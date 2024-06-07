Whom can you romance in Black Desert? All romance options explored

Affinity is a relationship mechanic in Black Desert that lets the players form relationships with some NPCs by performing certain tasks. To confess your feelings to the NPC, you must have 1000 Amity points and 5 energy, after which the NPC can become your partner. Thus, you will get the title of "lover of" but your Amity will be decreased by 10%. A rejection will get you nothing and your Amity will reduce by 5%.

Relationships last a week, during which the player cannot confess their feelings to other NPCs. Other players will confess their feelings too, and the player with the highest Amity will maintain the relationship for an extra week. If you have low Amity, the NPC will enter a new relationship with someone else, and you'll receive a break-up mail from them. The conversations between NPCs take place by having mini-game conversations and giving gifts.

You can gift NPCs anything, but giving the items they like will grant you extra affinity points. Giving these NPCs gifts will result in a better relationship, giving discounts on goods, exclusive items tied to the NPC, knowledge about our character, and even new quests. Each NPC can accept or reject the relationship, depending on how you treat them. Here are all the relationships that can be formed in Black Desert.

All the NPCs you can romance in Black Desert

1) Crio

Crio from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Crio is a Fish Vendor located in Velia who likes king clam wall ornament, dried swiri, haystack, organic feed, and fisher's elixir as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

2) Eileen

Eileen from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Eileen is a General Goods Vendor located in Velia who likes gifts such as essence of nature, serendia traditional alchemy tool, clown's blood, and oil of the abyss grant you more Amity points.

3) Valks

Valks from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Valks is a Trina Knights Master located in Calpheon City who likes magic crystal of infinity - armor, iron ingot, lead ingot, copper ingot, and tin ingot as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

4) Bahar

Bahar from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Bahar is a Trade Manager located in Calpheon City who likes whale tendon potion, small leather elephant armor, red sheep hide cushion, manshaum voodoo doll, and muskan's bloody steel helmet as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

5) Brego Williar

Brego Williar from Black Desert (Image via Peral Abyss)

Brego Williar is the Delphe Knights Captain located in the Delphe Knights Castle who likes pure titanium crystal, strong resurrection elixir, surging energy elixir, elixir of sharp resistance, and elixir of strong life as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

6) Leona

Leona from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Leona is the Elionian Priest located in Calpheon City who prefers fruit of nature, essence of nature, tea with fine scent, violet flower, and plate of assorted fruits as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

7) Rikta

Rikta from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Rikta is the Trade Manager located in Trent who prefers trade wagon wheel, trade wagon cover, trade wagon flag, trade wagon badge, and magic lumbering axe as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

8) Grace Lauren

Grace Lauren from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Grace Lauren is the Valley Lily Inn Owner located in Heidel who prefers blood ruby, bheg's shining helmet, ancient relic crystal shard, whale tendon elixir, and blue whale oil as gifts that will give you more Amity points.

9) Elina Leight

Elina Leight from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Eina Leight is the Kalis Councilor located in Calpheon City who prefers skilled worker's elixir, fishing boat cargo container of abundance, fishing boat prow of abundance, fishing boat decoration of abundance, and parts for explorer's compass as gifts that will give you more Amity points.

10) Isobelle Encarotia

Isobelle Encarotia from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Isobelle Encarotia is part of the Calpheon-Xian Alliance located in Heidel and prefers star diamond, gold topaz, ocean sapphire, forest emerald, and oil of regeneration as gifts that will provide you with more Amity points.

11) Dominic Erne

Dominic Erne from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Dominic Erne is the Kalis Councilor located in Calpheon City who prefers glorious golden hand elixir, luscious fruit wine, pure vanadium crystal, pure gold crystal, and forbidden book as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

12) Santo Manzi

Santo Manzi from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Santo Manzi is the Work Supervisor located in Velia who likes cold draft beer, supreme tough hide, full-bodied exotic herbal wine, elixir of will, and giant fishbone as gifts that will give you more Amity Points.

13) Annolisa Rosie

Annolisa Rosie from Black Dessert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Annolisa Rosie is the Calpheon College Librarian located in Calpheon City who likes silk, silk thread, flax fabric, wool, and supreme lightweight plume as gifts that will grant you more Amity points.

14) Luwensley

Luwensley from Bllack Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Luwensley handles the Weapon Management and can be found in Longleaf Tree Sentry Post. She prefers scroll written in ancient language, elixir of clear mentality, surging energy elixir, life spirit stone, and essence of nature as gifts that will give you more Amity Points

15) Ornella

Ornella from Black Desert (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Ornella is an arms dealer located in Heidal who likes cooking honey, rocaba armor, a diamond necklace of fortitude, and destruction spirit stone as gifts that will help you gain more Amity points.