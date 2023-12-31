What to expect from Black Desert Online in 2024: New Seoul expansion, quality-of-life improvements, and more

Black Desert Online, a fan-favorite MMORPG, has fans wondering about the Land of the Morning Light: Seoul expansion. The expansion will also bring in a new region based on the Joseon period. The game is set to evolve around Character Growth Motivators, emphasizing player goals and simplification. Meanwhile, the open-world title recently revealed the Scholar class and other gameplay elements and improvements.

This article will review everything Black Desert Online players will see in the upcoming year.

A new class in Black Desert Online

A new class, 'Scholar' is being added to the game (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Players have desperately awaited the 27th class in the MMORPG. Scholar, the new strong class, is now available. The Scholar class is a protagonist on a mission to save the Land of the Black Desert from the plague. While searching for a cure, she explores the power of gravity and can use it at will to destroy anything in her path.

The Scholar is an alchemist and physicist who wields twin hammers and has the power of gravity manipulation. She offers unique combat mechanics and can access a second set of skills through ascension.

Once unlocked, the Scholar can access a giant sledgehammer, showing her mastery of gravity. A new Magnum Opus costume inspired by the scholars of the Renaissance era will also be available for the character. Since the character was just introduced, it remains to be seen what changes and additions will be brought to her in the coming year.

Addition of new region and myth in Black Desert online

The new expansion will be heavily influenced by medieval Korea (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The upcoming Land of the Morning Light: Seoul expansion will bring a story from medieval Seoul. The expansion will feature cultural references like landmarks and new boss encounters from Korean folklore. Places like Gyeongbokgung Palace, Hanyang Yukjo Street, and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion will be available for explore. These new boss fights will be public as a team activity, implying guild members can collectively participate.

A new swordsman class will be available to further the medieval Korean theme. The nation will heavily influence the swordsman and offer distinct gameplay within this territory. This character will allow players to dive into the storyline and enjoy it fully.

Black Desert Online quality-of-life improvements with the new expansion

Black Desert Online will improve gameplay and quality of life in 2024 (Image via Pear Abyss)

Black Desert Online fans have been requesting improvements in the game through various adjustments. Luckily, several enhancements are coming in 2024. These changes will occur throughout the year, improving gameplay and the quality of life for players.

The game will focus on making travel easier for veterans and new players as they will be able to teleport through continents. Novices may have the opportunity to acquire a Dream Horse. The game will also focus on simplifying items, and some will be combined or removed to make the gameplay more efficient.