximum health in Shadow damage (was 15%).

Druid

Restoration

Disentanglement now reduces the mana cost of Efflorescence by 25%.

Evoker

New PvP Talent: Dreamwalker’s Embrace – Verdant Embrace tethers you to an ally, increasing movement speed by 40% and causing enemies who pass through the tether to be damaged and slowed by 50% for 3 seconds. The tether lasts up to 10 seconds or until you move more than 30 yards away from your ally.

Dreamwalker’s Embrace heals you and your ally for 100% of damage dealt to enemies struck by the tether.

Time Stop cooldown reduced to 1 minute (was 1.5 minutes) and duration increased to 5 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Preservation

Life-Giver's Flame healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Mage

New PvP Talent: Improved Mass Invisibility – The cooldown of Mass Invisibility is reduced to 1 minute and it can affect allies in combat.

Diverted Energy healing reduced by 75% in PvP combat (was 50%).

Flow of Time reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Developers' note: This is intended to nullify the changes in the recent updates to Diverted Energy and Flow of Time in PvP combat.

Arcane

Arcane Surge now increases Spell Power by 25% in PvP combat (was 35%).

Arcane Blasts now deal 85% damage when cast with Presence of Mind in PvP combat.

Fire

Unleashed Inferno's damage increase is now 33% effective in PvP combat.

Sun King's Blessing damage increase is now 40% effective in PvP combat.

Flame Accelerant's damage increase is now 60% effective in PvP combat.

Wildfire's critical strike damage effect is now 75% effective in PvP combat.

Wildfire's critical strike damage effect during Combustion is now 67% effective in PvP combat.

Firefall no longer grants double benefit from hitting players.

Pyrokinesis has been removed.

Frost

Glacial Assault damage increase reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Cryopathy damage per stack reduced by 40% in PvP combat.

Ice Lance damage is increased by 15% in PvP combat (was 34%).

Winter’s Blessing Haste reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Frigid Empowerment reduced by 33% in PvP combat.

Splitting Ice’s damage to secondary targets for Glacial Spike is reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Monk

Strength of Spirit is now 70% effective in PvP combat (was 50%).

Dampen Harm minimum damage absorbed increased to 30% in PvP combat (was 20%).

Fortifying Brew now reduces damage taken by 30% in PvP combat (was 20%).

Mistweaver

Ancient Teachings now heals for 245% more in PvP combat (was 220%).

Windwalker

Touch of Karma now absorbs 80% of the Monk's max health (was 50%) and reflects 70% of damage done (was 105%) in PvP combat.

Paladin

Holy

New PvP Talent: Divine Plea – After casting Daybreak, you regenerate mana over 15 seconds, but your healing and damage is decreased by 30%. Daybreak no longer restores mana from each Glimmer consumed.

Developers' note: We would like Divine Plea to be a high risk/high reward option for players as we are expecting Daybreak to regenerate less Mana through its Glimmer consumption in PvP.

New PvP Talent: Denounce – Casts down the enemy with a bolt of Holy Light, causing Holy damage and preventing the target from causing critical effects for the next 8 seconds. Replaces Shield of the Righteous.

Developers' note: We would like Holy Paladins to have the option of a ranged offensive Holy Power spender in PvP as Shield of the Righteous is more integral to the specialization now but can be difficult to get value out of in PvP scenarios.

Cleanse the Weak has been redesigned – When you Cleanse an ally, 1 ally within 40 yards is dispelled of the same effects, but the cooldown of Cleanse is increased by 4 seconds. Healing allies with your Flash of Light or Holy Light will cleanse all Diseases and Poisons from the target.

All healing spells no longer increased by an additional 9% in PvP combat.

Mana regeneration now reduced by 25% in PvP combat (was 35%).

Flash of Light healing increased by 30% in PvP combat (was 80%).

Holy Light healing increased by 47% in PvP combat (was 100%).

Holy Shock healing increased by 15% in PvP combat (was 30%).

Word of Glory healing is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 15% increased).

Light's Protection is 50% effective in PvP combat.

Light of the Martyr healing is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was 25% reduction).

Searing Glare's cooldown reduced to 45 seconds and radius increased to 25 yards.

Glimmer of Light damage reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 25%).

Developers' note: Rising Sunlight burst combos have felt more impactful than we would like for a healer specialization. We are adjusting Glimmer of Light’s damage down in PvP, but still feel confident Holy Paladin’s overall offensive options remain competitive in Fractures in Time after this adjustment.

Glimmer of Light's damage will no longer trigger on players who are in breakable crowd control.

Aura of Reckoning (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Priest

The stored damage from Catharsis is now reset when an arena match or Solo Shuffle round ends.

The absorb shield from Purification is now dispellable.

The increased healing taken buff from Divine Hymn is no longer dispellable.

Power Word: Life can no longer heal battleground vehicles.

Discipline

Atonement is now 89% more effective in PvP combat (was 70%).

Purification and Purified Resolve have been merged into one talent, granting Purify 2 charges and granting your target a shield when Purify removes harmful effects from them.

Holy

New PvP Talent: Seraphic Crescendo – Reduces the cooldown of Divine Hymn by 60 seconds and causes it to channel 50% faster. Additionally, the healing bonus from Divine Hymn now lasts an additional 10 seconds.

Purification and Purified Resolve have been merged into one talent, granting Purify 2 charges and granting your target a shield when Purify removes harmful effects from them.

Divine Hymn healing is now increased by 75% in PvP combat.

Strength of Soul has been removed.

Shadow

Mind Trauma now grants 4% Haste per stack (was 3%) and can now stack up to 6 times (was 8).

Mind Trauma now also works with Mind Spike and Void Torrent. It grants 1 stack of its effect when casting Mind Spike and 3 stacks of its effect when fully channeling a Void Torrent.

Strength of Soul has been removed.

Rogue

Fixed an issue with the Mastery value displayed in Flagellation’s aura tooltip in PvP.

Warlock

Affliction

New Talent: Oblivion – Unleash wicked magic upon your target's soul, dealing Shadow damage over 3 seconds. Deals 10% increased damage, up to 30%, per damage over time effect you have active on the target.

Unstable Affliction now deals 25% increased damage in PvP combat.

Rampant Afflictions now decreases the damage of Unstable Affliction by 25% in addition to its current effect.

Rot and Decay can now trigger from Shadow Bolt, Drain Soul, and Oblivion.

Rot and Decay now also extends the duration of Siphon Life.

Deathbolt (PvP Talent) has been removed.

15) Quests

Chromie Time

Chromie will now teach you what Chromie Time is, suggest timelines to choose, and share the opening cinematics.

The maximum level in Chromie Time is now 61 (was level 60).

Chromie Time expansion restrictions have been removed.

“The Dragon Isles Await!” now provides an item that lets you teleport to your capital city to begin your journey to the Dragon Isles immediately.

Dragonflight, Shadowlands, and Battle for Azeroth dungeon quests are now also available inside their respective dungeons.

Both Exile’s Reach and Battle for Azeroth now have campaigns to make it easier to track progress and pick up where you left off.

The quest line into Mechagon now starts at level 30 (was level 50).

Alliance players can now enter Nazjatar after completing “A Nation Divided” (was “Unlocking the World”).

Available starter zone quest lines and Battle for Azeroth side quests now display on the zone map.

Introduction to the capital cities after leaving Exile’s Reach has been improved.

16) User Interface and Accessibility

TRACKING APPEARANCES

You can now track uncollected transmog appearances by Shift clicking it in the Collections pane.

This adds it to your Objective Tracker. Click the icon to supertrack it, just like you would for a quest.

Currently, you can only track appearances sourced from vendors, dungeons, and raids. Hold down Shift to see which appearances can be tracked.

For appearances that have multiple items, press Tab to cycle through them and Shift click to track the currently selected one.

Click on a tracked item in the Objective Tracker to open its location on the map.

For appearances that come from dungeons and raids, click on a boss name in the Objective Tracker to open the Dungeon or Raid Journal.

Action bar icons have updated animations for spell procs, interrupted casts, and cooldowns.

Action bar icons now show a cast bar while casting or channeling, and a green targeting circle when placing a targeted ability.

Group Loot roll toast plays a new animation when you roll Need for your main specialization.

Arena unit frames have been updated:

Arena frames now use the compact unit frames style.

Edit Mode includes settings for width, height, and border and allows you to preview different arena sizes (2v2, 3v3, 5v5).

Arena frame settings have been added under Options > Interface > Arena Enemy Frames.

PvP trinket status has been added to the right of the enemy’s frame.

An icon indicating the enemy’s specialization is now shown during the pre-match phase. Pre-match frames can’t be used for targeting and don’t show power bars.

Character tooltips now show the player’s specialization.

Arena frames will always show debuffs.

Arena frames will now show loss of control debuffs in a larger icon next to the unit frame.

Arena frames now gray out if players are stealthed or invisible.

Fixed an issue where battleground flag carriers were not showing.

An animated glow has been added to better highlight needed roles for Rated Solo Shuffle.

Text-to-Speech now has options for Item Loot, Currency, and Money Loot chat messages.

While in a scenario, minimap blobs are now yellow instead of blue to increase visibility.

Added a new quest icon to indicate important quests.

Trading Post activities in a series (i.e. "Complete 5/15/30 Mythic+ Dungeons") will now be collapsed in the Traveler's Log.

An icon and tooltip line have been added to indicate if an appearance is not supported for your race (such as for mechagnomes and dracthyr).

Updated the “open hand” interaction cursor with high resolution art.

Updated unit frame art for totems.

Added a "Sell All Junk" button to vendors.

Updated "Repair" and "Repair All" button art on vendors.

Added an option to replace player portraits with class icons under Options > Interface > Display.

Added a way to report players in the Crafting Order pane for inappropriate order notes.

Crafting Orders now have an “Add Friend” option on social menu dropout.

Updated the ring art around role icons.

Updated the art on various popup frames, including ready check.

Updated the rested animation in the Unit Frame.

EDIT MODE

Added duration bars (breath, fatigue) with size settings.

Added multi-seat vehicle UI with size settings.

Added lines that show what edges your element is snapping to.

Slightly increased corner snapping range.

Added Archaeology bar.

Added width and height sliders to the Chat Frame.

These are the complete patch notes for World of Warcraft update 10.1.5. You can find the previous update here. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda, where we'll have all the hotfixes and latest updates for WoW as they come to light.

